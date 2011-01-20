Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?



If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.



It is disappointing, but the idea that moving left will somehow close the gap is a fantasy. Only by appealing to Conservative voters can Labour win, and I dont think theres an issue either way where Starmer is ideologically right now. Hes roughly in the right place.But hes struggling to get a hearing amid the vaccine bounce, Government approval is at historic highs and theres been a few unforced errors. Do that we need to move further and faster to the centre-ground. Hopefully this poll will be a clear signal for Starmer to do so.The vaccine boost is definitely helping the Tories, and this poll may very well be an outlier. I certainly havent lost faith in Starmer, he has a lot of potential but he really should start setting out where he stands on key issues.The reality is though everyone in the party will turn around and, as usual, say 'We're listening. We need to change. We will be hearing what the voters are telling us.' And they they'll turn around and promptly ignore what is said.I'd start having policies on, above all, Brexit, immigration, and welfare that voters actually want. Tony Blair realised the need to do more than appeal to the liberal, progressive middle classes. Labour have not been anywhere close to winning since about summer 2007, let's be honest with ourselves. Oh, that's before we even get onto the electorate not trusting us with their money, too.Voters want lower levels of immigration than we had in 2004-10, and they don't want to re-run the referendum. It's time we caught up to them and stopped giving them the impression we don't agree.We been structurally incapable of forming a majority since the financial crisis. Keir needs to change our appeal radically to reach beyond the voters weve been restricted to since Brown became leader. I blame Miliband, trying to make 2015 a referendum on the Tories, and assuming we could gather together Lib Dem refugees.