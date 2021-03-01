This thread does seem to be pretty polarised (as you'd expect to be fair) - but thinking one thing doesn't mean that you automatically have to think a range of other stuff that someone has decided.



Like any actual issue, there are both sides to every argument to varying degrees. Nothing in life is as simple as LEFT/RIGHT, RIGHT/WRONG.



If you go through life with this extreme filter on everything you either are going to be very disappointed or you're going to be very odd.





I, for instance, have sympathy for the Police that are doing a very good job, getting dogs abuse from all sides, getting put into a difficult posiiton by that gobshite in Government and having to handle thing through a pandemic with flying protesters set to cause trouble among the genuine protesters.



I also have sympathy for the Protesters that want to protest peacefully and publically to demonstrate and to make a politicial point that very much needs making.



I have little sympathy for the Police doing a very bad job. I also have very little sympathy for protesters being violent and smashing shit up.



Being able to see both sides of an argument doesn't make me a Tory. At least I don't think it does. I've never voted Tory in my life. I find most of what they do despicable and shithouse. Of course they are capable of good and probably aren't as evil as 'we' think they are. They just have differing political views.



And that again brings another point up. Even within 'Labour' - we have people that are batshit crazy, far left, left, centre-left, centre, centre-right and maybe (Though I've not seen it, but reading some peoples posts) even right-ish.. But the Tories have the same thing. They have their batshift-crazy, far right, centre-right, centre, centre-left (And maybe?) even left-ish.





You can't say that 'a thing' is this or that or the other unless you're five years old. Surely anytime in the world has shown everyone that life is a lot more complicated than that. And we haven't even got to the person themselves, what has shaped them, their friends, their families, their influences, where they live, what they have done, who they have worked for, what have they done.





This life is a conundrum wrapped in a pickle and tied up with some crazy string..