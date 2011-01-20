Let's look at the statues and views on Empire, and how those who are wanting the whole truth about the days of Empire telling, and not just a sanitised version that leans heavily favourable towards Britain the Empire.
Sangria mentions Orwell. Well what this Tory Party are doing, egged on by their 'flagshagging' support, is seeking to whitewash history even more, erasing the evil actions of those running and profiting from Empire, or at best dismissing evil deeds with a 'it was how it was at that time' wave of the hand.
I'm not one to demand apologies now for actions committed by Britain centuries ago (although similarly, I don't see a symbolic official apology as any way problematic if it acts as a conciliatory aid), but I do want history to be told from an honest, warts & all perspective.
Yet we have the Tory Party, backed by a questionable report that it commissioned (where one feels the conclusions were dictated first, with the report then composed to corroborate), talking about forcing schools to teach children a 'history' of Empire days that's more friendly toward Britain. And loud voices from that 'certain sections of the population' cheering them on, bleating about lefties wanting to 'do the country down' (because telling the full truth 'does the country down')