Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 551881 times)

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16680 on: April 7, 2021, 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  7, 2021, 07:59:42 pm

Is this being caused by Loyalist wannabe terrorist tossers having a tantrum about Brexit arrangements?

I'd love Northern Ireland to become part of the Republic of Ireland. It's the only proper 'Brexit dividend' I can foresee, especially if those bowler-hatted bigoted pricks were fucked over.

I fully support a United Ireland - in part for that same reason - but it's going to be a very hard sell to the Unionist community - even if economically it makes sense.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16681 on: April 7, 2021, 09:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  7, 2021, 09:07:42 pm
My point is you cannot have the same rate of tax for the super rich, compared to the middle class.  Such as an inheritance tax for example.

The super rich avoid tax on most aspects of their wealth, the middle class do not.

Make it progressive then.

We need to get away from this attitude that middle class people shouldn't be paying taxes. They absolutely should be - just like we pay tax on our incomes.

As someone who is very much middle class, I'm happy and proud to pay tax and would be happy to pay inheritance tax on my estate when I die.  Society has helped me to build up whatever estate I have when I die and it's only right to give some of that back.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16682 on: April 7, 2021, 09:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  7, 2021, 09:02:22 pm
I disagree.

No it doesn't, tax avoidance does.

That's an old-fashioned way of thinking.  It'll also hit the middle classes a lot, who are not in the top bracket of wealth.

Taxation should be progressive, and should go after the super wealthy.  They are the ones bleeding the system dry.
Id rather do both....

Inheritance tax is much easier to achieve.  Stopping tax avoidance is sensationally hard, its a global problem, youre absolutely right that we should stop it, be issue I agree with Peter Mandelson....People can get filthy rich as long as they pay their taxes...
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16683 on: April 7, 2021, 09:36:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  7, 2021, 08:56:02 pm
Inheritance tax is the most fair of all taxes.

No one inherits their wealth, they simply work for it.

Inherited wealth bakes in inequality more anything else.

Yep. You and I - for the reasons you sate there - probably have been two of the strongest proponents of very steep inheritance taxes at RAWK over the past few years. I know you know my views on this - but I like to take any opportunity to bang on about it. :)
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16684 on: April 7, 2021, 09:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  7, 2021, 09:02:22 pm
I disagree.

No it doesn't, tax avoidance does.

That's an old-fashioned way of thinking.  It'll also hit the middle classes a lot, who are not in the top bracket of wealth.

Taxation should be progressive, and should go after the super wealthy.  They are the ones bleeding the system dry.

Inherited wealth is the cornerstone of the class system and baked-in inequality. I am surprised that you would attempt to defend it.

Edit: maybe I'm being a little unfair about your comment - maybe you were not attempting a defense of inherited wealth. It is just that I feel very strongly that it perpetuates most of what seriously ails society.
« Last Edit: April 7, 2021, 09:41:17 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16685 on: April 7, 2021, 10:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  7, 2021, 09:38:27 pm
Inherited wealth is the cornerstone of the class system and baked-in inequality. I am surprised that you would attempt to defend it.

Edit: maybe I'm being a little unfair about your comment - maybe you were not attempting a defense of inherited wealth. It is just that I feel very strongly that it perpetuates most of what seriously ails society.

And how popular is inheritance tax as a policy? Or is it another of these theoretical ways of solving inequality that zeroes in on unpopularity whilst missing the mark on what voters want?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16686 on: April 7, 2021, 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  7, 2021, 08:45:39 pm
But is the bolded bit too much for Corbyn loyalists? Can you see Corbyn loyalists ever accepting that?

Who cares if they do or they dont? Arent we talking about a relatively small group of people who could be categorised as such at this point?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16687 on: April 7, 2021, 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  7, 2021, 05:10:07 pm

I disagree on pretty much all of that.

In no way was the Labour government of 97-10 'economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed'.

There's no doubt that a small minority of 'the left' see 'cultural posturing' as most important, but in my time as a union rep that was lightly involved in some wider leftist groups, the majority of people I came into contact with just wanted a fairer, less financially unequal society.

WRT those 3 Labour phrases, they were brilliant. And education overall benefitted (even though the massive rise in league tables and other such shite has in my - and most teachers' opinion - been a huge negative)

I'm pretty right-wing on crime and punishment, probably the only area I am, and I despaired at the continuation of soft sentencing, especially for violent and/or anti-social behaviour, with arseholes who have ruined the lives of others getting slap-on-the-wrist sentences, often non-custodial. Then again, the Tories are just as soft (but I think they do it because they don't want to fund prisons). And nowhere near enough was done to combat poverty, or consider a new path on drug use and treatment - the two major underlying causes of theft crime, at least.

The New Deal had very limited longer term success, as numerous studies have shown.

This isn't criticism of Labour for criticism's sake. It's trying to point out that for all the good intentions, these policies didn't have the impact on the lives of 'ordinary working people' that was hoped/claimed.

This is actually a pretty left wing take on crime and punishment  ;)
« Reply #16688 on: April 8, 2021, 03:30:21 pm »
Still no apology from Stephen Timms for his deliberate provocation.

https://twitter.com/LGBTLabourLDN/status/1380105804250943489
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16689 on: April 8, 2021, 03:35:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  7, 2021, 10:32:13 pm
This is actually a pretty left wing take on crime and punishment  ;)

 ;D

Fair point.

I want to hugely reduce drivers of crime - but then come down like a ton of shit on any twat who still commits crime. Repeat offenders particularly piss me off, and I find the principle of '3 strikes and you're out' in parts of the USA to have merit, albeit with changes needed to combat some horrendous examples of misjustice.

I really would be tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.
« Reply #16690 on: April 8, 2021, 03:41:06 pm »
It seems Rotherham have a new political party with over 50 councillors standing at the upcoming local elections.

The RDP or Rotherham Democratic Party.

Apparently nothing is working in Health, Education or the Community so we have to vote for them to get it changed.



Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16691 on: April 8, 2021, 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  8, 2021, 03:41:06 pm
It seems Rotherham have a new political party with over 50 councillors standing at the upcoming local elections.

The RDP or Rotherham Democratic Party.

Apparently nothing is working in Health, Education or the Community so we have to vote for them to get it changed.

With a name like RDP, they shouldn't have any issues working from home.
« Reply #16692 on: April 8, 2021, 03:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  8, 2021, 03:47:46 pm
With a name like RDP, they shouldn't have any issues working from home.

I had to look that up 🤦
« Reply #16693 on: April 8, 2021, 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  8, 2021, 03:57:11 pm
I had to look that up 🤦

Sorry, nerd joke.  ;D
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16694 on: April 8, 2021, 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  8, 2021, 03:35:42 pm
;D

Fair point.

I want to hugely reduce drivers of crime - but then come down like a ton of shit on any twat who still commits crime. Repeat offenders particularly piss me off, and I find the principle of '3 strikes and you're out' in parts of the USA to have merit, albeit with changes needed to combat some horrendous examples of misjustice.

I really would be tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.


What if someone is committing 'crime' because they are mentally unwell?

For instance, in the UK, Labour under Blair set up many safety nets for people and they had somewhere tjeu could go, people they could talk to and if necessary places where they can be held securely with the view to rehabilitation.


What if someone is commiting 'crime' because they have been let down by the system?

Labour, under Blair set up loads of plans, programmes and practical measures so that offenders that had nothing and no hope got to rehabiliate. They got to see why they offended - and there were and are many reasons. Education, social pressure, lack of opportunity and the like.



These things and a hundred other things have been ripped away by a far-right gang of shithouses as they have the aim of 'No excuses for crime and punish the bastards and throw away the key!"


But this rank stupidity never works, always costs far more than actually dealing with it and kicks the can down the road.

Having worked around this area, I think that people that think "Throw away the key" and that all 'crime' is 'equal' are fucking thick as two short planks. They just don't consider any of the actual reasons and punishment by itself doesn't work. The 'three strike rule' is the most evil thing I've heard in his modern world. Actually evil. 'Steal three loaves of bread and we'll lock you away for life and then make you work for your food.'

If that's not fucking evil, then I don't know what is.
« Last Edit: April 8, 2021, 04:57:33 pm by Open the fucking pubs in Allerton »
« Reply #16695 on: April 8, 2021, 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  8, 2021, 04:02:51 pm
Sorry, nerd joke.  ;D

No worries mate.
« Reply #16696 on: April 8, 2021, 05:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  8, 2021, 04:55:54 pm
What if someone is committing 'crime' because they are mentally unwell?

For instance, in the UK, Labour under Blair set up many safety nets for people and they had somewhere tjeu could go, people they could talk to and if necessary places where they can be held securely with the view to rehabilitation.


What if someone is commiting 'crime' because they have been let down by the system?

Labour, under Blair set up loads of plans, programmes and practical measures so that offenders that had nothing and no hope got to rehabiliate. They got to see why they offended - and there were and are many reasons. Education, social pressure, lack of opportunity and the like.


Absolutely agree. Get all those things in place. A properly enlightened approach that will do a lot of great things and help reduce crime over the longer terms. Like I said, tough on the causes of crime.

But at the same time, the impact on many victims of crime is massive and too often ignored.


Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  8, 2021, 04:55:54 pm

Having worked around this area, I think that people that think "Throw away the key" and that all 'crime' is 'equal' are fucking thick as two short planks. They just don't consider any of the actual reasons and punishment by itself doesn't work. The 'three strike rule' is the most evil thing I've heard in his modern world. Actually evil. 'Steal three loaves of bread and we'll lock you away for life and then make you work for your food.'

If that's not fucking evil, then I don't know what is.

Obviously the US model of life imprisonment for '3 strikes' regardless of the severity of the crimes is crazy and I wouldn't want a carbon copy, more the principle that for repeat offenders a third offence of a similar nature/severity gets a hugely longer sentence (instead of, say, 6 months in prison or 200 hours community services, get 5 or 10 years)

You use the example of someone stealing a loaf of bread 3 times. I was thinking more of the violent shithouse who attacks people for the merest perceived slight, because 'they're fuckin' 'ard'. Or the persistent burglar who has numerous families having their happy existence ruined after coming home to find their home ransacked. Etc, etc.

If normal sentencing won't act as a deterrent, then get these people off the streets for a long period to protect the general public.

(FWIW, and not wanting to open another strand of the debate, I also want to see all drugs legalised and softer ones sold through licenced outlets with tax heaped on, which would pay for the supply of the hardest drugs to registered addicts, and also for proper rehabilitation programmes. Remove the need to steal to fund habits, knock the illegal drug dealers out of the equation, address the problem of addition with a properly-funded programme of help)

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16697 on: April 8, 2021, 08:25:04 pm »
Northern Independence Party wont be on the ballot sheet in the by election

They didnt get the paperwork done in time so are having to stand as independent.


:lmao
« Reply #16698 on: April 8, 2021, 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  8, 2021, 08:25:04 pm
Northern Independence Party wont be on the ballot sheet in the by election

They didnt get the paperwork done in time so are having to stand as independent.


:lmao

Equally amusing - Laurence Fox has formed an anti Woke party, Reclaim and the buffoon is standing as London Mayor.

Surely there's no chance of Londoners electing a court jester as Mayor?
« Reply #16699 on: April 8, 2021, 09:31:49 pm »
Khan is currently polling at over 50% so I don't think that's going to happen
« Reply #16700 on: April 8, 2021, 09:31:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  8, 2021, 09:30:22 pm
Equally amusing - Laurence Fox has formed an anti Woke party, Reclaim and the buffoon is standing as London Mayor.

Surely there's no chance of Londoners electing a court jester as Mayor?
He didnt even register in recent polling ...
« Reply #16701 on: April 8, 2021, 09:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April  8, 2021, 09:31:49 pm
Khan is currently polling at over 50% so I don't think that's going to happen
The bookies aren't always right but a few have Khan as 1/50 and the next closest contender at 7/1 (not Shaun Bailey and certainly not Laurence Fox!).

London doesn't seem to be suffering the same mental trauma or memory loss over Brexit as much of the rest of the country.
« Reply #16702 on: April 8, 2021, 09:51:37 pm »
Shaun Bailey has been hilariously bad. Someone here mentioned he'd been campaigning in Watford, who don't vote for London mayor, and the other day he used a car that isn't eligible for ULEZ or congestion charges to prove how much driving into London cost - From an area which has direct access from the tube :lmao
« Reply #16703 on: April 8, 2021, 10:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April  8, 2021, 09:51:37 pm
Shaun Bailey has been hilariously bad. Someone here mentioned he'd been campaigning in Watford, who don't vote for London mayor, and the other day he used a car that isn't eligible for ULEZ or congestion charges to prove how much driving into London cost - From an area which has direct access from the tube :lmao
He campaigned in Watford that cant vote in the election too.

Hes been a gaff a minute
« Reply #16704 on: April 8, 2021, 11:10:24 pm »
Excellent point raised in a letter to the Guardian:




Hypocritical Tory wankstains
« Reply #16705 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm »
Tory MP who asked intern to fool around will not lose party whip

Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn, strongly rebuked for sending sexually suggestive texts to female intern


Quote
A Conservative MP has kept the party whip despite sending sexually suggestive messages to a young female intern, and complaints about his behaviour towards a male parliamentary worker.

Rob Roberts, the MP for Delyn in north Wales since 2019, has been strongly rebuked, a Conservative party statement said, but he would not lose the whip. He faces a separate investigation by the office of the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

Roberts has apologised for his behaviour. The text messages to the 21-year-old woman, first reported by BBC Wales, continued even after she said she was struggling with her mental health.

In WhatsApp messages sent in April 2020, the MP told the intern: Dont ignore me when Im making you feel better, before suggesting she might want to fool around with no strings, you might come and visit me in London. He told her he might be gay but I enjoy  fun times.

The woman had told the MP she was struggling with her mental health and was in an awful state, according to the messages. Roberts responded: I was just thinking about fun times  Maybe if you thought of them too it might help you.

The woman told BBC Wales the messages made her feel incredibly sick. She said: I had had one of the worst days ever, and then I messaged him saying: Im crying, Im not OK, and his solution to that was to proposition me.

Roberts separately apologised for asking a male parliamentary staffer out to dinner, which the man said had made him feel uncomfortable

A Conservative party spokeswoman said: The investigation into Rob Roberts has concluded. Rob Robertss conduct was found to be unacceptable under the partys code of conduct and he has been strongly rebuked.

Mr Roberts has apologised for his behaviour and was instructed to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training. The party said it did not make decisions on the whip and that it had received no official complaint from anyone who claimed to have been sexually harassed.

The MP last year split from his wife and used a statement on Twitter in May to say that he was gay.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/09/rob-roberts-tory-mp-delyn-who-asked-intern-fool-around-will-not-lose-party-whip
« Reply #16706 on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 pm »
"A good day to bury bad news"

 :-\
« Reply #16707 on: Today at 01:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  7, 2021, 08:38:09 pm
I do think that if you don't make the argument for taxing the rich more (or whatever other policy), becauase it's not popular, it might help you retain votes, or win some in the short term, but long term you are just ingraining that view even further.

Sometimes you need to just take lead and stand for your convictions. Win people over to your arguments. Even it makes you unpoopular initially.

Isn't it all about how ideas are presented, frame it as being fairer and more proportionate taxation rather than just taxing the rich more, make it about those who can afford to do so should pay more, particularly big companies who make loads of revenue in the uk and then pay fuckall of it in taxes.
« Reply #16708 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
Quote
"We're outside of the European Union, I don't want to go back": Hartlepool by-election Labour candidate Dr Paul Williams has told LabourList in an exclusive interview that he would not campaign to rejoin the EU:

https://twitter.com/LabourList/status/1380169021987950596

Quote
the Labour candidate  who, as an MP, broke the whip to oppose Brexit and support a fresh EU referendum

The type of principled MP the Red Wall needs.
« Reply #16709 on: Today at 02:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:26:35 pm
Isn't it all about how ideas are presented, frame it as being fairer and more proportionate taxation rather than just taxing the rich more, make it about those who can afford to do so should pay more, particularly big companies who make loads of revenue in the uk and then pay fuckall of it in taxes.

And frame it as needing to strengthen the infrastructure and local economy, and we all need to contribute, and those who can should contribute a bit more for the good of the community.

Not "Tax the rich".
« Reply #16710 on: Today at 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:26:35 pm
Isn't it all about how ideas are presented, frame it as being fairer and more proportionate taxation rather than just taxing the rich more, make it about those who can afford to do so should pay more, particularly big companies who make loads of revenue in the uk and then pay fuckall of it in taxes.

Sure you need to frame it in the right way, but avoiding doing it altogether in order to court those voters I think will just entrench views in the long run rather than leading the electorate in the right direction.
« Reply #16711 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on April  7, 2021, 10:21:02 pm
Who cares if they do or they dont? Arent we talking about a relatively small group of people who could be categorised as such at this point?
Sangria cares, that's who...
