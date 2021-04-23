My goodness....



Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front



The shite hath hiteth the fan





https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/



BlimeyWonder where this ends? There's plenty of Tory MPs that would jump at the opportunity to get rid of Johnson - he might be less popular in his own party than with the public as a whole.I'm sure he'll do his best to just weather it out.For all his faults I reckon if it comes down to a contest of political shithousery Cummings has got Johnson's number every day of the week.