The Hancock story is messy cos the contracts were handed out by the Labour/Lib Dem government in Wales. Kind of interested to see whether the constant news on corruption and Labour's angle of 'sleaze (just like the 90s)' actually starts to shape a perception of the government or whether it'll still bounce off a combination of 'you're opposing too much in a national crisis' and 'dgaf pub's open'.
Im seeing lots of stuff starting to appear on Twitter saying that No10 were very helpful to certain journalists regarding information about Hancock.
Seems like he will be the sacrificial offering to show how strong man Johnson deals with corruption. No need to worry though because Hancock will no doubt continue lobbying for the privatisation of the health service making a small fortune at it.
Its all very Putinesque.
I suppose thats what happens when most of your donors seem to be Russian Oligarchs, including the ex son of a KGB official, now a peer of the realm along with Johnsons brother.