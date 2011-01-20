What if someone is committing 'crime' because they are mentally unwell?
For instance, in the UK, Labour under Blair set up many safety nets for people and they had somewhere tjeu could go, people they could talk to and if necessary places where they can be held securely with the view to rehabilitation.
What if someone is commiting 'crime' because they have been let down by the system?
Labour, under Blair set up loads of plans, programmes and practical measures so that offenders that had nothing and no hope got to rehabiliate. They got to see why they offended - and there were and are many reasons. Education, social pressure, lack of opportunity and the like.
Absolutely agree. Get all those things in place. A properly enlightened approach that will do a lot of great things and help reduce crime over the longer terms. Like I said, tough on the causes of crime.
But at the same time, the impact on many victims of crime is massive and too often ignored.
Having worked around this area, I think that people that think "Throw away the key" and that all 'crime' is 'equal' are fucking thick as two short planks. They just don't consider any of the actual reasons and punishment by itself doesn't work. The 'three strike rule' is the most evil thing I've heard in his modern world. Actually evil. 'Steal three loaves of bread and we'll lock you away for life and then make you work for your food.'
If that's not fucking evil, then I don't know what is.
Obviously the US model of life imprisonment for '3 strikes' regardless of the severity of the crimes is crazy and I wouldn't want a carbon copy, more the principle that for repeat offenders a third offence of a similar nature/severity gets a hugely longer sentence (instead of, say, 6 months in prison or 200 hours community services, get 5 or 10 years)
You use the example of someone stealing a loaf of bread 3 times. I was thinking more of the violent shithouse who attacks people for the merest perceived slight, because 'they're fuckin' 'ard'. Or the persistent burglar who has numerous families having their happy existence ruined after coming home to find their home ransacked. Etc, etc.
If normal sentencing won't act as a deterrent, then get these people off the streets for a long period to protect the general public.
(FWIW, and not wanting to open another strand of the debate, I also want to see all drugs legalised and softer ones sold through licenced outlets with tax heaped on, which would pay for the supply of the hardest drugs to registered addicts, and also for proper rehabilitation programmes. Remove the need to steal to fund habits, knock the illegal drug dealers out of the equation, address the problem of addition with a properly-funded programme of help)