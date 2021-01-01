I think its important to have an independent mayor at this stage. In fact I have always wanted an independent since the position was first introduced.



On a local level I feel a non-partisan figure would be able to better over see a more cooperative political culture, and also implement any recommendations from that report from a non-party political position.



And on a national level I feel an independent mayor would first of all better reflect this cities independent mindset, but also draw cross-party cooperation to get things for this city at a national level. I think it is more productive at a local level when you don´t have a figurehead liable to be drawn into national slinging matches.



As for council elections, I would vote Green just for lack of any better alternative opposition. They have their fruitcakes, but there is also a few quality candidates thrown in there to. Either way, I don´t think more Green voices in the council is a bad thing at a time when cities across the developed world are beginning to implement greener ways of living in the wake of the Covid-19 reset.



Up until now Green councillors have been literally shouted down in council meetings by some of the more unsavoury Labour figures (I´ve seen a video in which one of the three candidates originally running for the Labour mayoral position embarks on an long abusive tirade after it was suggested that councillors should give up their parking permits as a way to save money - I´m sure some of you can guess which one!). The whole political culture stinks. It is not just a corruption issue.



