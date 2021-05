Starmer has been a crushing disappointment. He was actually a sensible choice i could get behind. But everything from his lack of any sort of opposition to the performance of the government to the pandemic (despite open goals to go on the attack), to not really getting hits on Johnson has been poor.



He lacks the charisma at times to go on the attack. It's all very sensible, very much like he was in court room setting - and that sort of approach is not going to get you noticed around the country.



A change of approach is needed after these local elections.