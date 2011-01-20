« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!  (Read 584990 times)

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Basically Labour need Dan Jarvis to roll in on a tank waving a big Union jack.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:49:33 am
Address them so and I'll give you my honest opinion. We agree on a lot of things so I feel like I will broadly agree with you here, but I'm interested to here what you have to say.

Which paragraph are you talking about? I don't ask questions that I'm not willing to answer, so I'll gladly address whichever point you want addressed. The point about the Corbyn loyalists, or the point about the messages being pushed by the now Tory voters?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,580
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:41:25 am
All good as long as they ignore why so few people in Hartlepool voted for the Greens 1.2% or Thelma Walker 0.8%, the Novara mob were hoping and praying there would be a big bleed of Labour vote which they could portray as being to the Left, there wasn't.

Maybe a lesson to be learned for the former Red wall seats, that the one Independent who did seem to genuinely well appeared to be more for localism and against party machine politics. And what I saw of their platform was much more about pushing local jobs and development.

Its easy to portray these voters as racists or bigots but if you are a white poor, cis heterosexual person living in Hartlepool you probably don't give much of a fuck about BLM, trans rights, the plight of Palestinians, etc. you probably primarily care about your life being tough, the area appearing to struggle, and want to hear a message that appears to prioritise that.

Its where the right also sadly has been good at pushing their culture war issues, they managed to portray immigration (to some people at least) as hurting these communities.

For many people in these seats though I don't think they are racist, I think they just want to hear a message that seems to prioritise their concerns, its too easy for anyone pushing liberal social cultural views as being out of touch or irrelevant.

There is little doubt that people are becoming more racist, I don't see how anyone can dismiss this at all. I see it even in my own work colleagues they now openly talk in a racist manner, dismissing minorities, tossing them all into the same pot. I see it on websites, apparently there are now too many black actors on television this stuff is everywhere now. I take your point completely about how if you are poor, struggling and white you are not going to be especially sympathetic, but let's not pretend there isn't an under current in this country which has a nasty, racist slight to it. How we right this is something I have just no clear view about its scary times we are living in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,876
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:40:41 am
Why is there this need to placate people who's worldview isn't going to change. Damn it - the Labour leader could support corporal and capital punishment - and they would not vote for them, because it would mean them potentially voting alongside the woke

It's not so much that. It's the fact that if Labour supported corporal punishment in schools the Tories would support the reopening of 'Borstals'. If Labour came out in favour of capital punishment the Tories would throw in public executions. We do not want to get into a Dutch auction with the Conservative party on liberal issues. They will not know when to stop. And Labour will forever be catching up.

I sort of agree with you. The Labour party needs to re-think where its heartlands are, and go from there. This doesn't have to mean rubber-stamping every barmy 'woke' idea going. That would be stupid. But it should not retreat from being a proud social-democratic/liberal/anti-racist party. I'd throw in Remain too. Itv was a mistake walking away from 49 per cent of the voters who wanted Remain and making a pitch for the overcrowded terrain of the 51 per cent who wanted to Leave.

"You were wrong" is the only message that Labour can now give to the voters of Hartlepool and all the other insular monochrome towns that voted Brexit.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 09:56:35 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 09:51:17 am
Basically Labour need Dan Jarvis to roll in on a tank waving a big Union jack.

Hes been a city region mayor for a few years and the best way of putting it is - hes no Andy Burnham.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 439 440 441 442 443 [444]   Go Up
« previous next »
 