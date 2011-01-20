Why is there this need to placate people who's worldview isn't going to change. Damn it - the Labour leader could support corporal and capital punishment - and they would not vote for them, because it would mean them potentially voting alongside the woke



It's not so much that. It's the fact that if Labour supported corporal punishment in schools the Tories would support the reopening of 'Borstals'. If Labour came out in favour of capital punishment the Tories would throw inexecutions. We do not want to get into a Dutch auction with the Conservative party on liberal issues. They will not know when to stop. And Labour will forever be catching up.I sort of agree with you. The Labour party needs to re-think where its heartlands are, and go from there. This doesn't have to mean rubber-stamping every barmy 'woke' idea going. That would be stupid. But it should not retreat from being a proud social-democratic/liberal/anti-racist party. I'd throw in Remain too. Itv was a mistake walking away from 49 per cent of the voters who wanted Remain and making a pitch for the overcrowded terrain of the 51 per cent who wanted to Leave."You were wrong" is the only message that Labour can now give to the voters of Hartlepool and all the other insular monochrome towns that voted Brexit.