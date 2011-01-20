Thing is, I see myself as working class, even though I have more than average disposable income - but no way would I agree I'm in the same position as someone who classes themselves as the same class, despite owning their house and having a holiday home in Spain. I do believe there is a general generational gap in this country in regards of world view, what's important and how they would like the country to move forward - and whilst such views are planets from each other, and whilst such a group has a tight grip on power albeit on a cesspit of lies and more lies, there just isn't a firm path for Labour to get back into power on its own.



Now, a Rainbow coalition is probably the way that Labour gets back in - because that coalition between the Red Wall voter who has a 'Old Labour' world view, the luvvies and radicals from the 80s and 90s who dabble in TERFism nowadays and the Millenials and Generational Z 'Woke' grouping - which were formerly younger, educated people has well and truly broken, and I suspect its irreparably damaged and the sooner Centrists accept that the sooner we can come together - but whilst they pretend that we are an irrelevant like they have done over the past year, you're going to see groups such as the NIP amongst others gaining traction, and established parties such as the LD, Greens, SNP and Plaid getting further support.



Show kindness to Racists, xenophobes and people who'd like people like me to have conversion therapy?



No thanks. I refer to my previous point. Those people are beyond help.



That has been the hope for Labour in the future I suppose that eventually we get to the stage where there are enough voters in some of those (BAME, LGBTQ, social liberals etc.) groups to form an electoral coalition , but we are a few electoral cycles away from getting there if that is the path we want to take, and even that grouping is not without its fractures on various issues.The BAME communities are not uniformly liberal on LGBTQ rights, even within the LGBTQ community I have had people express views to me which many would consider transphobic, within BAME groups, Indian voters appear to be becoming less inclined to support Labour.I can't help but think that winning on social issues is going to be tough for Labour for a while, the party is in a tough spot. There are paths they can take on public services and "fairness" but that depends on what the Tories intend to do with their masive majority, they are never averse to a bit of shapeshifting when needed, they aren't morally tied to positions on issues in the way that many of us on the left are.Even with all the social conservatives who migrated from Labour to the Tories at the last election, recent polling shows that more Labour voters in that election would support the introduction of the death penalty than oppose it. I find that view abhorrent but it shows the difficulty Labour are going to have in winning an election on social or authoritarian issues, with our current electorate.