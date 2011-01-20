« previous next »
Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm
I always remember the brutal killing of Johnny Delaney, 15 in Ellesmere Port about 20 years ago. He was from a Liverpool traveller family and was viciously attacked by a group of older youths, who the police said used racist language.

After this appalling incident, the local authority started a scheme to educate the community about travellers - that's exactly what's needed all over, but, as you say, could be generations before any change occurs. 
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
The latest from Kuennsberg.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56739997

It's a pretty gentle view of the whole Greensill farce.  I may be being over-sensitive but the final sentence irked me as it makes it sound like being anti-cronyism is just a political platform or, as Kuennsberg put it, "part of a long-term game".  It would be nice to think *everyone* would be united against corruption and cronyism.

Quote
Politically, this story does not start and end with Greensill or David Cameron. Labour is trying to build a broad attack on the Tories for indulging in cronyism, whether it is the former PM's lobbying, or pandemic PPE contracts, or however the prime minister's expensive wallpaper was actually paid for.

Its push for a vote on an inquiry into Greensill on Wednesday is part of a long-term game.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:19:01 am
Starmer's overall approval rating continues to tank.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating


And for the first time it's slipped into negative amongst Labour voters:

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating?crossBreak=labour


I was so hopeful for him, but he's been increasingly abject. I think his weaknesses have been amplified by having a 'beige' team of political nonentities around him, and not utilising better the more recognised and pugnacious Labour figures.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 10:27:09 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:01 am
Starmer's overall approval rating continues to tank.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating


And for the first time it's slipped into negative amongst Labour voters:

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/trackers/keir-starmer-approval-rating?crossBreak=labour


I was so hopeful for him, but he's been increasingly abject. I think his weaknesses have been amplified by having a 'beige' team of political nonentities around him, and not utilising better the more recognised and pugnacious Labour figures.
It feels increasingly like he needs a Prescott type figure.  I don't think it's a bad thing for a potential future PM to carry himself with some dignity and speak in a reasoned way (although admittedly Johnson won a huge majority by doing neither of those things).  Labour have some straight talking women but, for whatever reason, that doesn't seem to cut through and the likes of Ashworth and Milliband are cut from the same cloth as Starmer.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 11:09:55 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:27:09 am
It feels increasingly like he needs a Prescott type figure.  I don't think it's a bad thing for a potential future PM to carry himself with some dignity and speak in a reasoned way (although admittedly Johnson won a huge majority by doing neither of those things).  Labour have some straight talking women but, for whatever reason, that doesn't seem to cut through and the likes of Ashworth and Milliband are cut from the same cloth as Starmer.


Been saying that for a while. Not just a Prescott figure.

Whether by design or just due to the political personalities of the time, in the lead-up to the 97 GE, Labour had a range of prominent figures all looking capable in their own way: Brown, Cook, Straw, Beckett, Blunkett, Mowlem, and more. They were all given scope to extoll the virtues of a prospective Labour government in their own inimitable ways, and people listened.

It helped an awful lot, though, that a) the country was so ready for a change in government; and b) the media was more inclined to give them airtime/column inches.

Now, we have a cult-like devotion to Bozo the Clown from half the population*, akin to what we all laughed at in America with Trump. The majority of the print media are rabidly anti-any-view-that-isn't-a-flagshagging-devotion-to-Brexit, and a BBC with a News Editorial that looks increasingly orchestrated by the Downing Street press office.

Any Labour leader would be up against it, but Starmer started weakly and has wilted. None of his inner circle are willing/able to step up. And instead of bridge-building with the left of the party, he set out his stall to alienate them further, so they're stood around like hyenas waiting for the moment to step in for the kill.

The biggest - and most depressing - question is.... who else in Labour could do any better?

The left have no shortage of support in the Labour ranks, but any potential leader mentioned has me recoiling in a mix of terror and laughter. Richard Burgon, anyone? RBL showed in her leadership bid that she was more hype than substance. The rest of the party has few obvious candidates either. Nandy & Phillips? They have more fight, and come across as more genuine, but are they capable enough? Are they too divisive? They could look to the past. Cooper, Benn, Burnham (although not currently an MP) all have gravitas, but Cooper/Benn were either ignored by Starmer or wanted to stay out of the frontline in favour of committee chairmanship, and Burnham has said he's no intention of going back to Westminster.

In the meantime, Bozo and his band of merry shysters continue to destroy the best parts of the country, as they enrich themselves and their chums, families and party donors.


* poetic licence
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 11:31:31 am
Nandy is the alternative but don't expect her to be milk and honey if you think Starmer isn't playing nice enough with the Corbyn stans. She'll nuke from orbit to be sure. Starmer's got two years, unlikely to be three for a GE, to move things on. See whether he can tell the right stories in between.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:07:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:09:55 am

Been saying that for a while. Not just a Prescott figure.

Whether by design or just due to the political personalities of the time, in the lead-up to the 97 GE, Labour had a range of prominent figures all looking capable in their own way: Brown, Cook, Straw, Beckett, Blunkett, Mowlem, and more. They were all given scope to extoll the virtues of a prospective Labour government in their own inimitable ways, and people listened.

It helped an awful lot, though, that a) the country was so ready for a change in government; and b) the media was more inclined to give them airtime/column inches.

Now, we have a cult-like devotion to Bozo the Clown from half the population*, akin to what we all laughed at in America with Trump. The majority of the print media are rabidly anti-any-view-that-isn't-a-flagshagging-devotion-to-Brexit, and a BBC with a News Editorial that looks increasingly orchestrated by the Downing Street press office.

Any Labour leader would be up against it, but Starmer started weakly and has wilted. None of his inner circle are willing/able to step up. And instead of bridge-building with the left of the party, he set out his stall to alienate them further, so they're stood around like hyenas waiting for the moment to step in for the kill.

The biggest - and most depressing - question is.... who else in Labour could do any better?

The left have no shortage of support in the Labour ranks, but any potential leader mentioned has me recoiling in a mix of terror and laughter. Richard Burgon, anyone? RBL showed in her leadership bid that she was more hype than substance. The rest of the party has few obvious candidates either. Nandy & Phillips? They have more fight, and come across as more genuine, but are they capable enough? Are they too divisive? They could look to the past. Cooper, Benn, Burnham (although not currently an MP) all have gravitas, but Cooper/Benn were either ignored by Starmer or wanted to stay out of the frontline in favour of committee chairmanship, and Burnham has said he's no intention of going back to Westminster.

In the meantime, Bozo and his band of merry shysters continue to destroy the best parts of the country, as they enrich themselves and their chums, families and party donors.


* poetic licence

And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:22:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:06 pm
And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.

I'd settle for Starmer showing the slightest indication of any intention of fulfilling any of the promises he made during his leadership campaign.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:23:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:07:06 pm
And look at how the liberal left want nothing less than a complete reaction against what they dislike in order to satisfy them.

What exactly are you referring to in Nobby's post?

Also, it's becoming increasingly detached from reality to imply the only people not on board with what Starmer/the current Labour leadership is doing is this liberal/"crank"/Corbynite left boogeyman, as evidenced by the polls Nobby shared further up the page.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:28:34 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:23:42 pm
What exactly are you referring to in Nobby's post?

Also, it's becoming increasingly detached from reality to imply the only people not on board with what Starmer/the current Labour leadership is doing is this liberal/"crank"/Corbynite left boogeyman, as evidenced by the polls Nobby shared further up the page.

Yep, I can't vote for Labour and I'm not a resident of the U.K, but I was a fan of Starmer. I'm certainly not part of any crank/Corbynite faction and I'm losing faith in him so there's definitely people like me who are actually Labour members out there.
