Author Topic: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?  (Read 556954 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16880 on: Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm »
I always remember the brutal killing of Johnny Delaney, 15 in Ellesmere Port about 20 years ago. He was from a Liverpool traveller family and was viciously attacked by a group of older youths, who the police said used racist language.

After this appalling incident, the local authority started a scheme to educate the community about travellers - that's exactly what's needed all over, but, as you say, could be generations before any change occurs. 
Offline thaddeus

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16881 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
The latest from Kuennsberg.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56739997

It's a pretty gentle view of the whole Greensill farce.  I may be being over-sensitive but the final sentence irked me as it makes it sound like being anti-cronyism is just a political platform or, as Kuennsberg put it, "part of a long-term game".  It would be nice to think *everyone* would be united against corruption and cronyism.

Quote
Politically, this story does not start and end with Greensill or David Cameron. Labour is trying to build a broad attack on the Tories for indulging in cronyism, whether it is the former PM's lobbying, or pandemic PPE contracts, or however the prime minister's expensive wallpaper was actually paid for.

Its push for a vote on an inquiry into Greensill on Wednesday is part of a long-term game.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Starmer's overall approval rating continues to tank.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating


And for the first time it's slipped into negative amongst Labour voters:

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating?crossBreak=labour


I was so hopeful for him, but he's been increasingly abject. I think his weaknesses have been amplified by having a 'beige' team of political nonentities around him, and not utilising better the more recognised and pugnacious Labour figures.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:01 am
Starmer's overall approval rating continues to tank.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating


And for the first time it's slipped into negative amongst Labour voters:

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating?crossBreak=labour


I was so hopeful for him, but he's been increasingly abject. I think his weaknesses have been amplified by having a 'beige' team of political nonentities around him, and not utilising better the more recognised and pugnacious Labour figures.
It feels increasingly like he needs a Prescott type figure.  I don't think it's a bad thing for a potential future PM to carry himself with some dignity and speak in a reasoned way (although admittedly Johnson won a huge majority by doing neither of those things).  Labour have some straight talking women but, for whatever reason, that doesn't seem to cut through and the likes of Ashworth and Milliband are cut from the same cloth as Starmer.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 11:09:55 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:27:09 am
It feels increasingly like he needs a Prescott type figure.  I don't think it's a bad thing for a potential future PM to carry himself with some dignity and speak in a reasoned way (although admittedly Johnson won a huge majority by doing neither of those things).  Labour have some straight talking women but, for whatever reason, that doesn't seem to cut through and the likes of Ashworth and Milliband are cut from the same cloth as Starmer.


Been saying that for a while. Not just a Prescott figure.

Whether by design or just due to the political personalities of the time, in the lead-up to the 97 GE, Labour had a range of prominent figures all looking capable in their own way: Brown, Cook, Straw, Beckett, Blunkett, Mowlem, and more. They were all given scope to extoll the virtues of a prospective Labour government in their own inimitable ways, and people listened.

It helped an awful lot, though, that a) the country was so ready for a change in government; and b) the media was more inclined to give them airtime/column inches.

Now, we have a cult-like devotion to Bozo the Clown from half the population*, akin to what we all laughed at in America with Trump. The majority of the print media are rabidly anti-any-view-that-isn't-a-flagshagging-devotion-to-Brexit, and a BBC with a News Editorial that looks increasingly orchestrated by the Downing Street press office.

Any Labour leader would be up against it, but Starmer started weakly and has wilted. None of his inner circle are willing/able to step up. And instead of bridge-building with the left of the party, he set out his stall to alienate them further, so they're stood around like hyenas waiting for the moment to step in for the kill.

The biggest - and most depressing - question is.... who else in Labour could do any better?

The left have no shortage of support in the Labour ranks, but any potential leader mentioned has me recoiling in a mix of terror and laughter. Richard Burgon, anyone? RBL showed in her leadership bid that she was more hype than substance. The rest of the party has few obvious candidates either. Nandy & Phillips? They have more fight, and come across as more genuine, but are they capable enough? Are they too divisive? They could look to the past. Cooper, Benn, Burnham (although not currently an MP) all have gravitas, but Cooper/Benn were either ignored by Starmer or wanted to stay out of the frontline in favour of committee chairmanship, and Burnham has said he's no intention of going back to Westminster.

In the meantime, Bozo and his band of merry shysters continue to destroy the best parts of the country, as they enrich themselves and their chums, families and party donors.


* poetic licence
Online Zeb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 11:31:31 am »
Nandy is the alternative but don't expect her to be milk and honey if you think Starmer isn't playing nice enough with the Corbyn stans. She'll nuke from orbit to be sure. Starmer's got two years, unlikely to be three for a GE, to move things on. See whether he can tell the right stories in between.
Offline Sangria

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:09:55 am

Been saying that for a while. Not just a Prescott figure.

Whether by design or just due to the political personalities of the time, in the lead-up to the 97 GE, Labour had a range of prominent figures all looking capable in their own way: Brown, Cook, Straw, Beckett, Blunkett, Mowlem, and more. They were all given scope to extoll the virtues of a prospective Labour government in their own inimitable ways, and people listened.

It helped an awful lot, though, that a) the country was so ready for a change in government; and b) the media was more inclined to give them airtime/column inches.

Now, we have a cult-like devotion to Bozo the Clown from half the population*, akin to what we all laughed at in America with Trump. The majority of the print media are rabidly anti-any-view-that-isn't-a-flagshagging-devotion-to-Brexit, and a BBC with a News Editorial that looks increasingly orchestrated by the Downing Street press office.

Any Labour leader would be up against it, but Starmer started weakly and has wilted. None of his inner circle are willing/able to step up. And instead of bridge-building with the left of the party, he set out his stall to alienate them further, so they're stood around like hyenas waiting for the moment to step in for the kill.

The biggest - and most depressing - question is.... who else in Labour could do any better?

The left have no shortage of support in the Labour ranks, but any potential leader mentioned has me recoiling in a mix of terror and laughter. Richard Burgon, anyone? RBL showed in her leadership bid that she was more hype than substance. The rest of the party has few obvious candidates either. Nandy & Phillips? They have more fight, and come across as more genuine, but are they capable enough? Are they too divisive? They could look to the past. Cooper, Benn, Burnham (although not currently an MP) all have gravitas, but Cooper/Benn were either ignored by Starmer or wanted to stay out of the frontline in favour of committee chairmanship, and Burnham has said he's no intention of going back to Westminster.

In the meantime, Bozo and his band of merry shysters continue to destroy the best parts of the country, as they enrich themselves and their chums, families and party donors.


* poetic licence

And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 02:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:06 pm
And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.

I'd settle for Starmer showing the slightest indication of any intention of fulfilling any of the promises he made during his leadership campaign.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 02:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:06 pm
And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.

What exactly are you referring to in Nobby's post?

Also, it's becoming increasingly detached from reality to imply the only people not on board with what Starmer/the current Labour leadership is doing is this liberal/"crank"/Corbynite left boogeyman, as evidenced by the polls Nobby shared further up the page.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 02:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:23:42 pm
What exactly are you referring to in Nobby's post?

Also, it's becoming increasingly detached from reality to imply the only people not on board with what Starmer/the current Labour leadership is doing is this liberal/"crank"/Corbynite left boogeyman, as evidenced by the polls Nobby shared further up the page.

Yep, I can't vote for Labour and I'm not a resident of the U.K, but I was a fan of Starmer. I'm certainly not part of any crank/Corbynite faction and I'm losing faith in him so there's definitely people like me who are actually Labour members out there.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:06 pm
And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.

Is Starmer himself not liberal left? After all, there was a lot of talk when he was elected leader how he wasn't from the right of the party, and was actually pretty left wing. I don't think you could argue he is not liberal.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:12:30 pm
Is Starmer himself not liberal left? After all, there was a lot of talk when he was elected leader how he wasn't from the right of the party, and was actually pretty left wing. I don't think you could argue he is not liberal.

He is Liberal and Left.

He comes across as a good honest bloke, but the feeds I can see from my 'Lefty' mates all make him out to be ten times the Tory that Thatcher ever was.

Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 03:49:45 pm »
Must be frustrating seeing someone who's politics you think are sound constantly being bashed and made out to be worse than they are. Awful that.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:49:45 pm
Must be frustrating seeing someone who's politics you think are sound constantly being bashed and made out to be worse than they are. Awful that.

True. Got to be able to take it if you dish it out.
Online Zeb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
The "You made Jeremy sad" part to it just makes me laugh, to be honest. Needs more fanart. Labour will gain seats next election. Whether that's enough for Starmer is a different question but if the middle of a hugely popular vaccination campaign is as bad as it gets, then would be worth looking back a year and still noting it's progress on what was happening. Want more though so here's to him finding the right tone to take to chip away further.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16895 on: Today at 04:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:27:34 pm
The "You made Jeremy sad" part to it just makes me laugh, to be honest. Needs more fanart. Labour will gain seats next election. Whether that's enough for Starmer is a different question but if the middle of a hugely popular vaccination campaign is as bad as it gets, then would be worth looking back a year and still noting it's progress on what was happening. Want more though so here's to him finding the right tone to take to chip away further.
Labour would need a 12.5% swing (iirc) to win at the next election.  Its not going to happen, Im not sure its ever happened either
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16896 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:49:45 pm
Must be frustrating seeing someone who's politics you think are sound constantly being bashed and made out to be worse than they are. Awful that.

Not frustrating at all.

Just shows every day that Labour voters would rather call other Labour voters Tory than calling Tories Tory.

Makes no sense to me.

I wanted Corbyn in, I wanted him to succeed, I wanted the Tories out and I wanted the beginning of a turnaround in the UK with leftist policies being enacted and people getting on board.

Now that he's failed - and he did fail in my view - he was pretty crap. I'm not happy that he was crap and I had high hopes. But those hopes didn't bear any fruit. I voted Labour all the time he was in charge.

I wanted Milliband to succeed and I voted for Labour through all that. But again, he wasn't very good.

I now want Starmer to succeed because my hopes haven't changed and they are very, very simple;

* Get the Tories out
* Get Labour in



It seems that many people associated with Labour don't actually want that and I don't know how to deal with that. Ironically, some people I know who are 'very left' (I'm pretty 'left' myself) have called me a Tory for having a centrist (ie; not as far-left view as themselves apparantly)

Just seems to me that the longer that Labour don't fucking grow up and Labour voters don't fucking grow up then we'll be stuck with the fucking Tories.


If some Labour voters are happy with that to prove some kind of point then they can fuck off to be honest with you.
Online Zeb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16897 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:29:52 pm
Labour would need a 12.5% swing (iirc) to win at the next election.  Its not going to happen, Im not sure its ever happened either

Aye. So progress will be how many seats and where. Winning 1 seat in a university town and he's obviously not done enough. Winning a number back around the country and he can make a case for progress and four years of doubling down. Hopefully the latter because the alternative isn't Richard Burgon winning in 2027/8.
Online Welshred

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16898 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:34:03 pm
Aye. So progress will be how many seats and where. Winning 1 seat in a university town and he's obviously not done enough. Winning a number back around the country and he can make a case for progress and four years of doubling down. Hopefully the latter because the alternative isn't Richard Burgon winning in 2027/8.

If he wins back a number around the country would you advocate him staying on as leader or resigning for not winning an election?
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16899 on: Today at 05:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Not frustrating at all.

Just shows every day that Labour voters would rather call other Labour voters Tory than calling Tories Tory.

Makes no sense to me.

I wanted Corbyn in, I wanted him to succeed, I wanted the Tories out and I wanted the beginning of a turnaround in the UK with leftist policies being enacted and people getting on board.

Now that he's failed - and he did fail in my view - he was pretty crap. I'm not happy that he was crap and I had high hopes. But those hopes didn't bear any fruit. I voted Labour all the time he was in charge.

I wanted Milliband to succeed and I voted for Labour through all that. But again, he wasn't very good.

I now want Starmer to succeed because my hopes haven't changed and they are very, very simple;

* Get the Tories out
* Get Labour in



It seems that many people associated with Labour don't actually want that and I don't know how to deal with that. Ironically, some people I know who are 'very left' (I'm pretty 'left' myself) have called me a Tory for having a centrist (ie; not as far-left view as themselves apparantly)

Just seems to me that the longer that Labour don't fucking grow up and Labour voters don't fucking grow up then we'll be stuck with the fucking Tories.


If some Labour voters are happy with that to prove some kind of point then they can fuck off to be honest with you.

It's up to Starmer to make it happen isn't it? Just as it was on Corbyn to unite the party when he was leader and people criticised him for being unable to do so.

That same criticism for a fractured party is now Starmer's to own, and those fissures his to repair.

If he cant/won't do it then he'll continue to be clowned on by many. That's the job.
Online filopastry

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16900 on: Today at 05:03:49 pm »
I would imagine Starmer will get time anyway, I doubt there are 40MPs ready to trigger a leadership contest, given many MPs are probably wary of who the membership would pick!.

I would be surprised if he didn't at least make it to the next GE.
Online Zeb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16901 on: Today at 05:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:58:49 pm
If he wins back a number around the country would you advocate him staying on as leader or resigning for not winning an election?

Definitely not demanding resignation for not winning this next one (!!!). Honestly don't know yet on what the reasonable target in my own head is - partially cos of the boundary commission changes coming in, partially because of lots of close seconds is heading in the right direction etc. Some of the analysis needed won't be available til a few months after the election either so won't be in a hurry either way.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16902 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 05:03:07 pm
It's up to Starmer to make it happen isn't it? Just as it was on Corbyn to unite the party when he was leader and people criticised him for being unable to do so.

That same criticism for a fractured party is now Starmer's to own, and those fissures his to repair.

If he cant/won't do it then he'll continue to be clowned on by many. That's the job.

It is, but I think he's got an impossible job.

When you have Labour voters calling other Labour voters Tory. Or Labour voters calling obviously left-leaning Politicians Tory while the actual Tories laugh their cocks off, then it's not likely to end well.

We've now descended into 'Well you said that, and they said this and this and that and this and that"

I try and stay out of political stuff online nowdays as this is the only place where you can have a half-decent conversation without screaming "Fuck off you Tory c*nt" within five minutes :)

But as I said, my feeds are full everyday of memes and photos slagging off a left-leaning Politician for being a Tory.

Online Welshred

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16903 on: Today at 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:12:34 pm
Definitely not demanding resignation for not winning this next one (!!!). Honestly don't know yet on what the reasonable target in my own head is - partially cos of the boundary commission changes coming in, partially because of lots of close seconds is heading in the right direction etc. Some of the analysis needed won't be available til a few months after the election either so won't be in a hurry either way.

Fair enough. I just don't think it's possible that someone who loses an election can go on to win another and I'm still left with a bit of 'what if Corbyn had resigned after 2017' as he did make some decent gains, would someone else be able to take the momentum gained from that and translate it into an election win at the next one? I'll think the same as well, if Starmer makes gains but doesn't win then someone else should have the next bite at the cherry.

Offline Sangria

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16904 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:23:42 pm
What exactly are you referring to in Nobby's post?

Also, it's becoming increasingly detached from reality to imply the only people not on board with what Starmer/the current Labour leadership is doing is this liberal/"crank"/Corbynite left boogeyman, as evidenced by the polls Nobby shared further up the page.

They may not be the only people not on board with Starmer. However, those who identify as liberals will never be on board with anything that will ever be attractive to those who identify as economically left but socially conservative. NB. Not Liberals as in the party, but liberals as in what they primarily identify themselves as.
Offline ljycb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16905 on: Today at 05:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 05:14:35 pm
It is, but I think he's got an impossible job.

When you have Labour voters calling other Labour voters Tory. Or Labour voters calling obviously left-leaning Politicians Tory while the actual Tories laugh their cocks off, then it's not likely to end well.

We've now descended into 'Well you said that, and they said this and this and that and this and that"

I try and stay out of political stuff online nowdays as this is the only place where you can have a half-decent conversation without screaming "Fuck off you Tory c*nt" within five minutes :)

But as I said, my feeds are full everyday of memes and photos slagging off a left-leaning Politician for being a Tory.

Its only an impossible job in the same way that its pretty much always been for Labour leaders over the years though. You can say its not going to end well when youve got people who traditionally vote Labour criticising Starmer (and I would agree with you), but the same thing was happening under Corbyn, lots of traditional Labour voters didnt like him, were vocal about it throughout his leadership and some even didnt vote for Labour at the election or actively campaigned against them, so Im struggling to understand whats so different now that its worth mentioning when considering Starmers chances. Its probably harsh but its not like any Labour leader can be surprised about it. They knew what they were signing up for.
