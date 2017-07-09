« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.  (Read 542478 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16440 on: Today at 07:21:00 am »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16441 on: Today at 07:42:17 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:21:00 am
Yeah. I don't think that was the vigil.



Yeah, the burning vans were Bristol
Online hide5seek

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16442 on: Today at 07:57:28 am »
Quote from: filopastry on March 29, 2021, 02:13:21 pm
Very true, at a high level its not rocket science, he is correct though that in practice its difficult to reposition without pissing off a lot of your base.

But at a simple level Labour wants to be fighting the next election on public services/fairness/ improving ordinary people's lives etc. It does not want to be fighting it on social issues/culture war etc. as it will almost certainly lose if those become the defining issues of an election
Very good post. Simple and to the point. Hopefully, someone in the Labour leadership is thinking the same.
Online TSC

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16443 on: Today at 08:03:36 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:51:07 am


From the kill the bill protests in Bristol.  NOT the vigil for Sarah Everard.
Offline ljycb

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16444 on: Today at 08:24:40 am »
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16445 on: Today at 09:34:20 am »
Times Correspondent Andy Allerton there
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16446 on: Today at 09:40:59 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:34:20 am
Times Correspondent Andy Allerton there

Finger on the pulse :D
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16447 on: Today at 09:56:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:03:36 am
From the kill the bill protests in Bristol.  NOT the vigil for Sarah Everard.

I assume he was aware and just used the picture to back my argument up. Like said before, divvies on both ends of a spectrum
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline ljycb

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16448 on: Today at 10:09:39 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:56:58 am
I assume he was aware and just used the picture to back my argument up. Like said before, divvies on both ends of a spectrum

How does it back your argument up if its a different event in a different place on a different day?
Online TSC

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 10:14:48 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:56:58 am
I assume he was aware and just used the picture to back my argument up. Like said before, divvies on both ends of a spectrum

Conflating protests against a government bill with a vigil for a woman apparently murdered by a police officer in a different city isnt helpful.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 10:28:03 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:09:39 am
How does it back your argument up if its a different event in a different place on a different day?

That there's divvies at both
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 10:29:22 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:28:03 am
That there's divvies at both

A picture of divvies in one place does back up the claim that there were divvies in another place.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16452 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16453 on: Today at 10:35:54 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:29:22 am
A picture of divvies in one place does back up the claim that there were divvies in another place.

I was referring to the police at the vigil and the protestors at the other think people got it arse about face
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16454 on: Today at 10:46:54 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:35:54 am
I was referring to the police at the vigil and the protestors at the other think people got it arse about face

People didn't get anything wrong. If you were talking about something else clearly not on topic and confused everything fair enough and admit it, but don't try and gaslight everyone.
Offline ljycb

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16455 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 10:35:54 am
I was referring to the police at the vigil and the protestors at the other think people got it arse about face

Suppose its understandable that people were confused by your argument given the article was about the polices handling of a vigil for a murdered woman and not about a protest for something else.
Offline Red Raw

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16456 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm »
Actual extract from the racism report posted by Marsha de Cordova:


https://twitter.com/MarshadeCordova/status/1377218433931169800

"Yes they were slaves, but at least they were British slaves, and proud of it ..."
Online TSC

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16457 on: Today at 07:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 06:54:45 pm
Actual extract from the racism report posted by Marsha de Cordova:


https://twitter.com/MarshadeCordova/status/1377218433931169800

"Yes they were slaves, but at least they were British slaves, and proud of it ..."

Is it too early for some minister to refer to the report using words such as world beating or exemplar?
Offline FlashGordon

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16458 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
That is.....astonishing. It shouldn't really surprise me I suppose, still though, can't believe they've actually said that in public.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online John Higgins

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16459 on: Today at 08:41:35 pm »
Who's changed the thread title again FFS.  :butt :butt
Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16460 on: Today at 09:27:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:42:26 pm
That is.....astonishing. It shouldn't really surprise me I suppose, still though, can't believe they've actually said that in public.
I think the Tories like to manoeuvre Labour into a position where their response can be spun into this is a nasty, racist country, because they know how that will play out in the red wall constituencies.
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16461 on: Today at 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:27:41 pm
I think the Tories like to manoeuvre Labour into a position where their response can be spun into this is a nasty, racist country, because they know how that will play out in the red wall constituencies.

I think there is some truth to that - the Tories are desperate to drag Labour into 'culture wars'.

Even in that context though that extract is just mind-blowing.

FWIW I'm broadly in agreement with some of the conclusions of the report. Getting rid of statues/renaming streets/'decolonising' curriculums is all well and good but to be honest does nothing to improve educational/social outcomes for BAME youths growing up in poverty. Not that I have any confidence in the governments intentions to address the latter. 
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16462 on: Today at 10:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 06:54:45 pm
Actual extract from the racism report posted by Marsha de Cordova:


https://twitter.com/MarshadeCordova/status/1377218433931169800

"Yes they were slaves, but at least they were British slaves, and proud of it ..."

Like the British fish.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online TSC

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16463 on: Today at 10:54:17 pm »
So apparently the report actually states UK should be regarded as the model for other white majority countries.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16464 on: Today at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:54:17 pm
So apparently the report actually states UK should be regarded as the model for other white majority countries.

Just playing devils advocate here - why do we have the massive camps around Calais and see migrants taking huge risks to cross the channel in little dinghies to get from France to the UK? Obviously there will be a significant proportion who are seeking to join family members already in the UK. But I don't think it is a huge stretch to infer that the UK is perceived (rightly or wrongly) as the European country where an immigrant will be treated with the most tolerance/respect socially and will have the best opportunities economically and educationally.

Given the significant problems with race that still exist in the UK I think it is a stretch to call us a 'model', but I'm struggling to think of any other countries that are significantly ahead of us (I was thinking of Canada maybe but the situation of their indigenous communities persuaded me otherwise)  and can think of plenty who are well behind where we are.   
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16465 on: Today at 11:19:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:54:17 pm
So apparently the report actually states UK should be regarded as the model for other white majority countries.

How does the U.K. actually measure against other white majority countries? Its so difficult to say.

In the US I find the racism so overt its shocking.  I once even sat at a table at a restaurant and there was a KKK member on the next table.
Australians are chilled, but some of the male Australians Ive met are really quite racist.
Germany? Again, quite ingrained racism against immigrants

The trouble is, do other countries see us the same way? Am I just accustomed  to the racism in our society.

The only reference point I have is a family member who married a black guy for the US, he couldnt believe the difference between the US and the U.K.  but thats just one anecdote. Its very easy for me as a white guy to say the country seems more tolerant than other countries Ive been to, but is that actually the case?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
