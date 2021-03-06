Could just be an outlier, but still
It doesn't look like they made a misstep judging by the above poll. Rather they sensibly saw an opportunity and exploited it.
That poll was released without weighting on turnout. John Curtice basically said the result from it is meaningless given that.
poll. Without turnout weighting #indyref2 vi = Yes 43; No 46. This is unchanged from equivalent figures in @SavantaComRes
' previous poll in early Feb. Turnout weighting had a particularly marked impact in that poll http://bit.ly/3rt48tV
That said, their was a Panelbase poll out yesterday as well which also showed a swing towards No. Consensus seems to be this dip was already there before Slamond inquiry was big news though. Likely more to do with Brexit not being as big a disaster as predicted by some and the vaccine rollout.
poll confirms a drop in support for Yes in #indyref2 vote intentions that was already evident early Feb, but not that the recent coverage of the #Salmond inquiry has had any further impact.
poll, which shows Yes 46 No 47. When Don't Knows are excluded numbers are Yes 50 No 50. Same happened on most recent @Survation
poll - 1 pt No lead with DKs in; none w/out. In both cases just 2-3 more people said No than Yes!