Is there any actual polling floating around anywhere? Obviously it would have a big margin of error as the sample size wouldn't be large but would be interesting to see.
Only for London, unless the parties have commissioned some and are sitting on them (which would seem very unlikely as the two big parties will have a rough idea from chasing up postal voting).
---
Talking of polls which risk being a mile out, Survation on Hartlepool.
On the face of it, this looks like one of the most stunning potential poll results weve (actually published) -so whats the driver? Lets look under the hood.https://www.survation.com/new-phone-poll-places-conservatives-on-course-for-hartlepool-win/
The Conservative Party appear to be attracting the Lions share of the (28%) in Hartlepool who cast a vote for the Brexit Party in 2019 . Now renamed Reform UK, just 1% of the voters we spoke to intend to vote for the newly named party. Only 8% of those we spoke with said they had a favourable view of party leader Richard Tice, while 14% said they either didnt know their view or had not heard of (39%)Nigel Frottages replacement as party leader despite his insurgent candidacy in this seat. While a fairly small sample, 77% of those we spoke to that remembered voting for the Brexit Party in 2019 say they will now vote for the Conservatives, vs only 5% planning to cast a vote for Labour.
In terms of prior voter retention, the Conservatives are maintaining their 2019 voters better than Labour, 85% of those that voted Conservative in 2019 said they will vote for the party again, while a smaller number 73% of Labours 2019 voters say they will stay with the party.
Independent candidates Thelma Walker (former Labour MP for Colne Valley) and Sam Lee (12% of the vote combined) appear to be taking share more from Labours vote than the Conservatives, meaning Labour risk polling fewer votes than in 2019 despite the Brexit-Reform UK Party collapse.
In a seat highly charged by the 2016 EU Referendum, Hartlepool voted 70% leave in the 2016. 66% of leave voters told Survation they would vote Conservative, vs only 18% who would vote for the Labour Party (the comparable figure for Hartlepools smaller cohort of remain voters is (21% CON, 55% LAB).
Support for the Conservative Party in Hartlepool skews heavily male. Amongst Women the polling showed CON 44% / LAB 40% neck and neck, however among the towns men, the Conservatives have a 29 point lead in the polling (CON 55% / LAB 26%). In terms of age groups, Labour leads among 18-34s alone, with the Conservatives ahead in all older age groups.
While this would be a very welcome result for the Conservative Party* were it to come to pass and likely be characterised as a failure for Keir Starmers under new management Labour Party, my view is that Hartlepool is a seat Labour would likely have lost to the Conservatives 2019 were it not for the particularly strong Brexit Party challenge. Together, the Brexit Party and the Get Brexit Done* party took 55% of the 2019 vote to Labours 38%. True to his promise, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson got Brexit done, and in a seat where where Brexit is a major driver of voting behaviour we can only look to his +23 favorability rating to see what these voters think about that.