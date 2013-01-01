Given the nature of the bill they were supposedly protesting, demonstrating in a peaceful manner this time would have been more useful than randomly destroying local shops though as it would have got more of the general public on their side, whereas their actions will have just weakened support in that area and made the government's job even easier.



Useful in what way exactly?Being peaceful seems to be only allowing the government to be more and more bold about impeding on our civil rights. Had that protest/vigil at Clapham Common not gone down the way it did the bill would have been waved through in all likelihood with even the 'opposition' not voting against it.Civil disobedience and reminding the powers that be where the true power lies and that we the people can turn whenever we so choose is rarely a bad thing, imo.