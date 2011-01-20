It feels increasingly like he needs a Prescott type figure. I don't think it's a bad thing for a potential future PM to carry himself with some dignity and speak in a reasoned way (although admittedly Johnson won a huge majority by doing neither of those things). Labour have some straight talking women but, for whatever reason, that doesn't seem to cut through and the likes of Ashworth and Milliband are cut from the same cloth as Starmer.



Been saying that for a while. Not just a Prescott figure.Whether by design or just due to the political personalities of the time, in the lead-up to the 97 GE, Labour had a range of prominent figures all looking capable in their own way: Brown, Cook, Straw, Beckett, Blunkett, Mowlem, and more. They were all given scope to extoll the virtues of a prospective Labour government in their own inimitable ways, and people listened.It helped an awful lot, though, that a) the country was so ready for a change in government; and b) the media was more inclined to give them airtime/column inches.Now, we have a cult-like devotion to Bozo the Clown from half the population*, akin to what we all laughed at in America with Trump. The majority of the print media are rabidly anti-any-view-that-isn't-a-flagshagging-devotion-to-Brexit, and a BBC with a News Editorial that looks increasingly orchestrated by the Downing Street press office.Any Labour leader would be up against it, but Starmer started weakly and has wilted. None of his inner circle are willing/able to step up. And instead of bridge-building with the left of the party, he set out his stall to alienate them further, so they're stood around like hyenas waiting for the moment to step in for the kill.The biggest - and most depressing - question is.... who else in Labour could do any better?The left have no shortage of support in the Labour ranks, but any potential leader mentioned has me recoiling in a mix of terror and laughter. Richard Burgon, anyone? RBL showed in her leadership bid that she was more hype than substance. The rest of the party has few obvious candidates either. Nandy & Phillips? They have more fight, and come across as more genuine, but are they capable enough? Are they too divisive? They could look to the past. Cooper, Benn, Burnham (although not currently an MP) all have gravitas, but Cooper/Benn were either ignored by Starmer or wanted to stay out of the frontline in favour of committee chairmanship, and Burnham has said he's no intention of going back to Westminster.In the meantime, Bozo and his band of merry shysters continue to destroy the best parts of the country, as they enrich themselves and their chums, families and party donors.* poetic licence