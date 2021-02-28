« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 508820 times)

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,098
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15640 on: February 28, 2021, 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 27, 2021, 08:08:55 pm
And here's me thinking you were referring to delinquent students in washed out Levi's, leather jacket, greased back duck's arse hairstyle, ciggie tucked behind the ear and a concealed flick knife.

You're thinking of Eton
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,168
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15641 on: February 28, 2021, 01:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 28, 2021, 12:36:43 pm
As always - pushing the prices up for the locals! Most of which are not on Urban/City wages.

We live in a nice suburb, its always been pricy, but at least locals could afford it, now all our kids are being priced out due to the ridiculous prices, ours had doubled since 2006, its knocking on for nearly £300k now and is in no way worth that, but the knock on effect is that they then have to move to the cheaper areas like Eccles and Irlam, which then means the ones who could only afford those areas are going to get priced out and have nowhere to go. The bank tried to get me to take out a buy to let mortgage to get a place in Irlam, but I refuse on principle to join the group who wreck the housing markets, so wouldn't do it.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15642 on: Yesterday at 08:27:28 am »
Its amazing that those who vote conservative dream of the mythical halcyon days of the 50s (especially in the states), where everyone lived in a perfect house, dad had a secure good paying job & mum could afford to stay home & look after Timmy & Susie, whilst the leadership sell that but really want the 1850s; where the rich were filthy rich, everyone knew their place & their was to be no upward mobility.

And they still vote for them, regardless that both partners generally have to work at least 1 job each just to afford the same standard of housing their parents had, childcare is pushed on to those same retired parents & the grandchildren (as Rob said) cannot even afford to stay in the same area they were brought up in.

The Tories have almost perpetually been in office since the 1950s, but none of this regression (despite it being their unashamed manifesto) is their fault somehow. Their voters cant seem to connect to the dots between their pursuit of the ultimate unfettered capitalist (at best) one-party state and the actual state of things.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15643 on: Yesterday at 10:20:20 am »
On the subject of housing it appears Jenrick has quietly changed protection afforded to those renting.  Story in this mornings Guardian.  Effectively landlords can now proceed with eviction of those falling behind with rent payments >6months.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,525
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15644 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:27:28 am
Its amazing that those who vote conservative dream of the mythical halcyon days of the 50s (especially in the states), where everyone lived in a perfect house, dad had a secure good paying job & mum could afford to stay home & look after Timmy & Susie, whilst the leadership sell that but really want the 1850s; where the rich were filthy rich, everyone knew their place & their was to be no upward mobility.

And they still vote for them, regardless that both partners generally have to work at least 1 job each just to afford the same standard of housing their parents had, childcare is pushed on to those same retired parents & the grandchildren (as Rob said) cannot even afford to stay in the same area they were brought up in.

The Tories have almost perpetually been in office since the 1950s, but none of this regression (despite it being their unashamed manifesto) is their fault somehow. Their voters cant seem to connect to the dots between their pursuit of the ultimate unfettered capitalist (at best) one-party state and the actual state of things.

Continental holidays and Sky have replaced the Roman 'bread and circuses'. Just enough to keep the majority content, if not happy.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15645 on: Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm »
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,881
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15646 on: Yesterday at 12:49:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.

Patel Smirks and says
I told you these foreigners were sneaky...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,844
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15647 on: Yesterday at 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 25, 2021, 11:36:01 am
Just in case anyone hasn't read the below yet. What horrible, spiteful nation of nasty little curtain-twitchers we live in.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/feb/25/job-losses-in-pandemic-due-to-performance-issues-say-nearly-half-of-britons

Late to this but we live in a horrible little island.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15648 on: Yesterday at 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.

Came in via Aberdeen - we have a lot of travel between Aberdeen and Brazil for oil related work. Came in before the new mandatory quaranting rules came into effect.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15649 on: Yesterday at 01:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:57:07 pm
Came in via Aberdeen - we have a lot of travel between Aberdeen and Brazil for oil related work. Came in before the new mandatory quaranting rules came into effect.

Yep and apparently theyre unable to trace one who seems to have dodged the self-named world class track and trace system.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15650 on: Yesterday at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:00:18 pm
Yep and apparently theyre unable to trace one who seems to have dodged the self-named world class track and trace system.

Ah apparently that is a separate case in England unrelated to the Aberdeen cases.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15651 on: Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm »
Thought this was interesting.



Quote
In 2013, at the height of George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxfords austerity drive, 37 per cent of people thought benefits were too high, but that has more than halved to just 15 per cent, according to polling firm YouGov. At the same time the proportion of people who think payments are too low has jumped from 21 per cent to 35 per cent.

(Esther Webber's Red Box e-mail, http://nuk-tnl-deck-email.s3.amazonaws.com/2/07c70f3b440791aa82c370d17910f32f.html )

40% of the population is still on glue though.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15652 on: Yesterday at 05:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm
The tories are going to have a hell of a summer.

Between them actually doing very well over the vaccination, pushing Britain's involvement in developing it, rolling it out incredibly more efficiently than the EU, getting back to business and normality quicker than those same EU nations because of that, talk of England as the sole nation hosting Euro 2021 as well as the general boom of good feeling from the general public as we're able to get back to living our lives there's going to be a HUGE wave of nationalism and Johnson et al will be like pigs in shit.

Brexit and its negative effects will be able to be buried in the pandemic recovery, the lines will be so blurred there'll be no traction for any critical examination of how this Tory Brexit is negatively affecting us.

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

2021 is a write off in terms of anything damaging heading in the Tories direction, despite their awful handling of the pandemic they're going to end up doing very fucking well out of it.
Let's not forget the labour 'supporters' like yourself doing the Tories' campaigning for them.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,597
  • YNWA
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15653 on: Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:18:24 pm
Let's not forget the labour 'supporters' like yourself doing the Tories' campaigning for them.

Who said I was a Labour supporter? I support socialism.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,657
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15654 on: Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
Who said I was a Labour supporter? I support socialism.
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15655 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on February 28, 2021, 12:22:11 pm
If we get inflation and rising rates though, that is the one thing that will finally bring some real downwards pressure on the market.


Perhaps. But the more financially fortunate 'boomers' with money to invest look at banks/building societies offering 1% interest, look at shares as unstable, and then see buy-to-let as a no-lose investment (rental income plus asset appreciation). Perish the thought they have to actually spend some of their fucking savings.

Meanwhile we have large corporate housebuilders (who are amongst the biggest and most consistent donors to the Tory Party, it's worth pointing out) collectively sitting on land with planning permission for hundreds of thousands of houses (would be even more if the Tory scum hadn't removed the housing density regulations), so they can 'manage' the release of new homes in order to manipulate the supply of new homes to keep prices up.

They also market heavily toward not just UK investors but overseas.


The most effective way to hit back would be for a government so inclined to embark on a mammoth programme of building social housing (c250k/year), seizing land 'banked' by housebuilders where possible. This strips out demand both from the house buying and private rental markets which, if market forces are followed, should reduce both house prices and rents.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15656 on: Yesterday at 06:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
Who said I was a Labour supporter? I support socialism.

If I was to go just from the polls you post, I would hazard a guess you supported the Tories....

Semi-related, the 'socialist' George Galloway tweeted today to confirm he will be voting Tory in the Scottish elections.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,969
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15657 on: Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm »
Labour now saying they would support a gradual rise in corporation tax. Looks like they have caught the Tories u-turn ability.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15658 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm
Labour now saying they would support a gradual rise in corporation tax. Looks like they have caught the Tories u-turn ability.

Not sure what the inconsistency is here, one is saying they don't think we should raise tax right now in the middle of the COVID economic crisis, another a move towards higher CT rates over the medium term which  I assumed was their policy anyway
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15659 on: Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:33:08 pm
If I was to go just from the polls you post, I would hazard a guess you supported the Tories....

Semi-related, the 'socialist' George Galloway tweeted today to confirm he will be voting Tory in the Scottish elections.

Can honestly say that if I were to choose a regular poster on here (including myself) who was least likely to be a Tory then Id choose Cpt_Reina. They just dont like the direction Labour are heading in and has to put with a load of disingenuous, pile-on nonsense because of it. Weird.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15660 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm
Can honestly say that if I were to choose a regular poster on here (including myself) who was least likely to be a Tory then Id choose Cpt_Reina. They just dont like the direction Labour are heading in and has to put with a load of disingenuous, pile-on nonsense because of it. Weird.

I wasn't being serious.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15661 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm
I wasn't being serious.

Fair enough.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15662 on: Today at 07:38:35 am »
Will we finally see a budget that brings more tax on the likes of Amazon and Google tomorrow?

I doubt it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15663 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
I doubt it, too. Interesting comments in The Guardian about where taxes could/should be increased -- if the latter figures are correct, the only thing keeping the Tories from acting on it is their schnoodling relationship with estate agents.

 Surely the least politically unpopular tax rise would be one on properties owned by foreign-registered shell companies. The tax would be simple to administer and nigh on impossible to avoid. The beneficial owners are by definition rich enough to pay an extra £10,000 a year. With around 100,000 foreign-owned properties in England and Wales, thats £1bn a year. A surcharge of £50,000 would be even better.

Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15664 on: Today at 08:05:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:38:35 am
Will we finally see a budget that brings more tax on the likes of Amazon and Google tomorrow?

If there was ever a time to do it this would absolutely be it.

Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:53:22 am
 Surely the least politically unpopular tax rise would be one on properties owned by foreign-registered shell companies. The tax would be simple to administer and nigh on impossible to avoid. The beneficial owners are by definition rich enough to pay an extra £10,000 a year. With around 100,000 foreign-owned properties in England and Wales, thats £1bn a year. A surcharge of £50,000 would be even better.

Also an interesting idea. I would like to know what sort of reasons are used to justify not implementing this sort of tax?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15665 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 08:05:05 am
If there was ever a time to do it this would absolutely be it.

Also an interesting idea. I would like to know what sort of reasons are used to justify not implementing this sort of tax?

Tory donors??
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15666 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:46:25 am
Tory donors??

Of course that´s the obvious one!! 

What I mean is, if for example Labour were to start pushing for a tax like that, what public lines of defence could the Tories use against it? And by that same token, what sort of reasons would the Labour can´t-be-seen-to-be-supporting-tax-rises faction use against it?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15667 on: Today at 09:30:37 am »
UK house prices bounced back in February despite the imminent end of the stamp duty holiday, fuelled by changing housing preferences in the the Covid-19 pandemic, and some buyers betting that the tax saving will be extended.

The average price of a home rose by 0.7% to £231,068, the highest on record, more than reversing Januarys 0.2% drop, said Nationwide, Britains biggest building society. This took the annual growth rate to 6.9% from 6.4%.

A shift to working from home and far less commuting during the pandemic has changed what people want in a property. Many Britons are moving out of big cities to smaller towns or more rural areas, in search of bigger houses, home offices and greener surroundings.



The stamp duty "saving" is horseshit anyway, as that money is generally being added to the price of the house.  There is literally no saving.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15668 on: Today at 09:38:34 am »
Another example of the absurd generational divide in this country. Anyone over 40 or 50 looks at falling house prices and sees disaster. Anyone under 40 is thinking "Get in"

Apparently un-affordably high house price rises are good for the country or something. Fucked if I know why. House owners theoretically richer. Rent prices to go up again for another year. Don´t let your landlord know that you like the place you´re living in or else they´ll try bumping up the rent another 5, 10 or even 20 a week counting on you not uprooting your home again for the 3rd, 4th or 5th time in 5 years to avoid paying it. Brilliant.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,657
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15669 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Expensive houses are owned (primarily) by over 65s who have no need to maintain houses that big.

A huge amount of wealth is locked up in those houses... 

Theres one way you could raise money.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15670 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:08 pm
Expensive houses are owned (primarily) by over 65s who have no need to maintain houses that big.

A huge amount of wealth is locked up in those houses... 

Theres one way you could raise money.

There's quite a few in their 30s, 40s and 50s, who own expensive houses too.  Many of which are urbanites pushing up the prices of rural areas.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,423
  • JFT96
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15671 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:08 pm
Expensive houses are owned (primarily) by over 65s who have no need to maintain houses that big.

A huge amount of wealth is locked up in those houses... 

Theres one way you could raise money.

They've tried that with the bedroom tax didn't they?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,861
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15672 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:08 pm
Expensive houses are owned (primarily) by over 65s who have no need to maintain houses that big.

A huge amount of wealth is locked up in those houses... 

Theres one way you could raise money.


When the Tories replaced the Poll Tax with Council Tax, one of the rules was that the charge for the most expensive band could be no higher than 3x the charge for the cheapest band.

One of the criticisms I have of the last Labour government is that they refused calls to scrap or at least widen the 3x rule.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15673 on: Today at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:55:20 pm

When the Tories replaced the Poll Tax with Council Tax, one of the rules was that the charge for the most expensive band could be no higher than 3x the charge for the cheapest band.

One of the criticisms I have of the last Labour government is that they refused calls to scrap or at least widen the 3x rule.
There's definitely a case for new bands at the top end and widening the differential. Target 'executive' homes with four bedrooms and above and leave smaller properties alone, perhaps. Or base the property tax on square meterage x post code, perhaps. That would be an interesting hit on the basement extensions of Chelsea and Knightsbridge.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,289
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15674 on: Today at 02:40:23 pm »
They introduced a couple of new bands at the top end in Scotland a few years ago, but it is very much a sticky plaster solution.

Council tax reform is needed but is something that is politically difficult to touch as any solution is going to end up with a lot of people paying more tax (and not just the super wealthy but middle class people as well).
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15675 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:48:19 pm
Who said I was a Labour supporter? I support socialism.

Socialism doesn't work.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Up
« previous next »
 