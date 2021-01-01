It must be a couple of years back now but I remember you and other poster talking about Liverpool being a Tory city for decades, I couldn't believe it at the time, easy enough to check past election results. shocked me, how seats like Walton etc voted Tory or Unionist for years.

Facinating reasons behind how this came about (similar to Brexit immigration argument) Liverpool has a very unique history as it experienced different problems from the rest of the country.



It is fascinating Fordie. The Scotland division of Liverpool was represented by an Irish Nationalist MP between 1885 and 1929. This was TP O'Connor who must have had a large personal vote - he was a famous parliamentary character. But, even so, it was the only constituency outside Ireland that ever elected an Irish Nationalist to parliament. I guess it would be like SNP winning a seat in England today.Liverpool was regarded as a graveyard so far as the Labour party was concerned. One of the biggest urban proletariats in the world but religion trumping class almost every time. Glasgow was the opposite of course. Most of that city's sectarianism was poured into its two major football clubs. But, politically, differences were sunk and both RC and Protestant came together in a united and extremely powerful Clydeside labour movement.It's not that Liverpool didn't have a tradition of militancy, especially on the docks. The 1911 Transport strike is probably still remembered in the city today. But, even there, trade-union organisers would tear their hair out at what they regarded as the fickle commitment of the scouser to the labour movement. Quick to strike, slow to pay their dues!And, revealingly, no major Labour figure emerged from the Liverpool labour movement. Jack Jones was a Liverpool man, but he built his career and his reputation organising the Coventry and Birmingham car plants.