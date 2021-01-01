This is a reckoning for the current form of the Labour Party. The map has permanently changed. Until they start working on pushing in the more liberal yet fiscally conservative parts of the country they will get nowhere. Playing the same games will give same result. They are just not going to get anywhere in the Red Wall whilst continuing to rely upon the vast majority of voters say on here for example - or the cities.



As I've alluded to elsewhere - the hopes and fears of those in the cities in comparision to the former mining fields and the dilapidated seaside towns (I can say that, I live in one!) are the complete reverse. The Tories probably realised that after 2017 when they started to crack the Red Wall, whilst seeing their leads shrink in what can only be described as safe blue seats - or in the case of Canterbury - lose it.



See how close Labour got in many southern seats in 17 and 19, but they just couldn't or wouldn't let go of those former seats which have become too socially conservative for ANY Labour leader. What such towns want, compared to the cities is incompatible - its the flyover states situation we have seen in the US.



Until Labour pick a side between pandering to generations coming up or trying to cater to older generations who priorities are a world away from younger voters - they will get nowhere. Labour also need to accept going forward that there is absolutely a need to making electoral pacts with the Greens (Fuck the Lib Dems, the fucking Tory turncoating c*nts). There are some wild district results coming in tonight that shows as in many other parts of Europe, if one or the other takes on the conservative - you are liable to get a better result.



That is a sad state of affairs - but there we go. Questions should be asked if it's healthy for the incumbent to be losing heavily in the nation's capital as well as other cities - not to mention just how big the nationalist result is going to be in Scotland and a lesser extent in the Land of My Old Man - but they won't be - because as much as there is Leftist propaganda - its just online, so in the eyes of the mainstream media - non existent - who think we're more interested in a made up war for the armchair c*nts.



