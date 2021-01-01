« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm
What I dont understand is why Liverpool is being singled out for some of its local council members having corrupt relationships with property developers - Id have thought that would be a fairly common situation throughout the country.

Which other areas have had its Mayor arrested for corruption?

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm
Anyone else think it's fair enough the government have put inspectors in after what the report says?
It's not quite the take over some of the far left of Labour are suggesting it is on twitter

It's perfectly fair.  As I said earlier, Labour have brought this on themselves by not keeping the situation in check.  Can't go bleating now because another gang of cnuts have got involved.  They've gifted this to the Tories, and no amount of whinging will change that.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:42:10 pm
Thank you Al, although Im referring more to what seems like a bit of a disproportionate response from the government - are there not suggestions of only one councillor per ward? That would surely just have a detrimental impact on the community because three councillors per ward as it stands is a struggle.
Yeah, I thought exactly the same for a city the size of Liverpool........other comparable cities like Leeds, Bradford, Manchester etc have around 90 - 100 councillors. So, to reduce the number by two-thirds is a hefty cut - and why ? This to me maybe hints at political motive behind it.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
The report does state that a cabal within the ruling group made key decisions (inferring that other Labour Councillors were excluded from key decision-making, and were therefore innocent of any wrongdoing)

This is why we shouldn't tar all Labour Councillors with the same brush - but the ones in that 'cabal' should be ejected from the Party.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 09:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
The report does state that a cabal within the ruling group made key decisions (inferring that other Labour Councillors were excluded from key decision-making, and were therefore innocent of any wrongdoing)

This is why we shouldn't tar all Labour Councillors with the same brush - but the ones in that 'cabal' should be ejected from the Party.
Totally agree mate. What I don't get is this recommendation to reduce the number of councillors from 90 to 30......no real explanation has been given ?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 pm »
So, is this the sanctimonious wool thread now?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:42:49 pm
So, is this the sanctimonious wool thread now?


Yes, pull up a chair.

Because I presume you don't approve of a handful of corrupt shitheads trousering backhanders from millionaire property developers.

Does the government appointing people to oversee parts of Liverpool Council sit comfortably? Does it fuck. Has anyone on here come up with a better plan that's workable? No.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm »
No getting around the fact that Starmer is a spineless cucumber who has no hope at the next election.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 09:15:29 pm
Totally agree mate. What I don't get is this recommendation to reduce the number of councillors from 90 to 30......no real explanation has been given ?

Presumably to make things more manageable in the short term and attempt to exclude corrupt officials from office?

If it helps to shake up representation in the city and get some new faces/ideas in, then I'm open to the idea.  That doesn't mean I don't have reservations of course, but if the Tories think they can wangle themselves into the city as a result of this, I think they'll get a kick in the bollocks.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm
No getting around the fact that Starmer is a spineless cucumber who has no hope at the next election.

So, about the same as the last guy, then?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16209 on: Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm
So, about the same as the last guy, then?

Maybe. Yes? No?

Take your pick - the last poor sod doesnt influence the fact this bloke is going nowhere.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16210 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:07:35 pm
Give the Greens a go.  Yes, they're incompetent rookies, but they can't do any worse?

I've worked on a few of their annual conferences and I'm surprised any of them can dress themselves in the morning.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16211 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
The report does state that a cabal within the ruling group made key decisions (inferring that other Labour Councillors were excluded from key decision-making, and were therefore innocent of any wrongdoing)

This is why we shouldn't tar all Labour Councillors with the same brush - but the ones in that 'cabal' should be ejected from the Party.

One thing that struck me was the 'threat' that officers stalling on a deal would be mentioned during a lunch the next day with the Mayor. It's this type of subtle bullying that anyone working in local government will recognise', if not with their employers but through colleagues.

I'm old enough to remember colleagues in Westminster telling me about Shirley Porter's antics, before she did a runner to Israel. And closer to home Hatton instructing interview panels which of his cronies to appoint.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16212 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm
Maybe. Yes? No?

Take your pick - the last poor sod doesnt influence the fact this bloke is going nowhere.

Well he doesn't have the baggage of the previous incumbent, which is borne out in the polls. But yes, he needs to be far more decisive in matters such as this.

Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
I've worked on a few of their annual conferences and I'm surprised any of them can dress themselves in the morning.

You are not wrong, but who else is there?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16213 on: Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:42:10 pm
Thank you Al, although Im referring more to what seems like a bit of a disproportionate response from the government - are there not suggestions of only one councillor per ward? That would surely just have a detrimental impact on the community because three councillors per ward as it stands is a struggle.

For what it's worth, the reasoning behind it is that when a council has made such an almighty ricketts that moving to single member wards helps to reestablish a connection and accountability with the electorate. I don't believe ward boundaries would be the same, the report's suggesting the overall number of councillors should reduce slightly not wholesale down. The examples in the report (it's p.44 on for it) are having done similar at Tower Hamlets and other places.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 12:11:55 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
For what it's worth, the reasoning behind it is that when a council has made such an almighty ricketts that moving to single member wards helps to reestablish a connection and accountability with the electorate. I don't believe ward boundaries would be the same, the report's suggesting the overall number of councillors should reduce slightly not wholesale down. The examples in the report (it's p.44 on for it) are having done similar at Tower Hamlets and other places.

Nice one, Zeb. It will definitely be interesting to see how it looks and works once all is said and done. Ill need to give the report a thorough reading tomorrow because I barely scanned today while I was working, but Im interested to see if there is anything in there that rings a bell with my particular ward. All three of our councillors have interesting and longstanding ties to each other through at least a couple of businesses and have all been vocal supporters of Anderson over the last couple of years.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 12:59:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
You are not wrong, but who else is there?

Open primaries. Get people from outside political parties to stand for local office. Local politics is too much who you know, or what faction your in. It's not welcoming to a broader pool of competent and talented people.

The collapse of the Lib Dems hasn't been healthy for local democracy. I don't follow lib dem politics or particularly care about them, but I do feel they need a new leader. I'd never vote Green.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 01:21:18 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:11:55 am
Nice one, Zeb. It will definitely be interesting to see how it looks and works once all is said and done. Ill need to give the report a thorough reading tomorrow because I barely scanned today while I was working, but Im interested to see if there is anything in there that rings a bell with my particular ward. All three of our councillors have interesting and longstanding ties to each other through at least a couple of businesses and have all been vocal supporters of Anderson over the last couple of years.

Suppose a huge amount of it will go back to what the judge told Rothery - people's perception whether or not X or Y was involved or knew enough to look the other way or was someone trying to be a decent public servant who genuinely didn't have a clue and was deliberately kept uninformed to keep them that way. Would imagine Labour investigation will only help a bit in defining the categories once the police are done. Regardless, hopefully it'll prove to be an opportunity for some strong left voices not beholden to how things were to set the city up to recover quickly and well from events of the past few years.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 07:25:55 am »
Scottish Govt decision to award NHS 4% pay increase may put pressure on Tories with their miserly proposal.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 07:40:43 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:59:09 am
Open primaries. Get people from outside political parties to stand for local office. Local politics is too much who you know, or what faction your in. It's not welcoming to a broader pool of competent and talented people.

The collapse of the Lib Dems hasn't been healthy for local democracy. I don't follow lib dem politics or particularly care about them, but I do feel they need a new leader. I'd never vote Green.

Fair enough, but filling the council with nothing but independents surely brings its own problems?  We need a council that can handle day to day issues but also construct and act on a long term vision. 

Personally I've been voting Green in local elections for many years, although I still drift towards Labour in national elections. I just want a strong opposition to hold the incumbents to account.  In Liverpool that's difficult because, as has been said, this rot goes back decades and both Labour and the LD's are guilty of it.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 08:29:10 am »
I think its important to have an independent mayor at this stage. In fact I have always wanted an independent since the position was first introduced.

On a local level I feel a non-partisan figure would be able to better over see a more cooperative political culture, and also implement any recommendations from that report from a non-party political position.

And on a national level I feel an independent mayor would first of all better reflect this cities independent mindset, but also draw cross-party cooperation to get things for this city at a national level. I think it is more productive at a local level when you don´t have a figurehead liable to be drawn into national slinging matches.

As for council elections, I would vote Green just for lack of any better alternative opposition. They have their fruitcakes, but there is also a few quality candidates thrown in there to. Either way, I don´t think more Green voices in the council is a bad thing at a time when cities across the developed world are beginning to implement greener ways of living in the wake of the Covid-19 reset.

Up until now Green councillors have been literally shouted down in council meetings by some of the more unsavoury Labour figures (I´ve seen a video in which one of the three candidates originally running for the Labour mayoral position embarks on an long abusive tirade after it was suggested that councillors should give up their parking permits as a way to save money - I´m sure some of you can guess which one!). The whole political culture stinks. It is not just a corruption issue.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 09:02:47 am »
Any anger should be reserved for local Labour and the Liverpool City Council. Kick them out in May.

The city has so much potential but we're still acting like it's the 80's. Look at Manchester down the road (a long term Labour council). A forward thinking city while we're left behind, still trading off The Beatles and LFC.

We know the Tories are bastards, but we should demand better of our own.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 09:20:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:47 am
Any anger should be reserved for local Labour and the Liverpool City Council. Kick them out in May.

The city has so much potential but we're still acting like it's the 80's. Look at Manchester down the road (a long term Labour council). A forward thinking city while we're left behind, still trading off The Beatles and LFC.

We know the Tories are bastards, but we should demand better of our own.

Media City has been massive, huge development off the back of it.

Trafford council was Tory ran and they were a right bunch of dodgy bastards, Labour won it and cancelled all kinds of Tory plans like building houses on parks and golf courses. Fuckers sold all the council services to private and its a disgrace round here now.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:19 am
Media City has been massive, huge development off the back of it.

Trafford council was Tory ran and they were a right bunch of dodgy bastards, Labour won it and cancelled all kinds of Tory plans like building houses on parks and golf courses. Fuckers sold all the council services to private and its a disgrace round here now.

Now following on from what Robs saying here with regards to Trafford Council, there was an announcement last week by Liverpool City Council of a commitment to never build on parks in the city region. Is this something we could expect to see quickly reversed under a new kind of leadership I wonder? Perhaps that was why the announcement was made last week - a case of getting in some good PR before the shit hit the fan.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
I think this sums it up pretty well

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/24/liverpool-city-governance-conservatives-council

It doesn`t sit right with any of this that a tory government have ordered this, but we should all feel very let down by our own.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 09:51:29 am »
What's happening is that all the formal processes which should have been there for things like planning applications and tendering contracts will have to be in place and gone through. Stuff like throwing massive bundles of information at councillors ten minutes before they have to make a decision on them will end so that should, in theory, help lead to better decisions being taken. If a decision made by the council was above board then I don't see why it would change with this. Not sure how you can protect something forever, but that's another story to wanting to signal how important you think something is.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:48:20 am
I think this sums it up pretty well

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/24/liverpool-city-governance-conservatives-council

It doesn`t sit right with any of this that a tory government have ordered this, but we should all feel very let down by our own.

Blaming the Tories for everything is self-defeating when it's the chancers we've voted for that have let down the city.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 12:48:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:19 am
Media City has been massive, huge development off the back of it.

Trafford council was Tory ran and they were a right bunch of dodgy bastards, Labour won it and cancelled all kinds of Tory plans like building houses on parks and golf courses. Fuckers sold all the council services to private and its a disgrace round here now.

Theres nothing to stop Liverpool competing and following suit with the 'potential' film studio complex at Littlewoods. But all the dodgy shit with developers and the council have added millions of pounds and delays to the project. Might not even properly get off the ground....quelle surprise.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:19 am
Media City has been massive, huge development off the back of it.

Trafford council was Tory ran and they were a right bunch of dodgy bastards, Labour won it and cancelled all kinds of Tory plans like building houses on parks and golf courses. Fuckers sold all the council services to private and its a disgrace round here now.

Wait, which fuckers sold the council services - Tory or Labour?  I can't keep up! ;D

Not a fan of golf courses myself mind... ;)
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
For what it's worth, the reasoning behind it is that when a council has made such an almighty ricketts that moving to single member wards helps to reestablish a connection and accountability with the electorate. I don't believe ward boundaries would be the same, the report's suggesting the overall number of councillors should reduce slightly not wholesale down. The examples in the report (it's p.44 on for it) are having done similar at Tower Hamlets and other places.
Zeb, I understand the reasons over accountability etc, but I can't see where the report says the number of councillors should reduce slightly ? What it does say is it should be on a one member per ward basis - which with 30 wards as now, would mean 30 councillors. So, are you suggesting under the LGBCE review that any new wards, after this review, would be much smaller, if overall councillor numbers are reduced only slightly, based on one per ward ? Also, will the LGBCE review be completed before the May elections ?
