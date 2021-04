The annual allowance for refurb of the flat is an already super-generous £30,000, paid for by the taxpayer.



The refurb is reported to have cost in the region of £200,000.



If it were a non-Tory spewing nearly quarter of a million on decorating their flat, there'd be weeks of the figure plastered all over the right-wing media and demands to resign, as they whipped-up the gammons into open revolt.



You mean like when Angela Raynor claimed some Airpods on expenses a few months back? That seemed to get a lot of attention at the time to the extent that the usual suspects were having a go for Raynor getting them engraved (a free service offered by Apple).Anyway, I'm glad the High Court are looking at the Priti Patel bullying case. The government's argument against the case being taken is pretty grim: "The government opposed taking the case forward in this way, saying the ministerial code was separate from the law and should remain so.". That's sailing awfully close to saying politicians are above the law.