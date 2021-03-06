In all the talk about what money could have been redirected from for a larger NHS pay rise - from the legitimate (Test and Trace, PPE procurement) to the symbolic (renovating 11 Downing Street, Cummings pay rise, media briefing room) - it feels like Brexit is once again getting a free pass.



I don't know how verifiable it is but the claim that we've spent more on Brexit than our entire EU contributions is mind-boggling. The Labour policy of pretending Brexit never happened wouldn't stop me voting for them if they had a cat in hell's chance of ousting the Torie where I live but it's really bloody annoying.



I still think it would be politically dangerous for Starmer to say Brexit is officially shite. There are still too many racist shits in the so called red wall who think that we will be sending them back. Any opposition to Brexit would be seen as soft on immigration.And yet the BBC did a piece on a daffodil farmer who was crying about not getting his flowers picked. As well as Covid stopping his flowers being sold he was bemoaning the fact that he cant get immigrant labour. He then went on about how the Locals are too soft to do the job.More like the shit wages and living conditions, and temporary nature of the job.Mind you there was a little taster at the end about the govt getting locals to do the work... work for your dole will be the next austerity measure this shower come up with.