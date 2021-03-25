I voted for AV because it still seemed fairer then our current system. But AV is not PR. The Lib Dems were fools to accept it. It was a referendum the Tories knew would fail, and even if it succeeded it wouldn´t be too disruptive.



If Labour had offered the Lib Dems a referendum on PR in exchange for a coalition in 2010 I think the Lib Dems would have taken it. Whats more it had a far higher chance of winning then the AV referendum. And how different the country might look now. But even in the aftermath of failing to secure a majority in 2010, the lure of a future FPTP majority was apparently still too much to resist.



From memory, Gordon Brown did offer an immediate switch to AV and a referendum on proper PR but the numbers weren't there in 2010 for that kind of deal. Tories won 306 seats to Labours 258. Clegg got 57 which puts them on 315. Even with the 3 SDLP NI seats (they took the Labour whip) it would have taken them to 318 which was 8 short of a majority of 1 (326). Even taking Sinn Fein out of the numbers (323 needed for a majority) it would still leave them 5 short of a majority of 1.A grand rainbow coalition would have been the only option, you would have needed the SNP, Greens, Alliance Party of NI and Plaid Cymru too!With hindsight it would have been better than the shitshow we got from the Con Dems but in reality even if an agreement could have been reached, the likelihood of a lasting stable government would have been almost zero with so many competing factions and the Tories would have just sat back and watched the whole thing implode, safe in the knowledge that they would pick up the mess when the government collapsed.They would have won a landslide at the subsequent election unless an alternative voting system could have been put in place.Another 10 seats for either party and it might have been an option