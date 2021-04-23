Brilliant if it's real
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Did you see COunt Binface is beating Laurence Fox in the polls as well. Fox has apparently spent £5mon his ccampaign as well (donated by some rich guy).
Fair point, what would have Prince Phillip said about my poor use of the word!
My goodness....Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the frontThe shite hath hiteth the fanhttps://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/
I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.
When you remember that David Blunkett resigned for fast tracking a visa application for someone who worked for him, it just makes you realise how far standards have fallen
A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.
people like big dick nick.
