Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 03:55:10 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:38:43 pm
I do agree I do no longer believe the two sides in the Labour Party can co-exist. The far left tasted power in the party for 4 years and don't want let go of control like what occurred in the 80s.

So it is a weighing up of that coalition of the PLP and members or the electorate that is the key here.

I don't believe the centre left is dying but I do believe it has lost the ability to listen to the electorate in the UK at least. It does have the policies to progress this country and I do believe you can only win elections from the centre ground - or the perceived centre ground - by which I mean in 2019 Labour were so far left that the centre ground wasn't the centre ground. The tories moved a bit to further to the right of the centre right and no one noticed because of the vacuum left by Labour. But history has proven emphatically you can only win from the centre. Be it centre left or centre right. Unless one party moves so far to one wing like Labour did in 83 and 2019 that the tipping point moves accordingly.

The first year of the Keir Starmer leadership was always going to be one of detoxifying the Party - which still is not complete - and taking things slowly but surely as an opposition of competence. Which I think we've shown we are. However the next few years starting this year needs to evolve into being a viable alternative Government. Complete the detoxifying process, have a short set of policies on how this country can move forward post covid, listen to the electorate and go on from there.

No one thought Labour could win a GE again after 83. No one though the tories could win a GE again after 97 and now no one believe Labour can win again after 2019. Labour can win again but it will take time and patience.


Did you actually read the 2019 manifesto?

Although the most left-of-centre manifesto since at least 1992, it was hardly some 'little red book' revolutionary pamphlet. Even its tax plans only called for a return to tax levels that we saw during the last Labour government, which we can all agree was not left-wing.

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 03:55:16 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:43:59 pm
Fair enough. Personally I think a labour government making those sort of concessions is very little to no different than a Tory government.


This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:47:39 pm
Whatever you think of Blair, what he and New Labour had was a vision, and some ideas. Something to sell to the public.

That is utterly lacking in the current Labour party.

Well I can't really say whether you're wrong or not here because we haven't seen the vision or ideas of Starmer's Labour just yet, I'm sure he has one but we're yet to see it. Blair was elected leader mid term after John Smith's death so he basically went straight into campaigning mode,  should Starmer do that now?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:03:26 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:55:16 pm
This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.

Well I can't really say whether you're wrong or not here because we haven't seen the vision or ideas of Starmer's Labour just yet, I'm sure he has one but we're yet to see it. Blair was elected leader mid term after John Smith's death so he basically went straight into campaigning mode,  should Starmer do that now?

I can understand the argument that they need to wait until closer to the election, but the issue is the idea that the Labour party are just focus grouping and triangulating everything and don't actually stand for anything is setting in, and I think that will be hard to shake.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:05:02 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:55:16 pm
This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.


Let me be clearer on my position, new Labour/Blair, it doesn't fucking matter. It was 24 years ago Blair was putting together a plan to get in to power and I know its the last time someone did it successfully but it was close a 1/4 of a century ago. I don't care about new Labour.

Society has moved on, Britain has moved on, the world has moved on since 1997.

In order for this Labour party to displace this Tory govt I think, with the current media and social media landscape as it is and with the country where its at currently they would have to come so far over to the right, beyond the centre mark of where Corbyn's left was in order to secure a majority or more likely a coalition.

And at that point, it would nigh on indistinguishable from a soft(er) Tory govt. So who'd fucking care?

Yes you can try and reneg on the promise you made to the devil that is The Daily Mail in order to get your powers but do I think or trust any politician who would make those promises to then row back to shore once they're in no10? Nope.

I'm not offering any solutions here. It's bleak. But Starmer/Phillips/whoever, if they want to even stand a chance of winning those small town seats and gain those inroads in to Tory held seats they'd have to be in all the wrong rooms meeting with and making deals with all the wrong people, imo.

They might win, but at what cost.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:19:43 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:05:02 pm
Let me be clearer on my position, new Labour/Blair, it doesn't fucking matter. It was 24 years ago Blair was putting together a plan to get in to power and I know its the last time someone did it successfully but it was close a 1/4 of a century ago. I don't care about new Labour.

Society has moved on, Britain has moved on, the world has moved on since 1997.

In order for this Labour party to displace this Tory govt I think, with the current media and social media landscape as it is and with the country where its at currently they would have to come so far over to the right, beyond the centre mark of where Corbyn's left was in order to secure a majority or more likely a coalition.

And at that point, it would nigh on indistinguishable from a soft(er) Tory govt. So who'd fucking care?

Yes you can try and reneg on the promise you made to the devil that is The Daily Mail in order to get your powers but do I think or trust any politician who would make those promises to then row back to shore once they're in no10? Nope.

I'm not offering any solutions here. It's bleak. But Starmer/Phillips/whoever, if they want to even stand a chance of winning those small town seats and gain those inroads in to Tory held seats they'd have to be in all the wrong rooms meeting with and making deals with all the wrong people, imo.

They might win, but at what cost.
It's a bit like saying we should get over Thatcher as she's long gone. people actually think the Thatcher period never affected them because it happened before they were born, nope, the Thatcher period still affects millions to this day.
The last Labour governments policies lived on long after they left office. everything was run down to the bone when they took over in 1997. they did a amazing job, dramtic improvements in schools, new services. NHS,homeless etc. it's right to fight all the Tory cuts but it's also right to remember who brought in all those good things the Torys have been chopping over the last 11 ys. it's sickening to hear people argue the Labour party are no different than the Torys while the same people are praising people for fighting the Torys for chopping all the good things the last Labour government brought in.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:28:31 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:19:43 pm
It's a bit like saying we should get over Thatcher as she's long gone. people actually think the Thatcher period never affected them because it happened before they were born, nope, the Thatcher period still affects millions to this day.
The last Labour governments policies lived on long after they left office. everything was run down to the bone when they took over in 1997. they did a amazing job, dramtic improvements in schools, new services. NHS,homeless etc. it's right to fight all the Tory cuts but it's also right to remember who brought in all those good things the Torys have been chopping over the last 11 ys. it's sickening to hear people argue the Labour party are no different than the Torys while the same people are praising people for fighting the Torys for chopping all the good things the last Labour government brought in while attacking the last Labour government for being no better than the Torys.

New Labour did some good. Some long lasting good.

What the fuck does it have to do with what the current Labour party need to do in order to get in to power though? I know that Blair's relationship with Murdoch has been glossed over because of the aforementioned good, whatever. But it has little to do with what Starmer would likely have to do in order to get equally favourable treatment. It's not the same landscape in 2021 as it was in 1997.

The mega rich, influencial, powerful elite have been eating so well for so long under the tories. London has become a glorified tax haven, people making out like utter bandits.

We're also now post brexit with the gold rush that promises to be for many of the mega rich. How far do you expect Starmer would have to come across to the right in order to get enough favourable press/coverage/endorsements and momentum in order to surpass what those who can make that happen will get from the Tories?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:53:26 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:43:59 pm
Fair enough. Personally I think a labour government making those sort of concessions is very little to no different than a Tory government.

They'd not only have to get in to bed with those undesirables a little bit more. They'd have to pivot to giving them more than the tories have and continue to do in order to make it worth their while, not for me that.



I think a lot of people agree with you on this - especially in the former industrial heartlands, and this has created a problem.

Firstly, I'm not saying Labour didn't implement policies that improved aspects of peoples lives, they absolutely did. But from the 80's onwards, during some shitty times, Labour made promises to make things better, fairer, less unequal. And whilst we all appreciate the minimum wage and other policies, there wasn't a fundamental shift to make that fairer, less unequal society - indeed, between 97 and 10, the wealth & income gap between the top 5% and the rest grew.

Boardroom pay rocketed, ostentatious displays of lording it over the plebs became more prevalent, property millionaires popped up everywhere, hedge fund/private equity parasites, bling, the spread of 'industrial scale' tax dodging, etc, etc.

Meanwhile, job insecurity grew, final salary pensions were stripped away, the housing market boom priced the next generation out of home ownership, further McJobification of the labour market and more instilled a sense within millions that they were missing out on all this golden period, that it was bypassing them.

None of the above is the fault of Labour, although they were responsible for imposing tuition fees, for allowing parasitic corporates to make fortunes from the PPI/PPP that Labour used to fund their public sector investments (that also saw directly employed public servants like maintenance, admin, cleaning staff be replaced with temp/agency staff employed by the corporate vehicles created to milk the PPI/PPP facility). And despite talk, they never even seemed to attempt to plug the loopholes in the tax system.

Up until 97, there was always a fundamental difference between Labour and the Tories in terms of macro economic policy, and how the use of taxation and spending would impact society. This difference was minimised from 97 (indeed, for the first 3 years, Labour stuck to Tory tax/spend proposals of the preceding government)

I think it's inevitable that many will have concluded that voting Labour changes little, especially from an economic policy perspective. After all, their lot in life hadn't markedly changed.

If all parties are going to follow broadly the same economic policies and not try to reverse massive wealth inequality, then why not vote on the basis of other policies? The 'Little Englander' mentality with a mild but exploitable undercurrent of racism and bigotry is endemic within sections of society, particularly away from cosmopolitan cities where people tend to be more open minded. The right-wing media are experts at pulling the right strings and blowing the right dog whistles. ,

This is all just a simplistic hypothesis, but it's incontrovertible fact that a substantial portion of former Labour voters are no longer voting on the basis of economic consideration (indeed, by voting Tory, they are voting against their own economic interest), with polls on why they are voting the way they do now showing issues like 'sovereignty' and immigration topping the list, when before it was issues like the NHS and education and public services.

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 04:57:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:53:09 pm
I can still tell you...

Education education education

Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime

New deal for jobs..

Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 05:01:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:57:18 pm
Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.
Thats not down to corbyn followers .... you can see that the world over .....

Not that they are wrong of course... its just about positioning what you say the right way
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 05:10:07 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:57:18 pm
Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.


I disagree on pretty much all of that.

In no way was the Labour government of 97-10 'economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed'.

There's no doubt that a small minority of 'the left' see 'cultural posturing' as most important, but in my time as a union rep that was lightly involved in some wider leftist groups, the majority of people I came into contact with just wanted a fairer, less financially unequal society.

WRT those 3 Labour phrases, they were brilliant. And education overall benefitted (even though the massive rise in league tables and other such shite has in my - and most teachers' opinion - been a huge negative)

I'm pretty right-wing on crime and punishment, probably the only area I am, and I despaired at the continuation of soft sentencing, especially for violent and/or anti-social behaviour, with arseholes who have ruined the lives of others getting slap-on-the-wrist sentences, often non-custodial. Then again, the Tories are just as soft (but I think they do it because they don't want to fund prisons). And nowhere near enough was done to combat poverty, or consider a new path on drug use and treatment - the two major underlying causes of theft crime, at least.

The New Deal had very limited longer term success, as numerous studies have shown.

This isn't criticism of Labour for criticism's sake. It's trying to point out that for all the good intentions, these policies didn't have the impact on the lives of 'ordinary working people' that was hoped/claimed.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 05:10:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Thats not down to corbyn followers .... you can see that the world over .....

Not that they are wrong of course... its just about positioning what you say the right way

Here in the UK, Corbyn loyalists have sought to monopolise their ownership of the "proper left", by defining the debate in such a way as to let them win the argument on the left. There is no attempt to widen to debate to encompass the whole country. The aim is only to claim ownership of the left. Have any other left of centre factions in other liberal democracies thus willingly given up control of the country to the far right in order to secure their own wing?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 05:21:28 pm
It's great when this thread gets back to interesting and well articulated posts without people jumping down each others throats. More of this please. It is an interesting discussion (even if it has been sadly brought about by shared hopelessness!)

I would like to say that Nobby's post I think hits the nail on the head in regards to why Labour (and indeed social-democrat parties across Europe) ultimately shed voters pre-Corbyn, and indeed why the Corbyn movement itself found the space to take off. While discussions on the merits of the Blair government can be important, this is a facet that is often ignored when the talk resumes to copying the Blair strategy for winning elections. 

The strategy won elections, and allowed successive governments that did a lot of good, but it is also helped fatally undermined the future long-term prospects of Labour. In the fallout of the Corbyn years, I think it is often forgotten just how prevalent was the idea that Labour and Tories were two-sides of the same coin (however much this can be disagreed with in light of what the Blair-led governments delivered in comparison to the Tories), because they were ultimately pushing the same macro-economic ideology for the first time.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
Today at 05:24:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:26 pm


I think a lot of people agree with you on this - especially in the former industrial heartlands, and this has created a problem.

Firstly, I'm not saying Labour didn't implement policies that improved aspects of peoples lives, they absolutely did. But from the 80's onwards, during some shitty times, Labour made promises to make things better, fairer, less unequal. And whilst we all appreciate the minimum wage and other policies, there wasn't a fundamental shift to make that fairer, less unequal society - indeed, between 97 and 10, the wealth & income gap between the top 5% and the rest grew.

Boardroom pay rocketed, ostentatious displays of lording it over the plebs became more prevalent, property millionaires popped up everywhere, hedge fund/private equity parasites, bling, the spread of 'industrial scale' tax dodging, etc, etc.

Meanwhile, job insecurity grew, final salary pensions were stripped away, the housing market boom priced the next generation out of home ownership, further McJobification of the labour market and more instilled a sense within millions that they were missing out on all this golden period, that it was bypassing them.

None of the above is the fault of Labour, although they were responsible for imposing tuition fees, for allowing parasitic corporates to make fortunes from the PPI/PPP that Labour used to fund their public sector investments (that also saw directly employed public servants like maintenance, admin, cleaning staff be replaced with temp/agency staff employed by the corporate vehicles created to milk the PPI/PPP facility). And despite talk, they never even seemed to attempt to plug the loopholes in the tax system.

Up until 97, there was always a fundamental difference between Labour and the Tories in terms of macro economic policy, and how the use of taxation and spending would impact society. This difference was minimised from 97 (indeed, for the first 3 years, Labour stuck to Tory tax/spend proposals of the preceding government)

I think it's inevitable that many will have concluded that voting Labour changes little, especially from an economic policy perspective. After all, their lot in life hadn't markedly changed.

If all parties are going to follow broadly the same economic policies and not try to reverse massive wealth inequality, then why not vote on the basis of other policies? The 'Little Englander' mentality with a mild but exploitable undercurrent of racism and bigotry is endemic within sections of society, particularly away from cosmopolitan cities where people tend to be more open minded. The right-wing media are experts at pulling the right strings and blowing the right dog whistles. ,

This is all just a simplistic hypothesis, but it's incontrovertible fact that a substantial portion of former Labour voters are no longer voting on the basis of economic consideration (indeed, by voting Tory, they are voting against their own economic interest), with polls on why they are voting the way they do now showing issues like 'sovereignty' and immigration topping the list, when before it was issues like the NHS and education and public services.



Thats a very astute post, and analytically theres much to agree with. And Cpt. Reinas post has merit - particularly the bit where he points out that 1997 and 2021 are totally different times.

One obvious change is the massive growth and influence of social media. If you look at circulation figures for British newspapers, the decline that began in the 1950s was comparatively modest (apart from the S*n, which exploded onto the scene and stayed very popular throughout the 90s and early 2000s) until the last decade, when all tabloids, even the Mail, saw a very sharp drop, with the exception of The Times, which went tabloid in 2004, and the iPaper, which has been a remarkable success story.The Telegraph, Guardian and FT witnessed a much less dramatic decline in circulation, but from a much smaller base figure.

I hesitate to hazard a guess what this means for Labour, and the chances of election victory. Compasss recent analysis of the political landscape called for Labour to look afresh at closer cooperation with Lib Dems, Plaid, the Greens and the SNP, and to embrace P.R. FPTP, added to clever boundary changes and other devious tricks, will otherwise ensure a Tory government for ever, despite only garnering 30% of the national vote at General Elections.
