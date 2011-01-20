

Focus on economic, workers rights and public services issues.

Quote

Relegate all the equality stuff away from the headlines

Quote

(I don't mean drop it; just keep it in the background).

This stuff can't be properly addressed if Labour...And why should anyone trust a word Labour say about equality if they're too scared to say those words out loud? Are Labour entitled to their votes on the promise that they'll be a bit more vocal on their behalf should they get into power?And when Rosie Duffield is still an MP, you've got your frontbenchers distributing leaflets about "dealing with traveller [not my termology] incursions" and you've got the leadership accidentally doing publicity for virulently homophobic and anti-abortion churches and taking days to apologise for it - but not before they send their Shadow Chancellor on telly to defend it and play it down - might people not be forgiven for needing a bit more reassurance than "don't drop the equality stuff, just keep it in the background in case we scare off the people that actively want to make your lives worse / harm you"?For what it's worth - and I'm sure I'll be mocked for this on here - I think what's happening to Labour is what's happening to centre-left parties all over Europe: pasokification. I think it was happening before 2015, I think there was possibly a chance it could've been stopped in the years that followed but that didn't happen for a myriad of reasons, and now it's resumed.