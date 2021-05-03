Only for London, unless the parties have commissioned some and are sitting on them (which would seem very unlikely as the two big parties will have a rough idea from chasing up postal voting).



Talking of polls which risk being a mile out, Survation on Hartlepool.







https://www.survation.com/new-phone-poll-places-conservatives-on-course-for-hartlepool-win/



I watched some dreaded vox pops and there seemed to be a mood that a change was needed because Hartlepool was still struggling. The same sentiment that drove a lot of the Brexit votes is still going strong - any change must be better than the status quo. I'd expect at some point there will be a backlash as things continue to get worse despite Brexit and having an MP with a blue rosette.I'm surprised Farage didn't stand his candidate down in 2019 like he did in many other seats given "my view is that Hartlepool is a seat Labour would likely have lost to the Conservatives 2019 were it not for the particularly strong Brexit Party challenge".