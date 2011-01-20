« previous next »
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:10:26 am
Surely the polling at the minute is a direct reflection of where this country is? A lot of people on the street might not think about much except how things are now, vaccinations are one of the only things they have done well, and not just well but absolutely outstandingly well. So you ask people right now how is this government doing and a huge number will say great. So imo I think it will be flattering.

For me it's like asking this forum how Liverpool are doing after eight wins on the bounce or after eight loses on the bounce. Just have to look at the state of some of the football boards at the moment to see that.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:30:46 am
At least momentum will be happy with this news.

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:43:08 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:30:46 am
At least momentum will be happy with this news.

Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?

If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:44:39 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:43:08 am
Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?

If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.
Personally yes. 

Because hes taken back control of the party from momentum.

Great job? No.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 11:11:33 am
Meanwhile corruption proceeds unabated as Hancock is gifted shares in his sisters firm.  Said firm then goes onto win NHS contracts.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 11:13:03 am
What ever happened to conflicts of interest?

Same old tories..
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 11:29:20 am
The Hancock story is messy cos the contracts were handed out by the Labour/Lib Dem government in Wales. Kind of interested to see whether the constant news on corruption and Labour's angle of 'sleaze (just like the 90s)' actually starts to shape a perception of the government or whether it'll still bounce off a combination of 'you're opposing too much in a national crisis' and 'dgaf pub's open'.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:22:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:44:39 am
Personally yes. 

Because hes taken back control of the party from momentum.

Great job? No.

I'm not a fan of Momentum for reasons too boring for me to consider even typing out so, cool. I do worry that in doing so he's done more harm than good, but cool.

So, what next? It's been a year now and the party looks to be bleeding support to the Lib Dems and the Greens, so what's the plan? Keep sending Rachel Reeves out to compare trade union lobbying to Greensill?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:44:33 pm
Uniting labour supporters is now what is seems an impossible task. A massive shame as it means Tories in for the foreseeable future.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:46:08 pm
Guess we're seeing what happens when a bland centrist who stands for absolutely nothing gets to be Labour leader. Or is this still Corbyn's fault?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:49:28 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 12:46:08 pm
Guess we're seeing what happens when a bland centrist who stands for absolutely nothing gets to be Labour leader. Or is this still Corbyn's fault?

Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:50:29 pm
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:53:12 pm
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:54:42 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:12 pm
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.

God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:55:32 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:49:28 pm
Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.

As it is, possibly yes.

I currently cannot see a future without a Tory government - how depressing is that.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:56:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:12 pm
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.

The Labour party needs to split into 2. Like a marriage that just isnt working anymore its in everyone interests that this happens sooner rather than later.

The Tories are not going to be out of power for at least 8 years so nothing really to lose by splitting now anyway.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 12:56:54 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:42 pm
God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.
Starmer is just a noise. Nothing more.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:07:38 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:49:28 pm
Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.

Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:07:41 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:29:20 am
The Hancock story is messy cos the contracts were handed out by the Labour/Lib Dem government in Wales. Kind of interested to see whether the constant news on corruption and Labour's angle of 'sleaze (just like the 90s)' actually starts to shape a perception of the government or whether it'll still bounce off a combination of 'you're opposing too much in a national crisis' and 'dgaf pub's open'.

Im seeing lots of stuff starting to appear on Twitter saying that No10 were very helpful to certain journalists regarding information about Hancock.
Seems like he will be the sacrificial offering to show how strong man Johnson deals with corruption. No need to worry though because Hancock will no doubt continue lobbying for the privatisation of the health service making a small fortune at it.
Its all very Putinesque.
I suppose thats what happens when most of your donors seem to be Russian Oligarchs, including the ex son of a KGB official, now a peer of the realm along with Johnsons brother.

 
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:12:37 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:07:38 pm
Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...

And looking at the latest general election result it lost them... everywhere, so...

Brexit was the final nail in the coffin of Labour's fragile electoral coalition. It cannot win under FPTP unless the Tory vote share collapses.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:15:50 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:12:37 pm
And looking at the latest general election result it lost them... everywhere, so...

Brexit was the final nail in the coffin of Labour's fragile electoral coalition. It cannot win under FPTP unless the Tory vote share collapses.

I agree.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:25:41 pm
Local election time so shite from the likes of  'For Britain' now coming through the letterbox ::)
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:07:41 pm
Im seeing lots of stuff starting to appear on Twitter saying that No10 were very helpful to certain journalists regarding information about Hancock.
Seems like he will be the sacrificial offering to show how strong man Johnson deals with corruption. No need to worry though because Hancock will no doubt continue lobbying for the privatisation of the health service making a small fortune at it.
Its all very Putinesque.
I suppose thats what happens when most of your donors seem to be Russian Oligarchs, including the ex son of a KGB official, now a peer of the realm along with Johnsons brother.

I think the current government's intention is to pass it all off as 'Call me Dave's fault' and pretend they have nothing to do with any of it.

----

Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:07:38 pm
Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...

I'm not sure the Lib Dems, Tories, and 'don't know' are to the left of Labour but I'll go out on a limb that someone will make the case for it when they get round to reconciling polling with hot take.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:29:29 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:43:08 am
Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?

If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.

It is disappointing, but the idea that moving left will somehow close the gap is a fantasy. Only by appealing to Conservative voters can Labour win, and I dont think theres an issue either way where Starmer is ideologically right now. Hes roughly in the right place.

But hes struggling to get a hearing amid the vaccine bounce, Government approval is at historic highs and theres been a few unforced errors. Do that we need to move further and faster to the centre-ground. Hopefully this poll will be a clear signal for Starmer to do so.

The vaccine boost is definitely helping the Tories, and this poll may very well be an outlier. I certainly havent lost faith in Starmer, he has a lot of potential but he really should start setting out where he stands on key issues.

The reality is though everyone in the party will turn around and, as usual, say 'We're listening. We need to change. We will be hearing what the voters are telling us.' And they they'll turn around and promptly ignore what is said.

I'd start having policies on, above all, Brexit, immigration, and welfare that voters actually want. Tony Blair realised the need to do more than appeal to the liberal, progressive middle classes. Labour have not been anywhere close to winning since about summer 2007, let's be honest with ourselves. Oh, that's before we even get onto the electorate not trusting us with their money, too.

Voters want lower levels of immigration than we had in 2004-10, and they don't want to re-run the referendum. It's time we caught up to them and stopped giving them the impression we don't agree.

We been structurally incapable of forming a majority since the financial crisis. Keir needs to change our appeal radically to reach beyond the voters weve been restricted to since Brown became leader. I blame Miliband, trying to make 2015 a referendum on the Tories, and assuming we could gather together Lib Dem refugees.






Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:18:05 pm
So now it appears two procurement civil servants were hired by Greensill (Camerons mob) while working within the civil service.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:24:51 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:42 pm
God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.

I never quite get this criticism, economically I think he will be very clearly left of centre, which we will see closer to the next election, and I can't think that he has particularly done anything to disprove this yet either.

It seems to be all the other non economic issues where many on the left have an issue with him, and to be honest on those his views are a lot closer to the views of the electorate than those of his critics are.

Politics as normal is pretty much non existent at present anyway, its all about COVID and vaccination as far as the public is concerned
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:39:41 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:24:51 pm
I never quite get this criticism, economically I think he will be very clearly left of centre, which we will see closer to the next election, and I can't think that he has particularly done anything to disprove this yet either.

It seems to be all the other non economic issues where many on the left have an issue with him, and to be honest on those his views are a lot closer to the views of the electorate than those of his critics are.

Politics as normal is pretty much non existent at present anyway, its all about COVID and vaccination as far as the public is concerned

And good old Boris has opened the pubs, you can buy your own choice of, no doubt, Chinese goods in what's left of the high street and, if you REALLY behave, have a holiday abroad.

There's no competing with this as far as the bulk of the population are concerned who won't have the faintest idea of some slight faux pas of Starmer's that the left thinks are influencing these polls.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:40:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:18:05 pm
So now it appears two procurement civil servants were hired by Greensill (Camerons mob) while working within the civil service.

And as revealed in yesterdays iPaper, Andrew Cumpsty, a government lobbying watchdog, runs a lobbying firm, which advertises the fact that it serves as a link between British business and Conservative cabinet members, from the Houses of Parliament.

Hes a public official who was appointed to oversee employment of ex-ministers, but sells what he calls the very best government relations advice and support through his firm Cumpsty Communications.

The sleaze, cronyism and sheer hard nosed hypocrisy are off the scale. It was ever thus, but never as blatant, such is their confidence that the British public either dont understand or dont care. Or both...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:45:48 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:40:12 pm
And as revealed in yesterdays iPaper, Andrew Cumpsty, a government lobbying watchdog, runs a lobbying firm, which advertises the fact that it serves as a link between British business and Conservative cabinet members, from the Houses of Parliament.

Hes a public official who was appointed to oversee employment of ex-ministers, but sells what he calls the very best government relations advice and support through his firm Cumpsty Communications.

The sleaze, cronyism and sheer hard nosed hypocrisy are off the scale. It was ever thus, but never as blatant, such is their confidence that the British public either dont understand or dont care. Or both...

I think this is the case.

FPTP is also a rigged system, stacked in their favour.  Also, now that Brexit has happened, they are going to fill their boots right up!!!!

They are going to continue to take one giant shit all over the UK.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:45:48 pm
I think this is the case.

FPTP is also a rigged system, stacked in their favour.  Also, now that Brexit has happened, they are going to fill their boots right up!!!!

They are going to continue to take one giant shit all over the UK.
How is it rigged and stacked in their favour?

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:05:27 pm
I don't think we are learning anything from the last 10yrs or so.
A high percentage of the US public have lost faith in the electoral system, the Republicans are saying we must change the electoral system to restore the trust of millions of Americans. so why have so many Americans lost trust in the system, ? should the Democrats be listening to their concerns and worries.
For years now Labour have been told we should be listening to the public on the issues they feel  strongly about without considering why the public feel strongly about issues like Brexit, immigration, Labour over spending, getting behind the government rather than playing politics and criticizing them during a national emergency, ( we've heard that one before haven't we?)
The public may think they feel strongly about these things, the realty is the Tories and media propaganda influence gave them that opinion.
Millions walk out of their house every day in fear. they walk past gangs of scallys wondering if they are in danger knowing there will be no police to come to their rescue, they days of the Policeman walking around are a thing of the past. they see the influence of drugs on our society. a underfunded police force trying to cope with crime yet many of these people think the countries going the dogs because of immigrants. unelected bureaucrats in Brussels etc etc.
Labour policys are important but we are kidding ourselves thinking they will get Labour into power while the country nod along with Tory lies+ propaganda dictating the most important issues of the period.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:14:07 pm
Sometimes it's nice to agree with the Soft Left. Emma Burnell in The Times today with the oblique criticism and the direction I'd like Labour to head towards over the next couple of years.

Quote
The sun is starting to shine and lockdown is starting to ease for what is probably the last time. People are meeting again. Ive seen lots of friends, safely and outdoors. It feels wonderful.

The vaccine rollout is going well and these shots in arms for individuals have acted as a shot in the arm for the country. Were in an increasingly good mood. The people on Walthamstow Marshes with me yesterday were all smiling at each other. There were a lot of us, feeling good about feeling good. Unlike last summer it did not feel fragile. It felt like the beginning of the end.

Some Labour people look on aghast. They look at the 120,000+ deaths, the bungled PPE, the 1 per cent pay raise for nurses, the lack of planning for economic recovery that will change the terms of our unbalanced and unfair country and the stilted and difficult recovery ahead and wonder why the nation is feeling so optimistic.

Labour is still angry, and it has a right. But the country is not. And Labour is not reflecting on that and working out how to represent a country in a good mood.

Opposition is difficult in good times. If people are happy, what should you be opposing? The problem for Labour is that for a long time it hasnt really done optimism. Its standard is to look at what is going wrong and make a case for the party to be in charge to make it better. This needs the country to agree with its pessimism.

Labour has flirted occasionally with hope, but thats different. Hope is about changing bad circumstances and offering a brighter tomorrow. It shows a way out of the present gloom  not an extension and underpinning of the good times people feel are coming. Tony Blair may have adopted the song Things can only get better, but he was well aware that at the time they already were. Instead of fighting that he spoke to that sense of optimism. Keir Starmer will have to do the same if he wants to get through these better times unscathed.

Labours reliance on pessimism has long been the case. I dont think a Labour leader has offered an optimistic vision of the country since Blair. Being optimistic doesnt mean not offering change, but it does mean offering it to people in the understanding that many are already happy. Labour could capitalise on that contentment and give the country a vision where happiness becomes part of our expectations, not an exception. But it will take a strong sense of vision and drive to do this, and there is little sign of that coming from any part of the Labour party.

As the UK moves into what will most likely feel like a summer of brighter todays, what does Labour have to offer the UK and how can it compete with a government basking in the sunshine?

If Labours narrative continues to simply point out government failures it will lose the moment. If Labour chooses only to contrast its vision of a slightly better managed  and paid  public sector, technocratic and uninspiring, it will lose the moment. If Labour simply offers hope and sympathy  not vision  it will lose.

Labour had a good run of opposing government failure during the bad times. But its focus now simply on a public inquiry that feels inevitable and will almost certainly tell us what we already know (and the public have already moved past) is not the thing for this moment.

This is not to say that an inquiry isnt important or necessary. But all Labour politicians are talking about is their view of the governments failures. What they must offer is a story of how Labour will help the UK to succeed. This is what people need and want to hear from the opposition. If Labour can offer a competing view to the laziness of the government relying on vaccine happiness to see them through the difficulties to come, it will start an important conversation with a country whose ear it has lost.

As the pandemic recedes, I want to see the UK becoming a happy, successful and confident country. One where the economic circumstances you were born into do not decide the economic circumstances you will die in. One where we know what and who we value and reward them accordingly. One where talent is spread and used throughout the country  in our villages, towns and cities.

This is the future Labour should be promising the people it aspires to lead. This is the tone Labour should be adopting to speak to a happy, relieved and forward-looking country. Until Labour is able to adopt this, it will fail to speak either to the country or the moment. No one elects that party to government.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:26:45 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:14:07 pm
Sometimes it's nice to agree with the Soft Left. Emma Burnell in The Times today with the oblique criticism and the direction I'd like Labour to head towards over the next couple of years.

Spoiler
[close]

Agree with her, and her analysis. A key question remains: should Starmer and his front bench also agree, and begin to create a narrative accordingly, will those on the far left commend Starmer on his political foresight, or reinforce their view that hes just another red Tory?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 05:18:55 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:26:45 pm
Agree with her, and her analysis. A key question remains: should Starmer and his front bench also agree, and begin to create a narrative accordingly, will those on the far left commend Starmer on his political foresight, or reinforce their view that hes just another red Tory?

About as likely as Starmer supporters stopping blaming everything under the sun on "the left"
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 05:22:00 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:42 pm
God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.

What would you define as left of centre? Going by what you and other Corbyn loyalists have been saying, it seems to be based solely on social liberal issues.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 06:11:01 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:22:00 pm
What would you define as left of centre?

Not comparing trade union lobbying to the Greensill scandal as Rachel Reeves did literally yesterday is a pretty good example. Corporation tax, another. NHS pay rises, another. Throwing teachers under a bus, another. And yes, social liberal issues as you charmingly describe LGBTQ+, trans rights and anti-black / anti-GRT racism. Whats wrong with that?

Quote
you and other Corbyn loyalists

Careful you dont pull a muscle projecting too hard.
