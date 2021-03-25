In what way dooes the SNP not have competition currently?



I think he is talking about from an independence perspective. Sure there is competition from Unionist parties, but for those Scots who have already made up their mind on independence there is really only one route to go (perhaps Green also)That said, it is also clear that the biggest strength of the Scottish independence movement thus far has been its unity. Here is Catalonia they have all sorts of independence parties ranging from Far Left to Centre-Right/Right. So these parties end up playing out the often acrimonious debates over the strategy of pursuing independence in public, rather then inhouse as the SNP do currently.So yeah it is clear as day that this new Salmond party would only be counter-productive for Scottish independence by splitting the vote - especially in regards to Westminster elections (if he is indeed running for those?). But Salmond has always been a bit of a c*nt and a narcissist so is it any surprise?