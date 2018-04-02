Once the push the bill through and peaceful or violent protests will all be clamped down on, then go hog wild and smash the place up to your heart's content.



However, prior to it going through, which is actually going to play better on tv and get more of the general public onside, scenes of burning vehicles or pictures of cops being heavyhanded and dragging off non-violent protestors? A fair amount of the media are going to be on the side of the government and the police, so don't make it easy for them to push the narrative they want.



Absolutely nobody would be talking about gentle little 'nice' protests though. Journalists barely bother. I don't understand why people are so keen to push the need for 'peaceful' protests like the peaceful protests of late (EU, austerity, police brutality) have done anything but make conditions markedly much worse. I've been to peaceful protests where either (a) the media presents them to be violent (they're not); or (b) the police have been heavy-handed in their kettling and dispersals leading to agitation. The EU protests and BLM protests were generally 'peaceful' but there were plenty of smaller incidents which were down to heavy-handed policing. I remember going to an anti-austerity protest and it being an incredibly good, positive vibe and as soon as the sunset, everyone was surrounded by police and heavy-handedly kettled for no reason - people were literally just protesting with signs and music.The reactionary people who are now spouting about 'violent protestors' are probably not the people who would be sympathetic with the cause anyway, if we're honest, especially on the right-wing, because they know Patel will align with them and let all their little snide rallies and protests continue. Just like how all those anti-BLM fascists protested and there was not a police horse in sight.Simply put, I wish centrists and liberals used their energy for lambasting 'violence' on instead, you know, the actual Bill. The Tory government has continually been carrying out acts of aggression. This is more than likely a sign of things to come.