UK house prices bounced back in February despite the imminent end of the stamp duty holiday, fuelled by changing housing preferences in the the Covid-19 pandemic, and some buyers betting that the tax saving will be extended.
The average price of a home rose by 0.7% to £231,068, the highest on record, more than reversing Januarys 0.2% drop, said Nationwide, Britains biggest building society. This took the annual growth rate to 6.9% from 6.4%.
A shift to working from home and far less commuting during the pandemic has changed what people want in a property. Many Britons are moving out of big cities to smaller towns or more rural areas, in search of bigger houses, home offices and greener surroundings.
The stamp duty "saving" is horseshit anyway, as that money is generally being added to the price of the house. There is literally no saving.