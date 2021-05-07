« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 440 441 442 443 444 [445]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!  (Read 585699 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,113
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17760 on: Today at 11:04:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:51:07 am


AM i getting you wrong?  a party didnt loose the referendum

ifif any party lost the referendum it was the tories

but they hsndled it a lot better than we did

Labour fought a lacklustre campaign and didn't get the result the leadership ostensibly wanted. It then spent years trying to reconcile its leave and remain factions with the result that Remainers thought it was a Brexit party and Leavers thought it was a Remain party.

The Tories called the referendum, Cameron's government fought a lacklustre campaign and lost it. May also spent years pissing off everyone on both sides but they addressed this by removing May and purging all traces of pro-EU sentiment from the party. Nobody could be under any illusions as to where they stood.

Neither the Tory purge and subsequent complete consolidation of the pro-Brexit vote nor the Labour fudge happen to anything like the same extent if Remain had won the referendum.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17761 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:45:50 am
Your local council should have a web page with election results and make up of the council.

Thanks, I think it's labour run. Considering how incompetent this council is, how expensive council tax is compared to what I was paying in the south east I do wonder how many people actually vote with local issues in mind rather than the rubbish being spouted in the media.

The area I've moved to is very different when it comes to politics to where I was before. I have neighbours that hate the fact the boundaries have changed here and it now falls under a different council yet there are other people that see the local issues and feel they would be better off voting blue then there's the not so smart that still have strong views about brexit even though there's not a strong European presence in this town which confuses me.

As for Labour in my opinion they need to stop sniping, stop infighting and actually start to offer an alternative solution, this is the worst government I have seen in my lifetime and we still do not have proper opposition.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,880
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17762 on: Today at 11:08:00 am »
https://newsthump.com/2021/05/07/corbynites-lambaste-keir-starmer-for-delivering-wrong-kind-of-defeat/

Corbynites lambast Keir Starmer for delivering wrong kind of defeat

Senior figures within Momentum have claimed vindication after the loss of the Hartlepool by-election, and see it as proof that a centrist leader like Keir Starmer was unable to deliver the kind of galvanising electoral drubbings that Jeremy Corbyn was famous for.

Simon Williams, a staunch Corbynite activist and former opposition strategist, explained that Keir Starmer had to go if Labour wanted to relive the giddy days of making insignificant gains while losing to the political wallpaper paste that was Theresa May.

He told us, I warned everyone this would happen! Keir is a Blairite clone and he will never be able to get creamed by a visibly depressed woman so devoid of energy most people think the only time she smiled in number 10 is when she found out Boris was taking over.

It was obvious to us that sending him to the heartlands with a message of ending Tory sleaze, rewarding NHS nurses and renewing international alliances was doomed to failure.

What we should have done is swamped the town with a bunch of ageing trots that sound like Rick from The Young Ones on temazepam.

Then we would have been soundly rejected but at least we would have done it by spending hours trying to engage retired gas fitters on how to increase inclusivity among the Hegelian redistribution discussion panel were hosting at an alter-globalisation Zoom jamboree.

The newly-elected MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, said she intended to dedicate herself fully to her new constituency and even intends to put up a picture of HMS Trincomalee on the wall of her Grand Cayman home.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17763 on: Today at 11:10:01 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:08:00 am
https://newsthump.com/2021/05/07/corbynites-lambaste-keir-starmer-for-delivering-wrong-kind-of-defeat/

Corbynites lambast Keir Starmer for delivering wrong kind of defeat

Senior figures within Momentum have claimed vindication after the loss of the Hartlepool by-election, and see it as proof that a centrist leader like Keir Starmer was unable to deliver the kind of galvanising electoral drubbings that Jeremy Corbyn was famous for.

Simon Williams, a staunch Corbynite activist and former opposition strategist, explained that Keir Starmer had to go if Labour wanted to relive the giddy days of making insignificant gains while losing to the political wallpaper paste that was Theresa May.

He told us, I warned everyone this would happen! Keir is a Blairite clone and he will never be able to get creamed by a visibly depressed woman so devoid of energy most people think the only time she smiled in number 10 is when she found out Boris was taking over.

It was obvious to us that sending him to the heartlands with a message of ending Tory sleaze, rewarding NHS nurses and renewing international alliances was doomed to failure.

What we should have done is swamped the town with a bunch of ageing trots that sound like Rick from The Young Ones on temazepam.

Then we would have been soundly rejected but at least we would have done it by spending hours trying to engage retired gas fitters on how to increase inclusivity among the Hegelian redistribution discussion panel were hosting at an alter-globalisation Zoom jamboree.

The newly-elected MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, said she intended to dedicate herself fully to her new constituency and even intends to put up a picture of HMS Trincomalee on the wall of her Grand Cayman home.

This is the funniest thing Ive ever read. Thank you for sharing.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,756
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17764 on: Today at 11:10:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:04 am
You've been saying this for a while now and there's definitely something in it.

We forget how catastrophic Enoch Powell (almost) was for the Labour party in 1968 when he made the 'Rivers of Blood speech' - directed specifically against the Race Relations Bill going through parliament and generally against 'the Establishment' which didn't seem to care that towns and cities were being 'overwhelmed' by black and brown faces from the West Indies and India and Pakistan. He legitimised racism too, just like Brexit. Shameful or guilty feelings which had no respectable outlet were suddenly given one. By the end of the week Powell had received almost half a million letters supporting his comments. The TV cameras were encamped outside his home as fleets of Royal Mail vans turned up and deposited sack upon sack of these supportive letters from the general public. And then there were what can only be called 'political strikes' - the kind of strikes that Marxists can only dream of. Practically every dock in London had gone on strike in support of the man and several thousand dockers had marched from the massive Royal Docks in Limehouse to Westminster to show their solidarity with Powell and demand an end to the Race Relations bill and all immigration (Number of black people working on London docks in April 1968?...Two! Out of 50,000. Both second generation). A few of the marchers got a chance to kick Ian Mikardo, their local MP. All across the Midlands and even in parts of the North East there were wildcat strikes in favour Powell. Car plants, engineering shops, construction sites, gasworks. You should check Labour's performance in the local elections a month later in May 1968. Almost a wipe-out in London (down to a single seat in Lambeth) and Birmingham and other the classic one-industry towns.

Fortunately, Powell had no stomach for a long-term fight or for building a movement, and he retreated to the wilderness of Northern Ireland. Even there, in the early 1970s, he regularly showed up in opinion polls as the most popular politician in the UK (outscoring both Heath and Wilson). But in his absence the racist movement was captured by the National Front who made the mistake of openly parading their fascism (something that most 'soft' racists emphatically did not like). Rather than becoming part of a populist movement cutting across party lines under the leadership of Powell, racism became associated with violent thugs who looked more 'Germanic' than 'British', who actually enjoyed 'Sieg Heiling' etc - and this allowed the anti-racist movement and the Labour party to gather its strength again and bring people back into the fold.   

Johnson is nothing like Powell in character. But he has that same gift of appearing to be 'anti-Establishment', of connecting with people over the heads of professional politicians, of speaking their inner thoughts, of making respectable their chauvinistic ideas. He doesn't need a movement either because there is social media now to spread the word and the image. And, as you say, Brexit was a phenomenon - one that allowed masses of rather ignorant working-class voters to become kingmakers for a while. They clearly love it. In some ways their character and identity have been formed by it. Who cares if the fishing industry is now collapsing? We can be proud about being white again. 

I laughed bitterly when I was told yesterday that the Labour party had flooded Hartlepool with activists over the last 48 hours. We can do that of course. The Labour party is still twice the size of the Tory party. But Labour party members these days are almost all university-educated middle-class folk. The idea of such people flooding the impoverished working-class districts of Hartlepool to say "vote for us" would have been a gift for the Tories.

I don't know how Labour can turn this round. The propensity for working-class people to act stupidly has always been there of course. But in the past (1900 to 1980s) there was always a cream of working-class people who were self-taught or beneficiaries of trade-union education schemes and were very bright. They had influence with their workmates on the shopfloor and inside their communities because they appeared to know stuff and got things done. On the whole they were socialists, occasionally communists. My dad was one. He told a neighbour to take an Enoch Powell poster down. They did so. He could even call them "stupid" and they would laughingly agree and say sorry. They've gone now. Their kids joined the great escalator to the universities and the polys. Behind them is a big hole. It's filled with all sorts of nonsense - conspiracy theories, half-baked longings, simple misunderstandings, yearnings for a past that will never be redeemed, whatever "Boris" says.

It was Farage who tapped into this successfully through the 2010's.

The 2000's it was loathsome fascists like Nick Griffin and the BNP. It was Farage who legitimised it with UKIP, which was basically his party. Look how Griffin was treated on Question Time compared to how Farage ended up lording it over every BBC current affairs show and was on Question Time more than anyone over the last decade.Frottage has been the modern day Enoch. The respectable face of racism.

Farage ushered in the age of populism and railed against the slick PR politicians of the age like Blair and Cameron. Labour responded from the left with Corbyn, but Brexit wasn't his battle, he didn't care for the EU.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:55 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17765 on: Today at 11:15:57 am »
10 things I think Starmer should do:

1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.

2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.

3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.

4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.

5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.

6)  But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.

7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.

8) We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.

9)  Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.

10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?





Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,880
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17766 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:35 am
No no no

You cannot just blame the press.  Theres plenty of left wing propaganda online ..


Yep.

I'd say that 99% of the Anti-Labour stuff I see is from Labour Orgs

They have been saying "Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Vote for Starmer and you might as well vote for the Tories"

So people did.

Then people were surprised.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • Justice.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17767 on: Today at 11:21:44 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

Nicole knows the audience she writes for professionally. Point on media presence particularly standing out listening to Pidcock on the BBC right now. 'Where's the aggression to the government?' as everyone's planning a weekend out as the pandemic restrictions ease.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17768 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.

2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.

3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.

4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.

5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.

6)  But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.

7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.

8) We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.

9)  Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.

10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?
Yes, clearly the problem is that labour haven't pandered sufficiently to the middle classes.  ::)
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17769 on: Today at 11:23:05 am »
Out of the frying pan and into the fire for the people of Hartlepool.

I'm sure they're banking on the Tories - as the incumbent government - making a one-off transfer of money/jobs to the area.  That may or may not happen, a few post-electoral pats on the head did go the way of other former "red wall" areas.  That grandstanding catches people's eyes while the policy of driving councils to bankruptcy just carries on in the background.

The vaccine programme is the freshest policy in people's minds and that has been a big success.  Once the dust has settled though it will amount to little more than the UK having rolled out the first wave of vaccines a few months sooner than comparable nations in the EU (France and Germany are both vaccinating at a comparable rate now).  The longer term view of the number of deaths and government expenditure should gradually become the main story and the Tories are going to fare very poorly on both.  Hopefully the mess that is Brexit will get more coverage when it's not obscured by Covid-19 but I've pretty much given up hope of anyone that backed Brexit ever acknowledging it was a stupid idea executed terribly.

I think Starmer is right to keep his focus on the next GE but he and his team need to find a more effective way of tearing into the endless lies of the government.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,445
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17770 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:10:01 am
This is the funniest thing Ive ever read. Thank you for sharing.

;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 440 441 442 443 444 [445]   Go Up
« previous next »
 