So apparently the report actually states UK should be regarded as the model for other white majority countries.
How does the U.K. actually measure against other white majority countries? Its so difficult to say.
In the US I find the racism so overt its shocking. I once even sat at a table at a restaurant and there was a KKK member on the next table.
Australians are chilled, but some of the male Australians Ive met are really quite racist.
Germany? Again, quite ingrained racism against immigrants
The trouble is, do other countries see us the same way? Am I just accustomed to the racism in our society.
The only reference point I have is a family member who married a black guy for the US, he couldnt believe the difference between the US and the U.K. but thats just one anecdote. Its very easy for me as a white guy to say the country seems more tolerant than other countries Ive been to, but is that actually the case?