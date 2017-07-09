So apparently the report actually states UK should be regarded as the model for other white majority countries.



Just playing devils advocate here - why do we have the massive camps around Calais and see migrants taking huge risks to cross the channel in little dinghies to get from France to the UK? Obviously there will be a significant proportion who are seeking to join family members already in the UK. But I don't think it is a huge stretch to infer that the UK is perceived (rightly or wrongly) as the European country where an immigrant will be treated with the most tolerance/respect socially and will have the best opportunities economically and educationally.Given the significant problems with race that still exist in the UK I think it is a stretch to call us a 'model', but I'm struggling to think of any other countries that are significantly ahead of us (I was thinking of Canada maybe but the situation of their indigenous communities persuaded me otherwise) and can think of plenty who are well behind where we are.