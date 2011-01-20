« previous next »
Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 554438 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:03:58 pm
These red wall voters...

They are a key, and theyre a key because theyre really doing quite poorly out of life.

Educationally? Dire... kids (primarily white kids) in those areas do terribly, (really terribly) compared to kids of the same ability elsewhere on the country.  You look at life expectancy,  covid rates, youth unemployment... almost any measure and theyre doing worse.

Now, its of course true that people out side of the red wall have these problems too.  But they are distilled to their essence in these reasons.

So what do they do? They vent their frustration.  Why are they doing so badly? Why are they doing so much worse than others? Why do they see immigrants coming in and doing well when theyre stuck in the rut?  Why the focus on minorities when they are doing worse than them?

Now, some of these questions are fairly simple to dismiss for you and I.  Its obvious right?


Well clearly not that obvious. Brexit came as part of that frustration, and so did the voting for Tory MPs.  And we dismiss them as racists? Well some of the views I hear are racist, some of the things I have listed above might be seen that way, for sure.

But you can see it as racist and ignore it, or you can see it as racist and try to tackle the roots of why it happened in the first place. The name calling helps not one iota...

When I started teaching black kids were (by quite some way) the lowest attaining group of children, now theyve closed the gap with their white peers ...and Im pretty sure that they will over take them in the near future.  Why have they made that progress yet the white kids in the red wall regions do so dreadfully? 

We need to acknowledge that theres an ethnic group thats got it really quite bad right now and we need to recognise that and do something about it.  None of this means that you need to ignore discrimination against non-white people, of course it doesnt.  It also doesnt mean this is all white people  in these areas or no non-white people.

But theres a problem that weve tiptoed around for too long...

(Apologies if this is incoherent bollocks)

You'd probably find that, while they may show generalised racism towards a group that's talked about nationally, they might well be ok or even friends with members of that group closer to home, who are people rather than the stereotypes they rage against. Which should point towards the solution I've been advocating for ages, to focus discussion on local communities rather than cultural groups. Tackle racism and the causes of racism.

But that's not what wins on the left. It's much easier to win the debate on the left by assigning labels. Which alienates the country as whole, and leaves the Tories a free field in which to define the national debate. Still, who cares about the national debate as long as the cultural liberals get to control the left.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 07:22:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:13:32 pm
The royals aren't the issue here though. They are small part of the story. The story is Starmer refusing to call out racism when it is clearly there.

Unfortunately im not someone who can have an opinion on this as im not willing to pollute my brain with reading about it. Its a story i have no knowledge about and the travails of any rich yank, royal or not, concerns me not one iota.

Top post by Tepid!
Online The Real Rasta

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:22:32 pm
Unfortunately im not someone who can have an opinion on this as im not willing to pollute my brain with reading about it. Its a story i have no knowledge about and the travails of any rich yank, royal or not, concerns me not one iota.

Top post by Tepid!
Complete and utter cop out, you didn't have any problem bringing Corbyn into it or expressing your opinion about who is really free from racism in all this even though you claim to know nothing about the matter being discussed.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:22:32 pm
Unfortunately im not someone who can have an opinion on this as im not willing to pollute my brain with reading about it. Its a story i have no knowledge about and the travails of any rich yank, royal or not, concerns me not one iota.

Top post by Tepid!

The story is about a racist right wing press.

Replace rich yank with immigrants, asylum seekers, people of different ethnicity born in the UK.

The targets may change, but the press doesn't.
Offline ljycb

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:22:32 pm
Unfortunately im not someone who can have an opinion on this as im not willing to pollute my brain with reading about it. Its a story i have no knowledge about and the travails of any rich yank, royal or not, concerns me not one iota.

Great sidestep. Expertly done.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 07:43:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:29:56 pm
The story is about a racist right wing press.

Replace rich yank with immigrants, asylum seekers, people of different ethnicity born in the UK.

The targets may change, but the press doesn't.

The press being racist or cuntish in any way does not surprise me, thats like saying a night follows a day.

Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 07:29:43 pm
Complete and utter cop out, you didn't have any problem bringing Corbyn into it or expressing your opinion about who is really free from racism in all this even though you claim to know nothing about the matter being discussed.

My initial post was a reflection on the bile that was being directed at Starmer and maybe people would be happier if Corbyn started a party that would closer reflect their concerns. Poster after poster have tried to engage me about whats been going on with ginger bollocks lass to which i have stated each and every time: i have no idea what you are going on about, i deliberately know nothing about anything to do with the royals.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:43:44 pm
The press being racist or cuntish in any way does not surprise me, thats like saying a night follows a day.

My initial post was a reflection on the bile that was being directed at Starmer and maybe people would be happier if Corbyn started a party that would closer reflect their concerns. Poster after poster have tried to engage me about whats been going on with ginger bollocks lass to which i have stated each and every time: i have no idea what you are going on about, i deliberately know nothing about anything to do with the royals.

Is it bile though? In your own words you don't know yourself whether the accusations being made against him were true or not.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 07:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:43:44 pm
The press being racist or cuntish in any way does not surprise me, thats like saying a night follows a day.

My initial post was a reflection on the bile that was being directed at Starmer and maybe people would be happier if Corbyn started a party that would closer reflect their concerns. Poster after poster have tried to engage me about whats been going on with ginger bollocks lass to which i have stated each and every time: i have no idea what you are going on about, i deliberately know nothing about anything to do with the royals.

Masterful trolling, can't believe I've wasted an hour or two of a Sunday evening.

Off to watch the golf.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 07:50:05 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:39:46 pm
Great sidestep. Expertly done.

Boring isn't it.
Online The Real Rasta

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 07:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:43:44 pm
The press being racist or cuntish in any way does not surprise me, thats like saying a night follows a day.

My initial post was a reflection on the bile that was being directed at Starmer and maybe people would be happier if Corbyn started a party that would closer reflect their concerns. Poster after poster have tried to engage me about whats been going on with ginger bollocks lass to which i have stated each and every time: i have no idea what you are going on about, i deliberately know nothing about anything to do with the royals.
How would you know if it's bile or justified when you know nothing about what is being referred to? You're talking shite mate sorry.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 07:53:13 pm
How would you know if it's bile or justified when you know nothing about what is being referred to? You're talking shite mate sorry.

Oh come on Starmer gets the frothing mouth treatment of plenty on here. If people want to waste time reading about the royals thats on them, im not.

Anyway like Flash im off for the golf, big Tony will hopefully bag some each way doller por moi!
Offline filopastry

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 08:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:32:47 pm
Thing is, I see myself as working class, even though I have more than average disposable income - but no way would I agree I'm in the same position as someone who classes themselves as the same class, despite owning their house and having a holiday home in Spain. I do believe there is a general generational gap in this country in regards of world view, what's important and how they would like the country to move forward - and whilst such views are planets from each other, and whilst such a group has a tight grip on power albeit on a cesspit of lies and more lies, there just isn't a firm path for Labour to get back into power on its own.

Now, a Rainbow coalition is probably the way that Labour gets back in - because that coalition between the Red Wall voter who has a 'Old Labour' world view, the luvvies and radicals from the 80s and 90s who dabble in TERFism nowadays and the Millenials and Generational Z 'Woke' grouping - which were formerly younger, educated people has well and truly broken, and I suspect its irreparably damaged and the sooner Centrists accept that the sooner we can come together - but whilst they pretend that we are an irrelevant like they have done over the past year, you're going to see groups such as the NIP amongst others gaining traction, and established parties such as the LD, Greens, SNP and Plaid getting further support.

Show kindness to Racists, xenophobes and people who'd like people like me to have conversion therapy?

No thanks. I refer to my previous point. Those people are beyond help.

That has been the hope for Labour in the future I suppose that eventually we get to the stage where there are enough voters in some of those (BAME, LGBTQ, social liberals etc.) groups to form an electoral coalition , but we are a few electoral cycles away from getting there if that is the path we want to take, and even that grouping is not without its fractures on various issues.

The BAME communities are not uniformly liberal on LGBTQ rights, even within the LGBTQ community I have had people express views to me which many would consider transphobic, within BAME groups, Indian voters appear to be becoming less inclined to support Labour.

I can't help but think that winning on social issues is going to be tough for Labour for a while, the party is in a tough spot. There are paths they can take on public services and "fairness" but that depends on what the Tories intend to do with their masive majority, they are never averse to a bit of shapeshifting when needed, they aren't morally tied to positions on issues in the way that many of us on the left are.

Even with all the social conservatives who migrated from Labour to the Tories at the last election, recent polling shows that more Labour voters in that election would support the introduction of the death penalty than oppose it. I find that view abhorrent but it shows the difficulty Labour are going to have in winning an election on social or authoritarian issues, with our current electorate.
Online Jshooters

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 08:31:37 pm »
Does anyone else think that Starmer might have been in Lawyer Mode when answering that question about whether the press were racist towards Meghan? I.e it wasnt overt PROVABLE racism that they displayed (despite us knowing that they clearly treated her differently because of her race).

Maybe he was playing it safe in terms of not getting himself or the Labour Party sued for slander?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 08:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:31:37 pm
Does anyone else think that Starmer might have been in Lawyer Mode when answering that question about whether the press were racist towards Meghan? I.e it wasnt overt PROVABLE racism that they displayed (despite us knowing that they clearly treated her differently because of her race).

Maybe he was playing it safe in terms of not getting himself or the Labour Party sued for slander?

He didn't need to name any particular names.
Online Jshooters

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:35:21 pm
He didn't need to name any particular names.

Fair point
Offline Sangria

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:03:12 pm
That has been the hope for Labour in the future I suppose that eventually we get to the stage where there are enough voters in some of those (BAME, LGBTQ, social liberals etc.) groups to form an electoral coalition , but we are a few electoral cycles away from getting there if that is the path we want to take, and even that grouping is not without its fractures on various issues.

The BAME communities are not uniformly liberal on LGBTQ rights, even within the LGBTQ community I have had people express views to me which many would consider transphobic, within BAME groups, Indian voters appear to be becoming less inclined to support Labour.

I can't help but think that winning on social issues is going to be tough for Labour for a while, the party is in a tough spot. There are paths they can take on public services and "fairness" but that depends on what the Tories intend to do with their masive majority, they are never averse to a bit of shapeshifting when needed, they aren't morally tied to positions on issues in the way that many of us on the left are.

Even with all the social conservatives who migrated from Labour to the Tories at the last election, recent polling shows that more Labour voters in that election would support the introduction of the death penalty than oppose it. I find that view abhorrent but it shows the difficulty Labour are going to have in winning an election on social or authoritarian issues, with our current electorate.

Older first generation immigrants are probably going to be more socially conservative. The UK is extremely liberal in global terms, and pretty much anywhere other than western Europe is going to be more socially conservative in comparison. Framing discussion in terms of labelling dissenters as racist will most probably push voters nationally towards the Tories, even as those doing so reckon they can win the left that way.
