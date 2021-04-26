Yeah assuming left wing militant workers all hold so called left wing views is a big mistake, life is more complicated than that. am sure many left wing militant workers voted for Thatcher.

I don't know if it it's all about religion, Catholic +Protestants, I think a lot were just against Irish Immigrants flooding the city dock areas causing problems and offering cheap Labour. I checked out the election results late 1800s-1960s even into the 70s after we were talking about this ages ago, seems the seats further away from the docks went to the Conservatives or Unionists who campaigned to protect people from Irish Immigrants. closer you got to the docks the more likely the seat went to a party who would defend Irish Immigrants. (Bootle seems to be the exception, no idea why) the Irish Nationalist seat was in Scotland rd, one of the largest Irish immigrants areas in Liverpool near the docks. it is complicated and am sure the Protestant and Catholic religion played a bit part in it as well, seems politicians used this to try and win votes.



This doesn´t surprise me. My Great Grandad was the son of Scottish Protestant migrants to Liverpool (originally from Leith) and according to my Grandad he voted Tory. He was a sailor most of his life (in 1919 he ran away to sea aged 14) before becoming a docker after the war. He was never into all that Orange Order bollocks and as far as I know he never particularly strongly associated with his Protestant roots, but even then he raised his family in Tuebrook, which although a working class area still considered itself above the riff-raff from the docks. My Grandad said he was always warned away from going down to the Catholic tenements and slum areas closer to the docks.My Grandad voted Labour his entire working life and was a shop steward in the 70s. He never cared about anything in religious terms. I guess that is where the generational divide began. On the other hand my Grandads brother married a Catholic, before then joining a fucked up American Born Again Christian cult who convinced him his being with a Catholic was the source of his drinking and gambling, which caused him to divorce her (she never got over it) and spend his days in the city centre trying to convert people.I always thought one of the big differences, aside from the old segregated slums being knocked down and rehoused together, was the difficulty in politically organising casual day labourers - where you would be working alongside different people every day, or even an entirely different dock miles away, meaning when you got home after a days work you would be back in your Catholic or Proddy/Unionist area. It was only after more factories started up in Liverpool after the war that people could get properly unionised and organised and then gravitated to the Labour movement.