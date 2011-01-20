« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 547875 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:29:55 pm
We need our racists back. That's why we're fucked.

Pretty much!

Frottage tapped ino the "Red Wall", then the Tories just picked up the votes when he stepped aside.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,168
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:48 pm

Focus on economic, workers rights and public services issues.

This stuff can't be properly addressed if Labour...

Quote
Relegate all the equality stuff away from the headlines

And why should anyone trust a word Labour say about equality if they're too scared to say those words out loud? Are Labour entitled to their votes on the promise that they'll be a bit more vocal on their behalf should they get into power?

Quote
(I don't mean drop it; just keep it in the background).

And when Rosie Duffield is still an MP, you've got your frontbenchers distributing leaflets about "dealing with traveller [not my termology] incursions" and you've got the leadership accidentally doing publicity for virulently homophobic and anti-abortion churches and taking days to apologise for it - but not before they send their Shadow Chancellor on telly to defend it and play it down - might people not be forgiven for needing a bit more reassurance than "don't drop the equality stuff, just keep it in the background in case we scare off the people that actively want to make your lives worse / harm you"?

For what it's worth - and I'm sure I'll be mocked for this on here - I think what's happening to Labour is what's happening to centre-left parties all over Europe: pasokification. I think it was happening before 2015, I think there was possibly a chance it could've been stopped in the years that followed but that didn't happen for a myriad of reasons, and now it's resumed.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • Justice.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 01:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:42:03 pm
For what it's worth - and I'm sure I'll be mocked for this on here - I think what's happening to Labour is what's happening to centre-left parties all over Europe: pasokification. I think it was happening before 2015, I think there was possibly a chance it could've been stopped in the years that followed but that didn't happen for a myriad of reasons, and now it's resumed.

Nah, you're right, it's there. But the answers Labour came up with were Ed Milliband and Jeremy Corbyn, and the problem dates back as far back as reliable-ish data is there (mid-70s). Things actually sped up under Corbyn and led to 2019. It's whether there's a better answer than heading into a green-red cul-de-sac, which can work in PR systems for having a minority veto but gets absolutely crushed under FPTP. And most on the left would agree red-brown 'solutions' can get to fuck. So you're left trying to reconstitute the old Labour 'right' which is the middle ground of British politics. Bit left wing, bit socially conservative, and very middle aged+.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:26:15 pm
Most people in Britain value patriotism.


Which only proves to me that Britain is a nation of moronic c*nts. But I'm obviously in a very small minority who views patriotism & nationalism in the same toxic turd-pit.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 02:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:22 pm

Which only proves to me that Britain is a nation of moronic c*nts. But I'm obviously in a very small minority who views patriotism & nationalism in the same toxic turd-pit.


What's wrong with thinking that Britain deserves better than Johnson and co? What's wrong with wanting to work to make Britain better for future generations?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,982
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:22 pm

Which only proves to me that Britain is a nation of moronic c*nts. But I'm obviously in a very small minority who views patriotism & nationalism in the same toxic turd-pit.


Yet to win elections Labour needs votes both from people such as yourself and from the white van man with an England flag hanging from his window. I've no idea how you reconcile the two to be honest. I tend to agree with Sangria that the left need to stop being embarrassed by national symbols and go about rebranding and reclaiming patriotism and the Union Flag from the right but I don't how that is possible when so many view it with such contempt.

I take your earlier point about trying to unify people around economic arguments but it ultimately comes down to trust I think. People such as yourself will struggle to trust a party draped in what you see as nationalist imagery while at the other end of the spectrum people won't trust a party they believe hates the country they're seeking to govern.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:03:21 pm
What's wrong with thinking that Britain deserves better than Johnson and co? What's wrong with wanting to work to make Britain better for future generations?


Nothing. And FWIW, I don't view the patriotism of many countries through the same toxic lens as I do the UK (or the USA, for that matter). I guess it's perception, and I could be very wrong, but British patriotism/nationalism always smacks of exceptionalism and wanting to be better than other countries, than it does about wanting the best for the people of this country. There's an element of insecurity that I reckon derives from knowing that just a few generations ago the country was the most dominant one on the planet, but is now distinctly second division.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:22 pm

Which only proves to me that Britain is a nation of moronic c*nts. But I'm obviously in a very small minority who views patriotism & nationalism in the same toxic turd-pit.

Patriotism and Nationalism are not the same thing.

What's wrong with believing that the UK should be leading the way in environmental protection and climate policy.  That's patriotic and progressive!

Patriotism has been hijacked by the xenophobes - it doesn't have to be a negative thing!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,699
  • The first five yards........
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:22 pm

Which only proves to me that Britain is a nation of moronic c*nts. But I'm obviously in a very small minority who views patriotism & nationalism in the same toxic turd-pit.


Moronic c*nts!

But, like you say, you are in a very small minority. I think that's fortunate. Society would be impossible if we viewed our neighbours as 'moronic c*nts', as well as all the people we do not know.

Most people are patriotic I would think. For most that means love of home, of England. But for a tiny minority it means love of any country which hates England.   

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:11:10 pm
Nothing. And FWIW, I don't view the patriotism of many countries through the same toxic lens as I do the UK (or the USA, for that matter). I guess it's perception, and I could be very wrong, but British patriotism/nationalism always smacks of exceptionalism and wanting to be better than other countries, than it does about wanting the best for the people of this country. There's an element of insecurity that I reckon derives from knowing that just a few generations ago the country was the most dominant one on the planet, but is now distinctly second division.

So define patriotism in the way such as I did above, and claim it for the left. I grew up with Britpop, and while the quality of that can be questioned, the cultural scene that was proudly British was unabashedly left wing and liberal in basis. The culmination of that was the 2012 Olympics, awarded to Britain because of liberal reasoning, and celebrated in Britain in liberal form. Patriotism and left wing liberals don't have to be mutually exclusive. But rejecting patriotism makes victory for the left impossible.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:09:15 pm
Yet to win elections Labour needs votes both from people such as yourself and from the white van man with an England flag hanging from his window. I've no idea how you reconcile the two to be honest. I tend to agree with Sangria that the left need to stop being embarrassed by national symbols and go about rebranding and reclaiming patriotism and the Union Flag from the right but I don't how that is possible when so many view it with such contempt.

I take your earlier point about trying to unify people around economic arguments but it ultimately comes down to trust I think. People such as yourself will struggle to trust a party draped in what you see as nationalist imagery while at the other end of the spectrum people won't trust a party they believe hates the country they're seeking to govern.


It's funny how the patriotism issue only became a thing with Brexit and the RWM's smearing of Corbyn as a Britain-hater. I don't actually think Labour's patriotism has moved at all; it's the electorate - or chunks of it - that has, since 2016, made patriotism a prime electoral driver, when prior to 2016 it wouldn't even feature in polls looking at key electoral issues.


Embracing a more soft-patriotic position wouldn't actually put me off voting Labour (it's other factors, coupled with being an ultra-safe Labour seat) although as always it's how that is presented, and the context. We've subsequently seen since 2016 the emergence of the flagshagger; an almost cultist devotion to a narrow viewpoint of what Britain is and should be, founded on that 'cake-ist' bullshit about Brexit peddled by those driving that movement, and doubled-down on by Bozo and his Brexit acolytes, lying about us having to present a tough front because we are Great Britain, and Johnny Foreigner will have to back down eventually.

The worrying thing is that this is spreading and gaining increasing prominence. I wouldn't want to be associated with or vote for any party that gave credence to this sort of parochial and small-minded sentiment. There are history lessons that show us where that can lead.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:45 pm
It's funny how the patriotism issue only became a thing with Brexit and the RWM's smearing of Corbyn as a Britain-hater. I don't actually think Labour's patriotism has moved at all; it's the electorate - or chunks of it - that has, since 2016, made patriotism a prime electoral driver, when prior to 2016 it wouldn't even feature in polls looking at key electoral issues.


Embracing a more soft-patriotic position wouldn't actually put me off voting Labour (it's other factors, coupled with being an ultra-safe Labour seat) although as always it's how that is presented, and the context. We've subsequently seen since 2016 the emergence of the flagshagger; an almost cultist devotion to a narrow viewpoint of what Britain is and should be, founded on that 'cake-ist' bullshit about Brexit peddled by those driving that movement, and doubled-down on by Bozo and his Brexit acolytes, lying about us having to present a tough front because we are Great Britain, and Johnny Foreigner will have to back down eventually.

The worrying thing is that this is spreading and gaining increasing prominence. I wouldn't want to be associated with or vote for any party that gave credence to this sort of parochial and small-minded sentiment. There are history lessons that show us where that can lead.

Corbyn's from the tradition of anti-Anglo-Americanism that Orwell wrote about back in the 1930s, where a certain strand of the trendy left would take on any cause that would paint the Anglo-Americans in as bad a light as possible. That was known before he became leader. He showed flashes of it while he was leader. And his most loyal supporters are vocal advocates of it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 02:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:19:55 pm
So define patriotism in the way such as I did above, and claim it for the left. I grew up with Britpop, and while the quality of that can be questioned, the cultural scene that was proudly British was unabashedly left wing and liberal in basis. The culmination of that was the 2012 Olympics, awarded to Britain because of liberal reasoning, and celebrated in Britain in liberal form. Patriotism and left wing liberals don't have to be mutually exclusive. But rejecting patriotism makes victory for the left impossible.


Back then, that was what patriotism was - a soft, positive notion of celebrating modern Britain, celebrating our achievements like the NHS, like literary and media giants, like our role in progressive movements (and not, for comparison, celebrating our Empire, with its slavery, its pillaging of natural resources, its subjugating of millions of people by gunpoint, etc). Like I say, I have nothing against the patriotism espoused by that 'Cool Britannia' period, and I'll happily admit to having tears rolling down my cheeks at times in that Opening Ceremony.

The problem now is that what a certain section of the electorate view patriotism as is one of exceptionalism, about paranoia at the EU out to stiff us, about Eastern Europeans nicking all our jobs and over-running our schools and NHS so we should tell them to fuck off, about - dare I say it 'Making Britain Great Again'.

So by promoting a similar kind of patriotism that you want to be focused on (and, like I say, nothing wrong with that at all), just won't be accepted by that 'certain sections of the population' as proper patriotism.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,699
  • The first five yards........
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:45 pm

It's funny how the patriotism issue only became a thing with Brexit and the RWM's smearing of Corbyn as a Britain-hater. I don't actually think Labour's patriotism has moved at all; it's the electorate - or chunks of it - that has, since 2016, made patriotism a prime electoral driver, when prior to 2016 it wouldn't even feature in polls looking at key electoral issues.


Brexit certainly provided us with a different context. But there was no smearing of Corbyn. There was no need to. All the evidence from his back catalogue was there. Cropping up on Iranian Press TV or Russia Today or Venezuela State TV and blaming Britain (and NATO) for everything. And it was used by Labour's political opponents when Corbyn became the party leader. Of course it was.

The weird thing was that Corbyn was a Brexiteer who disliked Britain and British values. The same was true of Lavery and Skinner and the female Corbynite MP who somehow lost that seat in county Durham. They were pro-Brexit, hated the "liberal cultural elite", disliked the idea of patriotism and......lost at the polls. We lost Bolsover!!

Trying to make sense out of that disaster is admittedly quite difficult. But certainly the damage to Labour's reputation under Corbyn was immense.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16574 on: Today at 02:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:39:54 pm

Back then, that was what patriotism was - a soft, positive notion of celebrating modern Britain, celebrating our achievements like the NHS, like literary and media giants, like our role in progressive movements (and not, for comparison, celebrating our Empire, with its slavery, its pillaging of natural resources, its subjugating of millions of people by gunpoint, etc). Like I say, I have nothing against the patriotism espoused by that 'Cool Britannia' period, and I'll happily admit to having tears rolling down my cheeks at times in that Opening Ceremony.

The problem now is that what a certain section of the electorate view patriotism as is one of exceptionalism, about paranoia at the EU out to stiff us, about Eastern Europeans nicking all our jobs and over-running our schools and NHS so we should tell them to fuck off, about - dare I say it 'Making Britain Great Again'.

So by promoting a similar kind of patriotism that you want to be focused on (and, like I say, nothing wrong with that at all), just won't be accepted by that 'certain sections of the population' as proper patriotism.


We can make a start by dropping the anti-patriotism. Now that is mutually exclusive from a large majority of the population. Even I find it distasteful, and I deem myself on the extreme liberal margin of the UK population.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16575 on: Today at 02:53:07 pm »
Let's look at the statues and views on Empire, and how those who are wanting the whole truth about the days of Empire telling, and not just a sanitised version that leans heavily favourable towards Britain the Empire.

Sangria mentions Orwell. Well what this Tory Party are doing, egged on by their 'flagshagging' support, is seeking to whitewash history even more, erasing the evil actions of those running and profiting from Empire, or at best dismissing evil deeds with a 'it was how it was at that time' wave of the hand.

I'm not one to demand apologies now for actions committed by Britain centuries ago (although similarly, I don't see a symbolic official apology as any way problematic if it acts as a conciliatory aid), but I do want history to be told from an honest, warts & all perspective.

Yet we have the Tory Party, backed by a questionable report that it commissioned (where one feels the conclusions were dictated first, with the report then composed to corroborate), talking about forcing schools to teach children a 'history' of Empire days that's more friendly toward Britain. And loud voices from that 'certain sections of the population' cheering them on, bleating about lefties wanting to 'do the country down' (because telling the full truth 'does the country down')

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16576 on: Today at 02:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:45:59 pm
We can make a start by dropping the anti-patriotism. Now that is mutually exclusive from a large majority of the population. Even I find it distasteful, and I deem myself on the extreme liberal margin of the UK population.


How, though?

How do 'we' wrest control of 'patriotism' - or at least stop Labour and the wider Left being endemically portrayed as anti-Britain/anti-patriotic - without giving legitimacy to and being perceived to show support for 'those certain sections of the population' whose view of patriotism is well down a nationalism/exceptionalism rabbit hole that leads to dangerous territory?

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16577 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:53:07 pm
Let's look at the statues and views on Empire, and how those who are wanting the whole truth about the days of Empire telling, and not just a sanitised version that leans heavily favourable towards Britain the Empire.

Sangria mentions Orwell. Well what this Tory Party are doing, egged on by their 'flagshagging' support, is seeking to whitewash history even more, erasing the evil actions of those running and profiting from Empire, or at best dismissing evil deeds with a 'it was how it was at that time' wave of the hand.

I'm not one to demand apologies now for actions committed by Britain centuries ago (although similarly, I don't see a symbolic official apology as any way problematic if it acts as a conciliatory aid), but I do want history to be told from an honest, warts & all perspective.

Yet we have the Tory Party, backed by a questionable report that it commissioned (where one feels the conclusions were dictated first, with the report then composed to corroborate), talking about forcing schools to teach children a 'history' of Empire days that's more friendly toward Britain. And loud voices from that 'certain sections of the population' cheering them on, bleating about lefties wanting to 'do the country down' (because telling the full truth 'does the country down')

Yeah, the Tories are bad. Yet they are in government. And they will continue to be in government until they are beaten. And while the left plays up anti-patriotism, it guarantees ever bigger Tory victories and opportunities to shape their history. You want to continue saying that the Tories are bad and that we should not ignore our history?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16578 on: Today at 03:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:59:38 pm
Yeah, the Tories are bad. Yet they are in government. And they will continue to be in government until they are beaten. And while the left plays up anti-patriotism, it guarantees ever bigger Tory victories and opportunities to shape their history. You want to continue saying that the Tories are bad and that we should not ignore our history?


Look, I'm after dialogue here. I'm trying to lay out the issues as I see them. I think very few on the 'left' are actively being anti-patriotic. I don't view wanting an honest portrayal of history as anti-patriotic. I don't think spelling out how Britain has contributed to modern geopolitical problems is anti-patriotic. If you do, then you are letting nationalists set the rules and amend those rules whenever to suit them, and you'll be chasing shadows all the time you find yourself moving inexorably towards nationalism.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16579 on: Today at 03:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:06:56 pm
Look, I'm after dialogue here. I'm trying to lay out the issues as I see them. I think very few on the 'left' are actively being anti-patriotic. I don't view wanting an honest portrayal of history as anti-patriotic. I don't think spelling out how Britain has contributed to modern geopolitical problems is anti-patriotic. If you do, then you are letting nationalists set the rules and amend those rules whenever to suit them, and you'll be chasing shadows all the time you find yourself moving inexorably towards nationalism.

When the left are not in government, that kind of honesty with history and other academic issues is more effectively dealt with via party-independent agencies, particularly issue-specific agencies. If these agencies take wing, then it may be possible for the left to naturally adopt them into its mainstream. But to demand that the left wing party define itself by these issues is to guarantee that it will never be in a position to do anything about them, and to guarantee Tory victory for ever more.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16580 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:12:21 pm
When the left are not in government, that kind of honesty with history and other academic issues is more effectively dealt with via party-independent agencies, particularly issue-specific agencies. If these agencies take wing, then it may be possible for the left to naturally adopt them into its mainstream. But to demand that the left wing party define itself by these issues is to guarantee that it will never be in a position to do anything about them, and to guarantee Tory victory for ever more.


The Labour Party isn't doing this, though, and I'm certainly not advocating that it should. It's mostly via protests by individuals and small local groups of people. A big problem is that they're being portrayed by the Tories and a media that is overwhelmingly right-wing as being indicative of all 'liberal metropolitan elites' - and, by extension, the Labour Party - which is a lie being swallowed by 'those certain sections of society' to feed their anger in the culture war.

Worth reiterating, too, that this culture war is being whipped up by the Tory Party to solidify their support amongst working class voters who've abandoned Labour.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 