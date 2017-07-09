Quote

David Lammy MP, the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, ahead of the second reading of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday and Tuesday, said:



The tragic death of Sarah Everard has instigated a national demand for action to tackle violence against women.



This is no time to be rushing through poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest.



Now is the time to unite the country and put in place on long overdue protections for women against unacceptable violence, including action against domestic homicides, rape and street harassment. And we must tackle the misogynistic attitudes that underpin the abuse women face.



Instead, the Conservatives have brought forward a Bill that is seeking to divide the country. It is a mess, which could lead to harsher penalties for damaging a statue than for attacking a woman.



Labour will be voting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on this basis. We are calling on the Government to drop its poorly thought-out proposals and instead work with Labour to legislate to tackle violence against women which is forcing so many across the country to live in fear. As well as to deliver the important areas that are long promised, like tougher sentences for attacks on frontline workers and increased sentences for terrorists.

So even if the government agreed to make amendments to the bill in relation to the bits in bold, Labour would still vote the bill down because it's not perfect, which would potentially mean the changes that are already in the bill that, according to the Shadow Home Secretary on Tuesday, "Labour has been calling for" would not get enacted?The double standards between this approach and that taken to the Brexit bill are infuriating. "The deal isn't perfect but no deal would be worse" Similar logic applies to this, so why the different approach?Likewise, as Zeb has sort of touched upon, the Tories and their friends in the media could have a field day attacking Labour for voting this down as they could/would have done had Labour voted down the Brexit deal. The argument for taking a principled stance in December against the Brexit deal was poo-pooed as bad politics but now the same arguments are used to defend Labour's stance on this bill. The hypocrisy is piss-taking. Perhaps Labour have reduced the government's majority entirely since Christmas and it's just passed me by?