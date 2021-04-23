« previous next »
Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17120 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Brilliant if it's real  :lmao :lmao
It's true, he even has a website called gammons.london :lmao
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17121 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:20:54 pm
Did you see COunt Binface is beating Laurence Fox in the polls as well. Fox has apparently spent £5mon his ccampaign as well (donated by some rich guy).
Yes just seen the headline!  What a shame it wasn't his own money, the bellend deserves to be broke
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17122 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 05:22:02 pm
Fair point, what would have Prince Phillip said about my poor use of the word! :)

I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17123 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/

To recap Cummings accuses Johnson (and No 10) of

1) Lying about the leaks
2) Trying to stop an official internal inquiry because outcome would annoy his fiancee
3) Unethical behaviour over the refurbishment of his flat
4) More generally behaving without competence or integrity



Oh boy..
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17124 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:28:37 pm
I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.

;D
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17125 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/

Blimey  :o

Wonder where this ends? There's plenty of Tory MPs that would jump at the opportunity to get rid of Johnson - he might be less popular in his own party than with the public as a whole.

I'm sure he'll do his best to just weather it out.

For all his faults I reckon if it comes down to a contest of political shithousery Cummings has got Johnson's number every day of the week.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17126 on: Today at 05:49:45 pm
When you remember that David Blunkett resigned for fast tracking a visa application for someone who worked for him, it just makes you realise how far standards have fallen
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17127 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/


Top stuff!

 :thumbup


Pity, though, that in the eyes of the cultists, none of the shit will ever stick to Bozo.

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17128 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:49:45 pm
When you remember that David Blunkett resigned for fast tracking a visa application for someone who worked for him, it just makes you realise how far standards have fallen

A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17129 on: Today at 06:08:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:03:08 pm
A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.

Different world though Yorkie.

The game has well and truly changed.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17130 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Brilliant if it's real  :lmao :lmao

Its real. :D

Got a pamphlet the other day of all the runners and riders.

Count Binface makes a pretty compelling case in fairness.
