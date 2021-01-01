What I dont understand is why Liverpool is being singled out for some of its local council members having corrupt relationships with property developers - Id have thought that would be a fairly common situation throughout the country.



I think the fact it became an international incident led to the Police investigation.The ECHO understands investigators at Titan  the North Wests organised crime fighting squad  are poring over details of failed schemes that are threatening to leave investors around £90m out of pocket.The crises engulfing the projects have attracted international concern  and even prompted the release of official guidance in Hong Kong, where some investors in Liverpool schemes now face losing their life savings.Today, the ECHO can also reveal:Officials in Hong Kong have referred several Liverpool schemes to the UK authorities.Two more major Liverpool projects have now been sold, the original development companies have entered liquidation and investors will lose money on themA further city centre site will no longer be developed  though buyers should get their money back