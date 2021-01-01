« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?  (Read 558207 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16920 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Surely the polling at the minute is a direct reflection of where this country is? A lot of people on the street might not think about much except how things are now, vaccinations are one of the only things they have done well, and not just well but absolutely outstandingly well. So you ask people right now how is this government doing and a huge number will say great. So imo I think it will be flattering.

For me it's like asking this forum how Liverpool are doing after eight wins on the bounce or after eight loses on the bounce. Just have to look at the state of some of the football boards at the moment to see that.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16921 on: Today at 10:30:46 am »
At least momentum will be happy with this news.

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16922 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:30:46 am
At least momentum will be happy with this news.

Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?

If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,462
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16923 on: Today at 10:44:39 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:43:08 am
Do you think Starmer is doing a good job?

If your answer could be a bit more in depth than "muh Corbyn / Momentum / Marxist boogeymen", that would be grand.
Personally yes. 

Because hes taken back control of the party from momentum.

Great job? No.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16924 on: Today at 11:11:33 am »
Meanwhile corruption proceeds unabated as Hancock is gifted shares in his sisters firm.  Said firm then goes onto win NHS contracts.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,462
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16925 on: Today at 11:13:03 am »
What ever happened to conflicts of interest?

Same old tories..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  • Justice.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16926 on: Today at 11:29:20 am »
The Hancock story is messy cos the contracts were handed out by the Labour/Lib Dem government in Wales. Kind of interested to see whether the constant news on corruption and Labour's angle of 'sleaze (just like the 90s)' actually starts to shape a perception of the government or whether it'll still bounce off a combination of 'you're opposing too much in a national crisis' and 'dgaf pub's open'.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16927 on: Today at 12:22:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:44:39 am
Personally yes. 

Because hes taken back control of the party from momentum.

Great job? No.

I'm not a fan of Momentum for reasons too boring for me to consider even typing out so, cool. I do worry that in doing so he's done more harm than good, but cool.

So, what next? It's been a year now and the party looks to be bleeding support to the Lib Dems and the Greens, so what's the plan? Keep sending Rachel Reeves out to compare trade union lobbying to Greensill?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:27 pm by Ｓｎａｉｌ »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm »
Uniting labour supporters is now what is seems an impossible task. A massive shame as it means Tories in for the foreseeable future.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,916
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 12:46:08 pm »
Guess we're seeing what happens when a bland centrist who stands for absolutely nothing gets to be Labour leader. Or is this still Corbyn's fault?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 12:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 12:46:08 pm
Guess we're seeing what happens when a bland centrist who stands for absolutely nothing gets to be Labour leader. Or is this still Corbyn's fault?

Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,266
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:12 pm
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.

God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 12:55:32 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:49:28 pm
Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.

As it is, possibly yes.

I currently cannot see a future without a Tory government - how depressing is that.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:53:12 pm
The far left and left centre are honestly worlds apart in views I feel. I just can't see them voting for the same party anymore. It does indeed feel the party is a bit dead. This is such a bad Tory Government too.

The Labour party needs to split into 2. Like a marriage that just isnt working anymore its in everyone interests that this happens sooner rather than later.

The Tories are not going to be out of power for at least 8 years so nothing really to lose by splitting now anyway.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:42 pm
God, if only Starmer showed any indication of being left of centre, I'd be a lot less unhappy.
Starmer is just a noise. Nothing more.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,916
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16937 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:49:28 pm
Because the opposite worked so well?

The party is dead, the two sides are irreconcilable. And the Tories are laughing their cocks off.

Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,028
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16938 on: Today at 01:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:29:20 am
The Hancock story is messy cos the contracts were handed out by the Labour/Lib Dem government in Wales. Kind of interested to see whether the constant news on corruption and Labour's angle of 'sleaze (just like the 90s)' actually starts to shape a perception of the government or whether it'll still bounce off a combination of 'you're opposing too much in a national crisis' and 'dgaf pub's open'.

Im seeing lots of stuff starting to appear on Twitter saying that No10 were very helpful to certain journalists regarding information about Hancock.
Seems like he will be the sacrificial offering to show how strong man Johnson deals with corruption. No need to worry though because Hancock will no doubt continue lobbying for the privatisation of the health service making a small fortune at it.
Its all very Putinesque.
I suppose thats what happens when most of your donors seem to be Russian Oligarchs, including the ex son of a KGB official, now a peer of the realm along with Johnsons brother.

 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,009
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16939 on: Today at 01:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:07:38 pm
Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...

And looking at the latest general election result it lost them... everywhere, so...

Brexit was the final nail in the coffin of Labour's fragile electoral coalition. It cannot win under FPTP unless the Tory vote share collapses.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16940 on: Today at 01:15:50 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:12:37 pm
And looking at the latest general election result it lost them... everywhere, so...

Brexit was the final nail in the coffin of Labour's fragile electoral coalition. It cannot win under FPTP unless the Tory vote share collapses.

I agree.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16941 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm »
Local election time so shite from the likes of  'For Britain' now coming through the letterbox ::)
Logged
Believer

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  • Justice.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16942 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:07:41 pm
Im seeing lots of stuff starting to appear on Twitter saying that No10 were very helpful to certain journalists regarding information about Hancock.
Seems like he will be the sacrificial offering to show how strong man Johnson deals with corruption. No need to worry though because Hancock will no doubt continue lobbying for the privatisation of the health service making a small fortune at it.
Its all very Putinesque.
I suppose thats what happens when most of your donors seem to be Russian Oligarchs, including the ex son of a KGB official, now a peer of the realm along with Johnsons brother.

I think the current government's intention is to pass it all off as 'Call me Dave's fault' and pretend they have nothing to do with any of it.

----

Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:07:38 pm
Looking at that latest poll, the party is losing voters to the left so...

I'm not sure the Lib Dems, Tories, and 'don't know' are to the left of Labour but I'll go out on a limb that someone will make the case for it when they get round to reconciling polling with hot take.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 419 420 421 422 423 [424]   Go Up
« previous next »
 