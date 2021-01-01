Focus on economic, workers rights and public services issues.
This stuff can't be properly addressed if Labour...
Relegate all the equality stuff away from the headlines
And why should anyone trust a word Labour say about equality if they're too scared to say those words out loud? Are Labour entitled to their votes on the promise that they'll be a bit more vocal on their behalf should they get into power?
(I don't mean drop it; just keep it in the background).
And when Rosie Duffield is still an MP, you've got your frontbenchers distributing leaflets about "dealing with traveller [not my termology] incursions" and you've got the leadership accidentally doing publicity for virulently homophobic and anti-abortion churches and taking days to apologise for it - but not before they send their Shadow Chancellor on telly to defend it and play it down - might people not be forgiven for needing a bit more reassurance than "don't drop the equality stuff, just keep it in the background in case we scare off the people that actively want to make your lives worse / harm you"?
For what it's worth - and I'm sure I'll be mocked for this on here - I think what's happening to Labour is what's happening to centre-left parties all over Europe: pasokification. I think it was happening before 2015, I think there was possibly a chance it could've been stopped in the years that followed but that didn't happen for a myriad of reasons, and now it's resumed.