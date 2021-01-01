Surely the polling at the minute is a direct reflection of where this country is? A lot of people on the street might not think about much except how things are now, vaccinations are one of the only things they have done well, and not just well but absolutely outstandingly well. So you ask people right now how is this government doing and a huge number will say great. So imo I think it will be flattering.



For me it's like asking this forum how Liverpool are doing after eight wins on the bounce or after eight loses on the bounce. Just have to look at the state of some of the football boards at the moment to see that.