Author Topic: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?  (Read 567484 times)

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm
It must be a couple of years back now but I remember you and other poster talking about Liverpool being a Tory city for decades, I couldn't believe it at the time, easy enough to check past election results. shocked me, how seats like Walton etc voted Tory or Unionist for years.
Facinating reasons behind how this came about (similar to Brexit immigration argument) Liverpool has a very unique history as it experienced different problems from the rest of the country.

I remember my dad telling me in the 70s that when he was younger Liverpool actually had councillors from a Protestant party.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 07:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:35:50 am
Truss once suggested that guard dogs at prisons could deter drones from going over the walls by barking. She's away with the fairies. That said, she's on Marr now and being extra careful to stick to her lines which include lots of ways not to deny specifics.

Haha, fair. I must have missed that and the cheese thing, I was comparing her to ERG lunatics tbf, now they are barking mad.  ;D
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm
I remember my dad telling me in the 70s that when he was younger Liverpool actually had councillors from a Protestant party.
Interesting, never knew about it to be honest, 3rd largest party in the city,  Netherfield rd and Orange lodge as you would expect.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:24:20 pm
Interesting, never knew about it to be honest, 3rd largest party in the city,  Netherfield rd and Orange lodge as you would expect.

He did say it was a North End thing. ;D

Mind you when we lived off Mill Street there was a Lodge round the corner and my mum would whip me in the house every time she heard their drums.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17164 on: Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:40:46 pm
He did say it was a North End thing. ;D

Mind you when we lived off Mill Street there was a Lodge round the corner and my mum would whip me in the house every time she heard their drums.
:) We used to stand on Netherfield rd when when we were kids watching the lodge procession walk past hoping to see it all kick off,  :)
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17165 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
:) We used to stand on Netherfield rd when when we were kids watching the lodge procession walk past hoping to see it all kick off,  :)

I worked with an ex docker from Scottie in the 1970s whose Nan got sent down for pulling the King Billy surrogate off his horse on the 12th.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17166 on: Yesterday at 08:44:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
I worked with an ex docker from Scottie in the 1970s whose Nan got sent down for pulling the King Billy surrogate off his horse on the 12th.
:) I can imagine it. hilarious.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17167 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm »
My mum had a green coat...

Walked near one of the lodge marches and someone spat on it.. 

Pathetic arent they
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17168 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
:) We used to stand on Netherfield rd when when we were kids watching the lodge procession walk past hoping to see it all kick off,  :)

Think the Derry Club in mere lane (nr ground) was (maybe still is) a meeting place for an orange lodge/band or 2.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17169 on: Yesterday at 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm
Think the Derry Club in mere lane (nr ground) was (maybe still is) a meeting place for an orange lodge/band or 2.
Sister in laws family were all into it in the 60s/70s. haven't heard them mention it for years so assumed it had all died out. nope. still have the big day out in Southport every yr, been going on for over 200ys.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17170 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:20:31 pm
It must be a couple of years back now but I remember you and other poster talking about Liverpool being a Tory city for decades, I couldn't believe it at the time, easy enough to check past election results. shocked me, how seats like Walton etc voted Tory or Unionist for years.
Facinating reasons behind how this came about (similar to Brexit immigration argument) Liverpool has a very unique history as it experienced different problems from the rest of the country.

It is fascinating Fordie. The Scotland division of Liverpool was represented by an Irish Nationalist MP between 1885 and 1929. This was TP O'Connor who must have had a large personal vote - he was a famous parliamentary character. But, even so, it was the only constituency outside Ireland that ever elected an Irish Nationalist to parliament. I guess it would be like SNP winning a seat in England today.

Liverpool was regarded as a graveyard so far as the Labour party was concerned. One of the biggest urban proletariats in the world but religion trumping class almost every time. Glasgow was the opposite of course. Most of that city's sectarianism was poured into its two major football clubs. But, politically, differences were sunk and both RC and Protestant came together in a united and extremely powerful Clydeside labour movement.

It's not that Liverpool didn't have a tradition of militancy, especially on the docks. The 1911 Transport strike is probably still remembered in the city today. But, even there, trade-union organisers would tear their hair out at what they regarded as the fickle commitment of the scouser to the labour movement. Quick to strike, slow to pay their dues! 

And, revealingly, no major Labour figure emerged from the Liverpool labour movement. Jack Jones was a Liverpool man, but he built his career and his reputation organising the Coventry and Birmingham car plants. 
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17171 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm
Think the Derry Club in mere lane (nr ground) was (maybe still is) a meeting place for an orange lodge/band or 2.

We live not far from the Derry Club and the dichotomy between the name and the numerous poppies has always kettled my head.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17172 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm »
Jeffery, who is a Tory himself so salt as required, argues in his work on the city that Liverpool was only partly to do with consolidating an anti-Catholic vote and that by the late 19th century and certainly 20s and 30s it was much more tied up with Conservatives being seen to deliver on economic benefits to key parts of the electorate. There was a long period where the Tory vote pretty much followed national trends and popularity/unpopularity of the national Conservative party/government. Another of his arguments is that Scouse identity also shifted during the last Labour government to embracing a different perception of the city and its past and present. Away from him there's also some interesting work on how Liverpool's transport system seems linked to creating an identity which goes beyond older boundaries.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17173 on: Today at 12:51:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
It is fascinating Fordie. The Scotland division of Liverpool was represented by an Irish Nationalist MP between 1885 and 1929. This was TP O'Connor who must have had a large personal vote - he was a famous parliamentary character. But, even so, it was the only constituency outside Ireland that ever elected an Irish Nationalist to parliament. I guess it would be like SNP winning a seat in England today.

Liverpool was regarded as a graveyard so far as the Labour party was concerned. One of the biggest urban proletariats in the world but religion trumping class almost every time. Glasgow was the opposite of course. Most of that city's sectarianism was poured into its two major football clubs. But, politically, differences were sunk and both RC and Protestant came together in a united and extremely powerful Clydeside labour movement.

It's not that Liverpool didn't have a tradition of militancy, especially on the docks. The 1911 Transport strike is probably still remembered in the city today. But, even there, trade-union organisers would tear their hair out at what they regarded as the fickle commitment of the scouser to the labour movement. Quick to strike, slow to pay their dues! 

And, revealingly, no major Labour figure emerged from the Liverpool labour movement. Jack Jones was a Liverpool man, but he built his career and his reputation organising the Coventry and Birmingham car plants.
Yeah assuming left wing militant workers all hold so called left wing views is a big mistake, life is more complicated than that. am sure many left wing militant workers voted for Thatcher.
I don't know if it it's all about religion, Catholic +Protestants, I think a lot were just against Irish Immigrants flooding the city dock areas causing problems and offering cheap Labour. I checked out the election results late 1800s-1960s even into the 70s after we were talking about this ages ago,  seems the seats further away from the docks went to the Conservatives or Unionists who campaigned to protect people from Irish Immigrants. closer you got to the docks the more likely the seat went to a party who would defend Irish Immigrants. (Bootle seems to be the exception, no idea why)  the Irish Nationalist seat was in Scotland rd, one of the largest Irish immigrants areas in Liverpool near the docks. it is complicated and am sure the Protestant and Catholic religion played a bit part in it as well, seems politicians used this to try and win votes.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17174 on: Today at 07:51:47 am »
While Johnson clearly broke the ministerial code over No 10's refurbishments it wasn't something that really bothered me, given the state of the world at the moment I thought it was inconsequential, everybody knows he's a dishonest wanker.  If he's said what is alleged, well, my opinion of him was pretty low to begin with but this is resignation material.

'Would rather let bodies pile high' than impose a lockdown.  Let that sink in, such a callous disregard for life. 
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17175 on: Today at 07:59:52 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:51:47 am
While Johnson clearly broke the ministerial code over No 10's refurbishments it wasn't something that really bothered me, given the state of the world at the moment I thought it was inconsequential, everybody knows he's a dishonest wanker.  If he's said what is alleged, well, my opinion of him was pretty low to begin with but this is resignation material.

'Would rather let bodies pile high' than impose a lockdown.  Let that sink in, such a callous disregard for life. 

Shades of Bring out yer dead.  Herd immunity eh.  Unfortunately Johnson appears to be Teflon man currently.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17176 on: Today at 08:10:23 am »
It doesn't stick. Until it does. Weirdest government though - usually it's the PM and the Chancellor or a senior cabinet minister having a feud or a party having a pop at the media. Or in the case of the Tories finding a minority to shit on. This one does all of that and still finds time to pick fights within the inner circle around the PM.

Story's interesting. Mail original version has it that it was part of a rant about "no more fucking lockdowns" when it was being recommended by SAGE last autumn and SAGE members were taking to the press to try and nudge the government into acting quickly.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17177 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
:) We used to stand on Netherfield rd when when we were kids watching the lodge procession walk past hoping to see it all kick off,  :)

They used to march down Shaw St to the beat of the drum with King Billy and his missus in full costume waving a sword. They would wait til they got level with SFX and then kick off into The Sash. All about triumphalism. They still try the same tricks in Northern  Ireland. Claiming their routes through Catholic areas are part of their Heritage and Culture shows that the marching season was a merely way of celebrating and reinforcing the Protestant hegemony.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17178 on: Today at 08:36:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:51:47 am
While Johnson clearly broke the ministerial code over No 10's refurbishments it wasn't something that really bothered me, given the state of the world at the moment I thought it was inconsequential, everybody knows he's a dishonest wanker.  If he's said what is alleged, well, my opinion of him was pretty low to begin with but this is resignation material.

'Would rather let bodies pile high' than impose a lockdown.  Let that sink in, such a callous disregard for life.

The Garden Bridge scandal is a resignation issue, as is the Arcuri affair. His unaccompanied jaunts to Italy to bunga parties hosted by his Russian chum (son of a KGB officer with strong links to Putin) when he was Foreign Secretary should have been a resigning matter. The fact that he was considered untrustworthy in that role by the PM May, should have been a sacking matter. He remains popular with the old white racists who inhabit the Conservative membership because he is one of them. He purged any opposition using Brexit as the test of orthodoxy.
The man is extremely cunning and ruthless. His treatment of his wives, mistresses and children show just how self centred he is.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17179 on: Today at 08:56:33 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:10:23 am
It doesn't stick. Until it does. Weirdest government though - usually it's the PM and the Chancellor or a senior cabinet minister having a feud or a party having a pop at the media. Or in the case of the Tories finding a minority to shit on. This one does all of that and still finds time to pick fights within the inner circle around the PM.

Story's interesting. Mail original version has it that it was part of a rant about "no more fucking lockdowns" when it was being recommended by SAGE last autumn and SAGE members were taking to the press to try and nudge the government into acting quickly.

Dont know how many people died between Autumn and now but it was the majority of the total fatalities from Pandemic inception.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17180 on: Today at 09:57:20 am »
Brutal front page from The Mail.

Just shows how mad things are, that it's just shrugged off and disappears into the political white noise.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17181 on: Today at 10:15:42 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:57:20 am
Brutal front page from The Mail.

Just shows how mad things are, that it's just shrugged off and disappears into the political white noise.

If media, particularly Murdochs mob, sniff blood in the water, theyll pounce.  Frying pan and fire springs to mind though if the alternative becomes Gove and Cummings.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17182 on: Today at 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:15:42 am
If media, particularly Murdochs mob, sniff blood in the water, theyll pounce.  Frying pan and fire springs to mind though if the alternative becomes Gove and Cummings.
The general internecine carnage would be a massive vote loser for them though - I hope.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17183 on: Today at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:15:42 am
If media, particularly Murdochs mob, sniff blood in the water, theyll pounce.  Frying pan and fire springs to mind though if the alternative becomes Gove and Cummings.


The psychopath Gove is Rothermere's man.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17184 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:26:01 am
The general internecine carnage would be a massive vote loser for them though - I hope.

It hasn't been the last 3 times they've done it
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17185 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:41:00 am
It hasn't been the last 3 times they've done it
But this will be against Johnson - who is a celebrity.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17186 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:51:23 am
Yeah assuming left wing militant workers all hold so called left wing views is a big mistake, life is more complicated than that. am sure many left wing militant workers voted for Thatcher.
I don't know if it it's all about religion, Catholic +Protestants, I think a lot were just against Irish Immigrants flooding the city dock areas causing problems and offering cheap Labour. I checked out the election results late 1800s-1960s even into the 70s after we were talking about this ages ago,  seems the seats further away from the docks went to the Conservatives or Unionists who campaigned to protect people from Irish Immigrants. closer you got to the docks the more likely the seat went to a party who would defend Irish Immigrants. (Bootle seems to be the exception, no idea why)  the Irish Nationalist seat was in Scotland rd, one of the largest Irish immigrants areas in Liverpool near the docks. it is complicated and am sure the Protestant and Catholic religion played a bit part in it as well, seems politicians used this to try and win votes.

This doesn´t surprise me. My Great Grandad was the son of Scottish Protestant migrants to Liverpool (originally from Leith) and according to my Grandad he voted Tory. He was a sailor most of his life (in 1919 he ran away to sea aged 14) before becoming a docker after the war. He was never into all that Orange Order bollocks and as far as I know he never particularly strongly associated with his Protestant roots, but even then he raised his family in Tuebrook, which although a working class area still considered itself above the riff-raff from the docks. My Grandad said he was always warned away from going down to the Catholic tenements and slum areas closer to the docks.

My Grandad voted Labour his entire working life and was a shop steward in the 70s. He never cared about anything in religious terms. I guess that is where the generational divide began. On the other hand my Grandads brother married a Catholic, before then joining a fucked up American Born Again Christian cult who convinced him his being with a Catholic was the source of his drinking and gambling, which caused him to divorce her (she never got over it) and spend his days in the city centre trying to convert people.

I always thought one of the big differences, aside from the old segregated slums being knocked down and rehoused together, was the difficulty in politically organising casual day labourers - where you would be working alongside different people every day, or even an entirely different dock miles away, meaning when you got home after a days work you would be back in your Catholic or Proddy/Unionist area. It was only after more factories started up in Liverpool after the war that people could get properly unionised and organised and then gravitated to the Labour movement.

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17187 on: Today at 11:35:31 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:51:47 am
While Johnson clearly broke the ministerial code over No 10's refurbishments it wasn't something that really bothered me, given the state of the world at the moment I thought it was inconsequential, everybody knows he's a dishonest wanker.  If he's said what is alleged, well, my opinion of him was pretty low to begin with but this is resignation material.

'Would rather let bodies pile high' than impose a lockdown.  Let that sink in, such a callous disregard for life. 

I'm not usually one to see the BBC as part of a conspiracy, but there's no mention of this on the front page at all.
I know they have their new mantra of only reporting verifiable news but surely this has to be shared?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17188 on: Today at 12:03:33 pm »
Peston's confirming Bozo made the 'bodies piled high in their thousands' comment.

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-04-26/robert-peston-boris-johnson-did-make-bodies-pile-high-in-their-thousands-comment
