Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.

Online B0151?

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16360 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
The voluntary purge of the antisemites and transphopbes from the SNP continues... Neale Hanvey the second MP to quit for Alba.

The SNP must think they have hit the jackpot.
For sure them leaving with that sort of behaviour history means it's a case of who's arsed

But as someone with a limited knowledge of Scottish politics... Why were they allowed in the party ? I don't understand the hit the jackpot when they could have just kicked them out ?
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16361 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 am »
This thread does seem to be pretty polarised (as you'd expect to be fair) - but thinking one thing doesn't mean that you automatically have to think a range of other stuff that someone has decided.

Like any actual issue, there are both sides to every argument to varying degrees. Nothing in life is as simple as LEFT/RIGHT, RIGHT/WRONG.

If you go through life with this extreme filter on everything you either are going to be very disappointed or you're going to be very odd.


I, for instance, have sympathy for the Police that are doing a very good job, getting dogs abuse from all sides, getting put into a difficult posiiton by that gobshite in Government and having to handle thing through a pandemic with flying protesters set to cause trouble among the genuine protesters.

I also have sympathy for the Protesters that want to protest peacefully and publically to demonstrate and to make a politicial point that very much needs making.

I have little sympathy for the Police doing a very bad job. I also have very little sympathy for protesters being violent and smashing shit up.

Being able to see both sides of an argument doesn't make me a Tory. At least I don't think it does. I've never voted Tory in my life. I find most of what they do despicable and shithouse. Of course they are capable of good and probably aren't as evil as 'we' think they are. They just have differing political views.

And that again brings another point up. Even within 'Labour' - we have people that are batshit crazy, far left, left, centre-left, centre, centre-right and maybe (Though I've not seen it, but reading some peoples posts) even right-ish..  But the Tories have the same thing. They have their batshift-crazy, far right, centre-right, centre, centre-left (And maybe?) even left-ish.


You can't say that 'a thing' is this or that or the other unless you're five years old. Surely anytime in the world has shown everyone that life is a lot more complicated than that. And we haven't even got to the person themselves, what has shaped them, their friends, their families, their influences, where they live, what they have done, who they have worked for, what have they done.


This life is a conundrum wrapped in a pickle and tied up with some crazy string..
Online Just Elmo?

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16362 on: Yesterday at 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:20:23 am
For sure them leaving with that sort of behaviour history means it's a case of who's arsed

But as someone with a limited knowledge of Scottish politics... Why were they allowed in the party ? I don't understand the hit the jackpot when they could have just kicked them out ?

I would have been happy to have seen them kicked out, but strategically you can see why they didn't.... it's all about presenting a united front and keeping a broad tent together. Now that broad tent is very much not together anyway, it's a no brainer for them to go.

It seems Joanna Cherry is thinking a bit more long term though and sticking with the SNP.

My money is on Angus MacNeil to be the next.
Online Chris~

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16363 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:56 am
I was working yesterday, so heard about it on the radio news and the whole narrative was about how the Police showed amazing restraint in the face of provocation. Alonsoisared has a very valid point, I hate Patel, I hate this bill, but the minority have played right into her hands and twisted public perception.

People won't remember the incorrect reporting of the injured police, they'll accept any excuses such as confusion in the reports etc due to what was going on, but the sight of a police van on fire, smashed windows and fuck the police sprayed on walls will stick in their minds. It is distracting from what the protests are about and it suits Patel down to the ground.
It wouldn't have mattered if there wasn't spray paint or a van on fire if they were just going to lie about police injures and people believed that. That's what the story would have been, distracted from the bill and played in to Patel's hands. There is really no winning on this. A quiet protest is ultimately what Patel wants.as it doesn't make any headlines, turns violent it's the protesters fault no matter what and the people who they're looking to please will lap that up all day.
Online Zeb

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16364 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 am »
One of those who wrote much of what became the foundation for Labour's 2017 manifesto, Simon Wren-Lewis, stating the obvious but stating it well. (Personally think the first half of the blog on electoral alliances is pie in the sky, though a tacit agreement is not - see 1997, so quote is latter part.)

Quote
The activist, marginal voter divide

I recently wrote a post trying to justify Starmers strategy of avoiding being seen to champion social liberal issues. I think it is fair to say that many people hated that post. But to try and convince people that I was right in principle, I want to reference a fascinating discussion between Noah Smith and political data scientist David Shor. Although that concerns US politics, the parallels with UK politics are very close. What Shor is saying is very similar to what I was trying to say in my earlier post.

One of the first points Shor makes in this discussion is that party activists are the worst judge of what works at winning elections. He gives the example of the mirror ad used by Clinton in 2016, which used Trumps derogatory comments about women. The Clinton people thought it was a great ad and put a lot of money behind it. What Shor found was that among the marginal voters that any Democrat needs to win over, the white socially conservative working class (and to some extent the non-white socially conservative), it actually lost votes.

In my view a great deal of comment on twitter is based on this fallacy. Activists typically want their politicians to talk about the issues they care about, and get upset when they dont. But if a party leader just talks about what activists want them to talk about, they will probably do badly in an election. Specifically for Labour, a leader who wants to win elections needs to appeal to socially conservative left wing voters. Labour almost certainly, and a progressive alliance probably, cannot win without these voters. No Labour leader in opposition is going to change these voters socially conservative beliefs (for what does, see later). That means a Labour leader has to focus on economic issues from a left wing perspective, and not champion social liberal issues and concerns.

A Labour leader who understands the argument above has to walk a tightrope. If they go so far as to advocate for socially conservative issues, they risk losing their socially liberal base to one of the other social liberal parties (or to not voting). The clearest case of that was Labour during the course of 2019. Labour leaders do best when they dont adopt socially conservative issues, but dont push socially liberal issues either. (Issues where many social conservatives agree with liberals are fine.) A progressive alliance avoids that tightrope to a large degree, because social liberals fed up with Labours silence on these issues dont get the chance to vote Green or LibDem in key marginals. But it does not eliminate it entirely because voters may not vote, but more importantly it is crucial to keep your base onside.

Because it is a tightrope, it is very easy for Labour leaders to get this wrong. In particular a leader, or the team around them, may become so focused on their target voter that they go too far in denying their social liberalism. The recent bill allowing the police to prevent noisy protests or protests that cause annoyance is a good example of where Starmer made a mistake and corrected it. The best thing to do is turn an issue around so that people think about it differently. Whatever you think about Blair, his being tough on crime and the causes of crime did exactly that.



What you do, and what you talk about

Many of the reactions to my earlier post failed to make the distinction between what an opposition talks about to win power, and what it then does in government. Not talking about certain issues in an election campaign is not the same as being indifferent to them in government. All I am talking about is what a Labour opposition uses its scarce airtime to talk about.

This point is so obvious to Conservatives that it is second nature. A Conservative party will not campaign on privatising the NHS but that does not stop them doing it when in office. Equally the Labour party under Blair did not campaign for an independent Bank of England, but it still enacted one.

What many people remember is a Labour government, both with rhetoric and actions, trying to appease the anti-immigration mood created in large part by the right wing press. That was worse than pointless, because it failed to put the case for immigration and validated the idea that immigration was a problem. It failed to use the governments ability to put a case (which a Labour opposition hardly ever has), and alienated many of its own voters. Once again, that is not what Im talking about here.

Election campaigns, which for oppositions last five years, involve promoting your most popular policies. For successful Labour oppositions that is going to involve left wing economics policies but not socially liberal policies. Governments have much more latitude in how they conduct election campaigns. Because they get much more exposure in the media, they can focus on the popular things they have done rather than the more unpopular. To take an example, Shor argues for the US that on gay marriage making those issues partisan is dangerous.

Another reaction I got to the earlier post was that someone needed to champion social liberalism when the Conservatives are in power. But Shor argues that what changes public attitudes in a liberal direction is the broadcast media. The broadcast media, either through documentary or fiction, can normalise minorities among those who were previously antagonistic to them. The reason the broadcast media promotes social liberalism (and has done so during the steady advance of social liberalism over the last 50 years) is that programmes are typically made by younger people with university degrees, who tend to be socially liberal.

That does not mean activists should just sit back and wait for this progress to happen. There is a key role for non-partisan campaigns to put issues on the agenda, and to expose government hypocrisy on issues like climate change. But a Labour leader fighting an election campaigning on social issues that divide social conservatives and liberals is unlikely to persuade any marginal voters and will just lose Labour votes.

https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2021/03/as-things-stand-chances-of-defeating.html
Online Red-Soldier

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16365 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 am »
Protest laws move UK towards paramilitary policing, says former chief

Exclusive: Michael Barton, who led Durham force, says government should show common sense after pandemic

Quote
A former police chief has warned that new protest laws move Britain dangerously in the direction of paramilitary policing and that UK ministers are flexing their muscles via their police forces like repressive regimes around the world.

Michael Barton was head of crime operations for policing nationally, and chief constable of Durham constabulary until 2019, which inspectors rated as one of the best performing forces in Britain.

He and another former senior policing leader, Sir Peter Fahy, told the Guardian they held deep concerns about the dangers the new laws posed for civil liberties already reeling from a year of emergency Covid laws.

Their comments came as at last 10 people were arrested on Friday at a kill the bill demonstration and a Daily Mirror journalist shared video footage that appeared to show police pushing him and hitting him with a baton as he shouted that he was a member of the press.

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, currently passing through parliament, will afford new powers to officers to tackle protests, including measures aimed at static protests and a new offence of intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance, which is in part defined as causing serious annoyance or serious inconvenience.

Barton said: Im not in favour of even more restrictive measures. Surely after an historically unprecedented year-long curfew, in peacetime, the government could show some common sense and gratitude for such incredible forbearance to allow civil liberties to once again flourish. Or are they happy to be linked to the repressive regimes currently flexing their muscles via their police forces?

Fortunately, in the UK we are not a paramilitary-style police force. But these powers dangerously edge in that direction. Police chiefs will be seen as the arbiters of what is and is not allowed when it comes to protest. Democracies thrive on protest. This government has condemned what has happened in the Ukraine but those same protesters would fall foul of our new laws.

Barton said the move represented a change in the British style of policing by consent, with officers being citizens in uniform who are part of their communities and not above them because police officers are telling people what to do, not negotiating with them. He added: I dont see anything wrong with the current laws. Protests sometimes means people are inconvenienced.

Police will be able to impose a start and finish time and set noise limits at static protests and apply these rules to a demonstration by just one person.

Fahy, the former chief constable of Greater Manchester police and former vice-chair of the police chiefs body, said the proposed protest laws were a mistake and posed a danger for policing.

He said lessons from the past suggested danger, citing the quashing this week of 1970s convictions of trade union activists including the actor Ricky Tomlinson as a warning from history.

It is short-term and politically driven, he said. It is a reaction to what happened with Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter [protests], in the same way Ricky Tomlinson was a reaction to the industrial strife of the 1970s. Policing was drawn into a particular stance and pose.

It reminds me of the miners strike when policing was mobilised for a political reason. It took policing a long time to recover. Policing should be very careful not to be drawn into the situation of being arbiters of which protests can go ahead, and become stuck in the middle. The policing of protest can cause long-term damage.

Fahy added: Policing is not always about the majority, sometimes it is about protecting rights of the minority. Im not sure a mature democracy should have the police deciding which protests should go ahead.

The interventions come after Metropolitan police officers were accused of heavy-handed tactics at a vigil on Clapham Common, south London, in memory of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Scenes of officers grappling with women led to outrage that severely damaged the Mets reputation, with calls for the resignation of the commissioner, Cressida Dick.

Last week, the Guardian revealed the home secretary had backed police stepping in to enforce Covid laws, which bar gatherings. Priti Patels supporters said she was right to criticise the Met after the event.

A Home Office spokesperson said: As the home secretary has made clear, the right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and the government is absolutely committed to maintaining freedom of expression.

It is wrong to claim these measures will stop people from carrying out their civic right to protest. People will still be able to protest, but they cannot be permitted to trample on the rights of local businesses and communities.

These measures will prevent misery to the public and the loss of millions of pounds to the taxpayers and businesses, have been requested by chief constables, including the Met, and are backed by the Independent Policing Inspectorate.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/28/protest-laws-move-uk-towards-paramilitary-policing-says-former-chief
Online TepidT2O

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16366 on: Yesterday at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:13:32 am
The voluntary purge of the antisemites and transphopbes from the SNP continues... Neale Hanvey the second MP to quit for Alba.

The SNP must think they have hit the jackpot.
Although I suppose Sturgeons vehement support for him must call into question her judgment?

Not sure Salmond has really played the blinder he thinks he has here though. Quite the opposite
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16367 on: Yesterday at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:57:35 am
One of those who wrote much of what became the foundation for Labour's 2017 manifesto, Simon Wren-Lewis, stating the obvious but stating it well. (Personally think the first half of the blog on electoral alliances is pie in the sky, though a tacit agreement is not - see 1997, so quote is latter part.)

https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2021/03/as-things-stand-chances-of-defeating.html

Thanks for posting that Zeb, found that really interesting.
Offline KillieRed

  Jaro.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16368 on: Yesterday at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:01:54 pm
Although I suppose Sturgeons vehement support for him must call into question her judgment?

Not sure Salmond has really played the blinder he thinks he has here though. Quite the opposite

The good thing is theyre only on the list ballot, so probably more of a help than hindrance to the Independence lobby. Probably.
Offline ShakaHislop

  Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16369 on: Yesterday at 02:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:04:15 am
:lmao

My conscience is clear, thank you.

Great to hear, because a clear conscience will stop this bill from being passed.
Offline ShakaHislop

  Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16370 on: Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:57:35 am
One of those who wrote much of what became the foundation for Labour's 2017 manifesto, Simon Wren-Lewis, stating the obvious but stating it well. (Personally think the first half of the blog on electoral alliances is pie in the sky, though a tacit agreement is not - see 1997, so quote is latter part.)

https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2021/03/as-things-stand-chances-of-defeating.html

Simon Wren-Lewis, of the losing 2017 manifesto lecturing others on what it takes to win. OK.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16371 on: Yesterday at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm
Simon Wren-Lewis, of the losing 2017 manifesto lecturing others on what it takes to win. OK.

Is that what he was doing? It seemed to be an observation piece to me with some interesting points.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16372 on: Yesterday at 02:39:20 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm
Simon Wren-Lewis, of the losing 2017 manifesto lecturing others on what it takes to win. OK.

Simon Wren-Lewis is an economist who was part of the group who gave McDonnell the roadmap on which to base the 2017 manifesto and was one of many who stopped working with Corbyn's office for a variety of reasons when it was obvious how incompetent they were. One of the foremost, and correct, critics of austerity in this country too.

Sorry, your take. Sure?
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16373 on: Yesterday at 05:54:28 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm
Simon Wren-Lewis, of the losing 2017 manifesto lecturing others on what it takes to win. OK.

Has to be better than whoever worked on the 2019 manifesto? ;)
Offline ShakaHislop

  Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16374 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 02:32:31 pm
Is that what he was doing? It seemed to be an observation piece to me with some interesting points.

Yes.

Neither the Rick-from-the-Young-Ones (and yes, that is a good comparison despite some on here getting arsey about it a couple of weeks ago) side of Labour who are the ones running about Bristol at the moment, nor the politics-by-think-tank side of Labour, the ones currently in charge of Labour and whom would love Wren-Lewis' blog, appeal to me. Both are shite, as evidenced by the former's election results and the latter's current polling.
Offline TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16375 on: Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:05:25 pm
Both are shite, as evidenced by the former's election results and the latter's current polling.

And yet you vote Lib Dem :lmao
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16376 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Offline vivabobbygraham

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:08:41 pm
And yet you vote Lib Dem :lmao

Fucking hell, are they still a party?  Come back David Alton, eh?
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 07:45:22 am »
Did everyone catch yesterdays news coverage re Johnsons affair with Jennifer Arcuri?  No?  Me neither. Arcuris confirmation of the affair was an exclusive in the Sunday Mirror.  And during Marrs newspaper review yesterday morning, guess which newspaper he left out?  Yep, the Mirror. 

Very little to zero mention of the story elsewhere during yesterdays news coverage.

It would appear that a different set of standards apply to Johnson. 
Online TepidT2O

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 07:57:43 am »
Len McLusky complaining that Labour has lost its identity....


Thats probably a positive....  losing the identity of the last 5 years has been a key part of his job
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:45:22 am
Did everyone catch yesterdays news coverage re Johnsons affair with Jennifer Arcuri?  No?  Me neither. Arcuris confirmation of the affair was an exclusive in the Sunday Mirror.  And during Marrs newspaper review yesterday morning, guess which newspaper he left out?  Yep, the Mirror. 

Very little to zero mention of the story elsewhere during yesterdays news coverage.

It would appear that a different set of standards apply to Johnson. 

Yeah, I did. I'm sure the person who started that rumour [edit: about the Marr show] is still on a Greek island making shit up.

It's about 9m in, just after they discussed Cameron's alleged corruption around Greensill: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000tqlf/the-andrew-marr-show-28032021
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:16 am by Zeb »
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 10:11:19 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:35:48 am
Yeah, I did. I'm sure the person who started that rumour [edit: about the Marr show] is still on a Greek island making shit up.

It's about 9m in, just after they discussed Cameron's alleged corruption around Greensill: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000tqlf/the-andrew-marr-show-28032021

Again nice one Zeb. Doing what we all should really and checking up on actual facts.

Guilty of not doing this myself sometimes, as, I'm sure, we all are.
