« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 515237 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15800 on: March 6, 2021, 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March  6, 2021, 08:17:42 pm
It was interesting to see the Scottish Tories threaten to remove Sturgeon from power, in light of Labour's hesitancy to call for Hancock's resignation, claiming it was not the sort of thing the public wanted to see right now. If the Tories thought it would do them real harm polling-wise to do what they did, they wouldn't have done it so for me, it further undermines the already weak defence of Labour's hesitancy as being sensible, electable politics.

Scottish Tories have no power to remove the first minister.  Like any opposition best they can do is push for a vote of no confidence which they tried.  Tories being Tories they jumped too fast.  Sturgeon promptly tore Ruth Davidson a new one the next day (as she usually does to be fair when Davidson has a go).
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15801 on: March 6, 2021, 10:58:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  6, 2021, 07:37:01 pm
Like some I have wondered how Starmer will figure in a GE and as Zeb pointed out it's possible that the best we can hope for is a narrowing of the gap. But what was interesting in yesterdays Oh God What Now podcast (formerly the Remainiacs) is that their reading of Tory messaging is that they may hold a GE late 2022 or early 2023.

So the test may come soonish. I hope Labour party strategists are planning and gearing up for a full assault of the Tory's as a party and on each individual Cabinet member.

It fucking irks me how this country has a propensity to vote for them, the prospect of them dominating our lives until past 2026 is depressing.

Government would need to repeal the fixed term parliament act to do that I think?  This government would do that if they thought it would be of benefit.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15802 on: March 6, 2021, 11:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March  6, 2021, 10:12:44 pm
The question is, how big is the section of former Labour support that will withdraw their vote because their faction is no longer in control? They are very, very loud amongst the left. How numerous are they, and how steadfast is their will to oppose the current leadership, however much it sustains the Tories?

Probably not big at all in terms of the electorate.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15803 on: March 6, 2021, 11:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  6, 2021, 08:23:19 pm
There has been a pretty big backlash against the Tories in Scotland for their shenanigans to be fair. I wouldn't be drawing any conclusions on whether it has undermined Labours stance yet.

Could just be an outlier, but still

Quote
BREAKING: Scottish Independence Voting Intention:

No: 52% (+5)
Yes: 48% (-5)

Via
@SavantaComRes
 March 4
Changes w Feb 22

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1368321752921743362

Quote from: TSC on March  6, 2021, 10:53:53 pm
Scottish Tories have no power to remove the first minister.  Like any opposition best they can do is push for a vote of no confidence which they tried.  Tories being Tories they jumped too fast.  Sturgeon promptly tore Ruth Davidson a new one the next day (as she usually does to be fair when Davidson has a go).

It doesn't look like they made a misstep judging by the above poll. Rather they sensibly saw an opportunity and exploited it.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,497
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15804 on: March 6, 2021, 11:14:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on March  6, 2021, 11:02:31 pm
Probably not big at all in terms of the electorate.

Would be my guess too. Miniscule. Tens of thousands at a push. Maybe enough to change a couple of very close results but it's a very concentrated vote. If it were a bigger thing Labour would be better off publicising their departure and refusal to vote Labour to demonstrate to the many that the party had changed.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15805 on: March 6, 2021, 11:19:22 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March  6, 2021, 11:06:53 pm
Could just be an outlier, but still

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1368321752921743362

It doesn't look like they made a misstep judging by the above poll. Rather they sensibly saw an opportunity and exploited it.

Their mistake was attempting a VONC before sturgeon appeared before the committee.  Outcome reports are pending but by all accounts it was all a bit of a damp squib from an opposition perspective, which speaks to how well Sturgeon performed on the day.  Bbc and sky were all over it the day before and during.  Next day, barely a whisper.  Johnson and co would love to get rid of Sturgeon of course.

Scottish elections soon I think so that may be telling.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,831
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15806 on: March 6, 2021, 11:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on March  6, 2021, 09:22:20 pm
Sooner the election, the less chance for his party to fall out because they don't know what they are as well as less chance of the negatives to everything else to spill into the debate too.
Exactly Zeb.
They've fuddled and befuddled, lied and contrived themselves into a position of strength. The country buys it every time. Idiots to the Left, dolts to the Right, there's no Left middle with them.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15807 on: March 6, 2021, 11:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on March  6, 2021, 11:14:33 pm
Would be my guess too. Miniscule. Tens of thousands at a push. Maybe enough to change a couple of very close results but it's a very concentrated vote. If it were a bigger thing Labour would be better off publicising their departure and refusal to vote Labour to demonstrate to the many that the party had changed.

A lot will be clustered in safe Labour seats so the electoral effect will be blunted by that as well. However they will be very energetic in fighting the culture wars with the Tories and that could harm Labour in how they are perceived by the more socially conservative inclined voters.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,275
  • Red since '64
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15808 on: Yesterday at 12:34:16 am »
Quote from: ljycb on March  6, 2021, 11:02:31 pm
Probably not big at all in terms of the electorate.

Dont tell Cpt. Reina hes in an inconsequential and tiny minority.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15809 on: Yesterday at 08:11:16 am »
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,727
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15810 on: Yesterday at 08:18:35 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on March  6, 2021, 07:52:04 pm
Apparently to double the 1% pay increase to 2% would cost £174m p.a. Which is less than the cost of the purchase of unusable PPE by a Tory crony

If that numbers correct, in the grand scheme of government spending its a fucking rounding error. Its literally nothing.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15811 on: Yesterday at 08:24:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:11:16 am
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.

Hes going on Andrew Neils Fox wannabe show as roving South Coast reporter. Based on a beach near Dover.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15812 on: Yesterday at 08:29:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:11:16 am
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.

He's done his bit to free Blighty and Take Back Control  ;)

Now time for a slot on GB News.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15813 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 am »
Anyone else seen posts on Facebook gathering support to try to remove Starmer if the May election results are shite?
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15814 on: Yesterday at 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March  6, 2021, 11:06:53 pm
Could just be an outlier, but still

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1368321752921743362

It doesn't look like they made a misstep judging by the above poll. Rather they sensibly saw an opportunity and exploited it.

I would have thought the Loudon Bar was closed? Well, maybe not yesterday...
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,251
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15815 on: Yesterday at 09:11:27 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:11:16 am
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.

He has tried a few avenues in politics after Brexit. The first was being an anti lockdown campaigner only to realise that public overwhelmingly back the lockdown. Then for a brief moment he wanted to rally against environmental and green policies, to discover again that the public overwhelmingly back those as well.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,497
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15816 on: Yesterday at 09:25:48 am »
Happily, we're not quite the US.

----

Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:31:43 am
Anyone else seen posts on Facebook gathering support to try to remove Starmer if the May election results are shite?

Seen some buzz about on social media from usual suspects. Some of it close to fantastical, as it needs to be cos a challenger needs 20% of the PLP and on a good day the Campaign Group are a dozen and more short. On a bad day, depending on who's suspended from the PLP and who doesn't fancy spending their political career just signing EDMs, double that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,238
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15817 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:25:48 am
Happily, we're not quite the US.

----

Seen some buzz about on social media from usual suspects. Some of it close to fantastical, as it needs to be cos a challenger needs 20% of the PLP and on a good day the Campaign Group are a dozen and more short. On a bad day, depending on who's suspended from the PLP and who doesn't fancy spending their political career just signing EDMs, double that.

With the Corbyn experience so recently in the minds of other MPs and knowing that one of the Socialist Campaign Group would stand a good chance of winning if Starmer went, its hard to see support for Starmer going coming from anywhere else as well.

That is probably less a left:right thing, than the fact that the SCG are not a particularly impressive bunch as well
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,831
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15818 on: Yesterday at 10:18:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:29:36 am

Now time for a slot on GB News.
I was thinking that myself. Yak, what a thought.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15819 on: Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:11:16 am
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.

I thought he'd just set up his latest vehicle for self promotion, the Reform Party?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15820 on: Yesterday at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm
I thought he'd just set up his latest vehicle for self promotion, the Reform Party?

I guess it reformed him as hes packed it in.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15821 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  7, 2021, 11:22:10 am
Like others have asked, I guess we'd need to see these CT posts also. Particularly since you're relating our posters to one of the most horrendous evenings I can remember after Jo Cox was murdered.
Well I was going to send you some screenshots of some Right Wing trolls on other forums but I'll give you a quick synopsis instead ... "Traitor" "Terrorist Sympathiser"  "Cares more about West Bank than West Yorkshire" ( Gaza and Grimsby on here )... I think that counts as "vehemently attacking Labour MPs",  Like Sangria said... Dont you ?
 
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,515
  • JFT96
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15822 on: Yesterday at 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Well I was going to send you some screenshots of some Right Wing trolls on other forums but I'll give you a quick synopsis instead ... "Traitor" "Terrorist Sympathiser"  "Cares more about West Bank than West Yorkshire" ( Gaza and Grimsby on here )... I think that counts as "vehemently attacking Labour MPs",  Like Sangria said... Dont you ?
 

You said from this website, go find the quotes.

You said conspiracy theories. Go find the quotes.

It's taken you a month to reply and come up with nothing at all.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15823 on: Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:54:50 pm
You said from this website, go find the quotes.

You said conspiracy theories. Go find the quotes.

It's taken you a month to reply and come up with nothing at all.
Go find them yourself then come tell me you don't believe Right Wingers say those things...
Btw random bans tend to get in the way.  :wave
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15824 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm
Go find them yourself then come tell me you don't believe Right Wingers say those things...
Btw random bans tend to get in the way.  :wave


That's not really how it works though is it, you've made the claims, if you can't back them up with evidence then they're just baseless accusations.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,515
  • JFT96
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15825 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm
Go find them yourself then come tell me you don't believe Right Wingers say those things...
Btw random bans tend to get in the way.  :wave


Nope. You're the one claiming that they've been said by people on this website so the burden of proof is on you as has been requested by the moderator you replied to. I also doubt any ban you've received in random at all.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15826 on: Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm
Nope. You're the one claiming that they've been said by people on this website so the burden of proof is on you as has been requested by the moderator you replied to. I also doubt any ban you've received in random at all.

He's digging an even bigger hole. Just let him bury himself.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15827 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:11:16 am
Farage has announced he is quitting politics for good to focus on a media career apparently.  Guess hes lost grift opportunities with the demise of Trump and has finished with the damage hes helped cause re Brexit.

He is running a scam advertised all over youtube. Scamming investors with a dodgy newsletter.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15828 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm »

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15829 on: Today at 12:09:14 pm »
Afshin Rattansi
@afshinrattansi
·
3h
This is not a queue for a Covid vaccine
This is a queue at a food bank today in the UK.
#coronavirus #oxfordvaccine
#Pfizer #Moderna #SputnikV
h/t
@DMinghella

https://twitter.com/i/status/1368840957551116288


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15830 on: Today at 12:46:36 pm »
In all the talk about what money could have been redirected from for a larger NHS pay rise - from the legitimate (Test and Trace, PPE procurement) to the symbolic (renovating 11 Downing Street, Cummings pay rise, media briefing room) - it feels like Brexit is once again getting a free pass.

https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1368585690091511813 (Cummings)
https://twitter.com/AngelaRayner/status/1368139329671991304 (media briefing room)
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1368182727565017090 (procurement)

I don't know how verifiable it is but the claim that we've spent more on Brexit than our entire EU contributions is mind-boggling.  The Labour policy of pretending Brexit never happened wouldn't stop me voting for them if they had a cat in hell's chance of ousting the Torie where I live but it's really bloody annoying.

https://twitter.com/caitlinmoran/status/1368193047201280004 - is it asking too much for a senior Labour politician to point out the same thing?!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:58 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,329
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15831 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2021, 06:33:11 pm
Traffic through the Port of Fishguard down 75%, Holyhead down 50%, European trucks bypassing the UK to go direct from France to Eire. I'd love to know they think a failure is.

The only thing they'd deem a failure would be the british public cottoning on to the bullshit they have been spouting about brexit being a success.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15832 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:07:20 pm


That's the problem with most of the world unfortunately. You can add people on benefits to the people making 8 pounds an hour.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15833 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March  6, 2021, 11:06:53 pm
Could just be an outlier, but still

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1368321752921743362

It doesn't look like they made a misstep judging by the above poll. Rather they sensibly saw an opportunity and exploited it.

sorry missed this reply.

That poll was released without weighting on turnout. John Curtice basically said the result from it is meaningless given that.

What Scotland Thinks
@WhatScotsThink
On today's @SavantaComRes
 @thescotsman
 poll. Without turnout weighting #indyref2 vi = Yes 43; No 46. This is unchanged from equivalent figures in @SavantaComRes
' previous poll in early Feb. Turnout weighting had a particularly marked impact in that poll http://bit.ly/3rt48tV


That said, their was a Panelbase poll out yesterday as well which also showed a swing towards No. Consensus seems to be this dip was already there before Slamond inquiry was big news though. Likely more to do with Brexit not being as big a disaster as predicted by some and the vaccine rollout.

What Scotland Thinks
@WhatScotsThink
So the @SavantaComRes
 poll confirms a drop in support for Yes in #indyref2 vote intentions that was already evident early Feb, but not that the recent coverage of the #Salmond inquiry has had any further impact.

What Scotland Thinks
@WhatScotsThink
On today's @Panelbase
 @SundayTimesSco
 poll, which shows Yes 46 No 47. When Don't Knows are excluded numbers are Yes 50 No 50. Same happened on most recent @Survation
 @Daily_Record
 poll - 1 pt No lead with DKs in; none w/out. In both cases just 2-3 more people said No than Yes!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,831
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15834 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:09:14 pm

This is not a queue for a Covid vaccine
This is a queue at a food bank today in the UK.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1368840957551116288

That's utterly depressing and outrageous in equal measures.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,892
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15835 on: Today at 07:03:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:46:36 pm
In all the talk about what money could have been redirected from for a larger NHS pay rise - from the legitimate (Test and Trace, PPE procurement) to the symbolic (renovating 11 Downing Street, Cummings pay rise, media briefing room) - it feels like Brexit is once again getting a free pass.

https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1368585690091511813 (Cummings)
https://twitter.com/AngelaRayner/status/1368139329671991304 (media briefing room)
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1368182727565017090 (procurement)

I don't know how verifiable it is but the claim that we've spent more on Brexit than our entire EU contributions is mind-boggling.  The Labour policy of pretending Brexit never happened wouldn't stop me voting for them if they had a cat in hell's chance of ousting the Torie where I live but it's really bloody annoying.

https://twitter.com/caitlinmoran/status/1368193047201280004 - is it asking too much for a senior Labour politician to point out the same thing?!

I still think it would be politically dangerous for Starmer to say Brexit is officially shite. There are still too many racist shits in the so called red wall who think that we will be sending them back. Any opposition to Brexit would be seen as soft on immigration.
And yet the BBC did a piece on a daffodil farmer who was crying about not getting his flowers picked. As well as Covid stopping his flowers being sold he was bemoaning the fact that he cant get immigrant labour. He then went on about how the Locals are too soft to do the job.
More like the shit wages and living conditions, and temporary nature of the job.
Mind you there was a little taster at the end about the govt  getting locals to do the work... work for your dole will be the next austerity measure this shower come up with.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Up
« previous next »
 