« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!  (Read 575167 times)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,116
  • JFT96
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17400 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
No you're just trolling like you usually do
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 