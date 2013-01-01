« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:50 am
By rioting they are playing right into the Tories hands and giving them evidence as to why they need to bring in these new powers though. They literally proved Patel right by doing what they did yesterday.

They will bring it into powers regardless imo and Keir Starmer will only give a mild opposition to save face. The Tories only want the most docile forms of 'acceptable' protests to happen. It has however made people more likely to discuss the Bill and for the papers to actually address the reasons for it.

The state literally has a hostile environment in place. Police continue to instigate and escalate violence. Gentle protests with mildly amusing banners can only get you so far, but in my experience of protests, it's always instigated by bully tactics from the police.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:37:07 am
They will bring it into powers regardless imo and Keir Starmer will only give a mild opposition to save face. The Tories only want the most docile forms of 'acceptable' protests to happen. It has however made people more likely to discuss the Bill and for the papers to actually address the reasons for it.

The state literally has a hostile environment in place. Police continue to instigate and escalate violence. Gentle protests with mildly amusing banners can only get you so far, but in my experience of protests, it's always instigated by bully tactics from the police.


Online diggerling!

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:37:07 am
They will bring it into powers regardless imo and Keir Starmer will only give a mild opposition to save face. The Tories only want the most docile forms of 'acceptable' protests to happen. It has however made people more likely to discuss the Bill and for the papers to actually address the reasons for it.

The state literally has a hostile environment in place. Police continue to instigate and escalate violence. Gentle protests with mildly amusing banners can only get you so far, but in my experience of protests, it's always instigated by bully tactics from the police.
Well said.

Some of you would do well to have a read of this: http://afed.org.uk/what-actually-happened-in-bristol-and-how-a-narrative-is-built/ and think about how the police use violence to inflame protests.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:02:42 am
Well said.

Some of you would do well to have a read of this: http://afed.org.uk/what-actually-happened-in-bristol-and-how-a-narrative-is-built/ and think about how the police use violence to inflame protests.

Whilst the events may well be represented correctly in that article (i don't know i wasn't there)

I'd struggle to trust any website called 'Anarchist Federation' as an impartial or reliable source.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Being well behaved and polite has such a good record of holding back the rise of the far right and authoritarianism doesnt it.
Online diggerling!

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:05:32 am
I'd struggle to trust any website called 'Anarchist Federation' as an impartial or reliable source.
Would it be more trustworthy if it was owned by a billionaire?
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:10:11 am
Being well behaved and polite has such a good record of holding back the rise of the far right and authoritarianism doesnt it.

Famously, poll tax was abolished as a result of people called Tallulah wandering around with witty banners calling people "wankpuffins".
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:10:36 am
Would it be more trustworthy if it was owned by a billionaire?

RAWK has a thread full of people suggesting that billionaires are a good thing  ;D
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:11:59 am
Famously, poll tax was abolished as a result of people called Talulah wandering around with witty banners calling people "wankpuffins".

Please think of the freedoms being taken away from us smashed up cars
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:13:58 am
Please think of the freedoms being taken away from us smashed up cars

They really ought to stop leaving those riot vans lying around unattended where people might hurt them.
Online John C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:27:59 am
Definitely seemed at odds from what Thorp was saying the council were expecting to happen. Before PMQs then? Nice. When's purdah kick in again?
I think Liam Thorpe was the local go-to journalist, I doubt he knows anything and he was simply quoting the Telegraph. I'm not sure if Jenrick receives the report formally on Wednesday, in which case any announcement would be after that? I'm not certain.
Online Skeeve

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:10:11 am
Being well behaved and polite has such a good record of holding back the rise of the far right and authoritarianism doesnt it.

Given the nature of the bill they were supposedly protesting, demonstrating in a peaceful manner this time would have been more useful than randomly damaging local shops though as it would have got more of the general public on their side, whereas their actions will have just weakened support in that area and made the government's job even easier.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:10:11 am
Being well behaved and polite has such a good record of holding back the rise of the far right and authoritarianism doesnt it.

Will be interesting to see who the police end up charging after they review video footage. It's worth remembering that major protagonists in the Capitol Riots weren't your everyday protestors fighting for their rights. They were mainly part of a well organised group/s that thrive on these opportunities.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:21:07 am
Given the nature of the bill they were supposedly protesting, demonstrating in a peaceful manner this time would have been more useful than randomly destroying local shops though as it would have got more of the general public on their side, whereas their actions will have just weakened support in that area and made the government's job even easier.

Useful in what way exactly?

Being peaceful seems to be only allowing the government to be more and more bold about impeding on our civil rights. Had that protest/vigil at Clapham Common not gone down the way it did the bill would have been waved through in all likelihood with even the 'opposition' not voting against it.

Civil disobedience and reminding the powers that be where the true power lies and that we the people can turn whenever we so choose is rarely a bad thing, imo.
Offline Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Actually old enough to remember everyone dunking on the Poll Tax riots for undermining the protest movement. It wasn't a moment of chest thumping pride for even the hard left of the Labour party of the time. Imagine thinking anarchists and the SWP are the way forward.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:24:33 am
Will be interesting to see who the police end up charging after they review video footage. It's worth remembering that major protagonists in the Capitol Riots weren't your everyday protestors fighting for their rights. They were mainly part of a well organised group/s that thrive on these opportunities.

Arsed where they come from or what their motives are if they're attempting any showing against this horrible bill.
Online diggerling!

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:21:07 am
demonstrating in a peaceful manner this time would have been more useful than randomly destroying local shops though as it would have got more of the general public on their side, whereas their actions will have just weakened support in that area and made the government's job even easier.
Which local shops were randomly destroyed?
Online Skeeve

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:32:07 am
Which local shops were randomly destroyed?

Just going by previous comments in here, are you suggesting there was no damage to local businesses then?
Online diggerling!

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:41:36 am
Just going by previous comments in here, are you suggesting there was no damage to local businesses then?
I've no idea, and I'm not going to start making shit up to prove otherwise.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:10:36 am
Would it be more trustworthy if it was owned by a billionaire?

Billionaire or pauper, would make little difference - objectivity is not achieved by somebodies wealth. Any outlet called 'Anarchist Federation' one could reasonably suggest is presenting the news from a certain view point, rather than simply reporting the events.

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
There was damage to two shops that I saw, a shop that sells casual street wear had its metal shutters dented in (quite severely) and a Chinese food shop had a window smashed and graffiti sprayed all over it's side wall both are located around 100 yards from Bridewell..  I didn't venture down any of the little side streets where a lot of cafes are located.

It was an absolute shithole at 7.30 this morning, I just picked up some lunch and it's a lot cleaner now, still plenty of journalists and official looking people milling about.
