Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
431
432
433
434
435
[
436
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century! (Read 575167 times)
Welshred
To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,116
JFT96
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
«
Reply #17400 on:
Today
at 12:56:37 pm »
No you're just trolling like you usually do
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
431
432
433
434
435
[
436
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2