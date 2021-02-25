« previous next »
Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 506592 times)

thaddeus

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 02:31:41 pm
Quote from: 12C on February 25, 2021, 02:22:22 pm
Rampant grade inflation?
Really?
What a disrespectful comment to all the teachers out there.
You may have misread it differently to how it was intended but no disrespect was meant.  It was well documented last year that most teachers will look for the positives in their students (and rightly so) and so those borderline grade decisions will, in most cases, be rounded up rather than down.  If that's repeated across the board then there will indeed be rampant grade inflation compared to a normal exam year where grade boundaries are adjusted to retain a comparable set of results to previous years.

I understand from my sister and brother-in-law - both teachers in a secondary school - that their headteacher is very much driven by grades and the need to have a good headline to stick on their next newspaper advert.  He sounds like a horrible boss and will no doubt be putting the pressure on.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm
The tories are going to have a hell of a summer.

Between them actually doing very well over the vaccination, pushing Britain's involvement in developing it, rolling it out incredibly more efficiently than the EU, getting back to business and normality quicker than those same EU nations because of that, talk of England as the sole nation hosting Euro 2021 as well as the general boom of good feeling from the general public as we're able to get back to living our lives there's going to be a HUGE wave of nationalism and Johnson et al will be like pigs in shit.

Brexit and its negative effects will be able to be buried in the pandemic recovery, the lines will be so blurred there'll be no traction for any critical examination of how this Tory Brexit is negatively affecting us.

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

2021 is a write off in terms of anything damaging heading in the Tories direction, despite their awful handling of the pandemic they're going to end up doing very fucking well out of it.
Jshooters

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 03:31:08 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm
The tories are going to have a hell of a summer.

Between them actually doing very well over the vaccination, pushing Britain's involvement in developing it, rolling it out incredibly more efficiently than the EU, getting back to business and normality quicker than those same EU nations because of that, talk of England as the sole nation hosting Euro 2021 as well as the general boom of good feeling from the general public as we're able to get back to living our lives there's going to be a HUGE wave of nationalism and Johnson et al will be like pigs in shit.

Brexit and its negative effects will be able to be buried in the pandemic recovery, the lines will be so blurred there'll be no traction for any critical examination of how this Tory Brexit is negatively affecting us.

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

2021 is a write off in terms of anything damaging heading in the Tories direction, despite their awful handling of the pandemic they're going to end up doing very fucking well out of it.

Apart from the inquest (which they've agreed needs to happen)
Believer

John C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 03:47:13 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

I feel your pain mate, I was feeling the same each time we hurtled towards 2 GE defeats   :(
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 04:18:03 pm
Quote from: John C on February 25, 2021, 03:47:13 pm
I feel your pain mate, I was feeling the same each time we hurtled towards 2 GE defeats   :(

4 GE defeats wasn't it?
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 04:33:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on February 25, 2021, 02:22:22 pm
Rampant grade inflation?
Really?
What a disrespectful comment to all the teachers out there.


Teachers who want the best for the kids they teach and of course biased in their favour.

Youre asking teachers to choose between their professional judgment (which is inherently flawed anyway) and the interests of their students.

All the incentives are to inflate grades, teachers are in an impossible position.
ljycb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 04:41:22 pm
Quote from: John C on February 25, 2021, 03:47:13 pm
I feel your pain mate, I was feeling the same each time we hurtled towards 2 GE defeats   :(

Four defeats.
Red-Soldier

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 04:50:39 pm
Quote from: ljycb on February 25, 2021, 04:41:22 pm
Four defeats.

Be five in a few years
John C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 06:47:00 pm
Yeah, I meant 2 in recent years when it was more predictable than the others. All 4 are extremely depressing though, and serve to illustrate my point that idiots in the country are are inclined to vote Tory if you give them an excuse.
filopastry

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 09:35:08 pm
Quote from: John C on February 25, 2021, 06:47:00 pm
Yeah, I meant 2 in recent years when it was more predictable than the others. All 4 are extremely depressing though, and serve to illustrate my point that idiots in the country are are inclined to vote Tory if you give them an excuse.

Yes 2015 was a real kick in the balls, I genuinely thought that was strongly in hung parliament territory, triggered a lot of other shit as well
a treeless whopper

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 25, 2021, 11:46:13 pm
Annalise Dodds is shit.
12C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 09:03:31 am
Quote from: thaddeus on February 25, 2021, 02:31:41 pm
You may have misread it differently to how it was intended but no disrespect was meant.  It was well documented last year that most teachers will look for the positives in their students (and rightly so) and so those borderline grade decisions will, in most cases, be rounded up rather than down.  If that's repeated across the board then there will indeed be rampant grade inflation compared to a normal exam year where grade boundaries are adjusted to retain a comparable set of results to previous years.

I understand from my sister and brother-in-law - both teachers in a secondary school - that their headteacher is very much driven by grades and the need to have a good headline to stick on their next newspaper advert.  He sounds like a horrible boss and will no doubt be putting the pressure on.

All Headteachers are driven by grades these days
But coursework (when it was part of the system) was heavily monitored and moderated. Samples of work were taken up from random students to ensure teachers were not doing as you suggest.
It was only when Gove got in, and he applied his own lack of morality, that his accusations of teachers somehow cheating at course work allowed him scrap it all in favour of exam only assessment. Remember this is the guy who scrapped the Baccalaureate after years of preparation by teachers because he couldnt just award the contract to his favoured exam board/publisher.
Yes teachers want the best for their kids, but the big Tory Lie is that teachers are cheats.

My brother in law came out with a very insightful comment over this.
He said the problem with education is that unlike the Scots and the Welsh who manages education for their children, our Westminster wonders manage education for other peoples kids. The Tories (and some Labour) dont send their kids to state schools so they arent really arsed. Gove, Gibb, Williamson, their kids will be alright.
12C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 09:04:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 25, 2021, 04:33:18 pm
Teachers who want the best for the kids they teach and of course biased in their favour.

Youre asking teachers to choose between their professional judgment (which is inherently flawed anyway) and the interests of their students.

All the incentives are to inflate grades, teachers are in an impossible position.

But will you be inflating your grades?
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 09:15:40 am
Quote from: 12C on February 26, 2021, 09:04:26 am
But will you be inflating your grades?
I will be mindful of the grades kids need for university.  I will be as generous as I think I can reasonably get away with.

And thats where you get grade inflation.
Robinred

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 11:25:12 am
Quote from: 12C on February 26, 2021, 09:03:31 am
All Headteachers are driven by grades these days
But coursework (when it was part of the system) was heavily monitored and moderated. Samples of work were taken up from random students to ensure teachers were not doing as you suggest.
It was only when Gove got in, and he applied his own lack of morality, that his accusations of teachers somehow cheating at course work allowed him scrap it all in favour of exam only assessment. Remember this is the guy who scrapped the Baccalaureate after years of preparation by teachers because he couldnt just award the contract to his favoured exam board/publisher.
Yes teachers want the best for their kids, but the big Tory Lie is that teachers are cheats.

My brother in law came out with a very insightful comment over this.
He said the problem with education is that unlike the Scots and the Welsh who manages education for their children, our Westminster wonders manage education for other peoples kids. The Tories (and some Labour) dont send their kids to state schools so they arent really arsed. Gove, Gibb, Williamson, their kids will be alright.

This is at the heart of the Education debate and has been for generations. It also applies to the NHS, because health too is a two-tier system. So long as (relatively) wealthy folk can duck out of the state system, and pay to ensure their offspring are educated away from the masses, we will always risk the state sector playing second fiddle.

Gove is the perfect example of a syndrome we see in public life; ask yourself the question: what sort of person naturally assumes that where there exists the room to manipulate and cheat, the profession involved will use it?
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 02:21:23 pm
Quote from: Robinred on February 26, 2021, 11:25:12 am
This is at the heart of the Education debate and has been for generations. It also applies to the NHS, because health too is a two-tier system. So long as (relatively) wealthy folk can duck out of the state system, and pay to ensure their offspring are educated away from the masses, we will always risk the state sector playing second fiddle.

Gove is the perfect example of a syndrome we see in public life; ask yourself the question: what sort of person naturally assumes that where there exists the room to manipulate and cheat, the profession involved will use it?
Its not manipulation or cheating.

Its human nature, teachers have personal relationships with punks, often for many years and having close ties to their families.

They cannot be an  impartial observer and make impartial decisions. Of course they want the best for kids.

And who does worst out of no exams? Disadvantaged kids.  Generally teacher assessments will grade them more harshly than advantaged kids.
Jshooters

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 02:27:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 26, 2021, 02:21:23 pm
Its not manipulation or cheating.

Its human nature, teachers have personal relationships with punks, often for many years and having close ties to their families.

They cannot be an  impartial observer and make impartial decisions. Of course they want the best for kids.

And who does worst out of no exams? Disadvantaged kids.  Generally teacher assessments will grade them more harshly than advantaged kids.

How does that work?  Not disputing what you've said there I'm just interested to understand the reasoning
Robinred

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 03:18:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 26, 2021, 02:21:23 pm
Its not manipulation or cheating.

Its human nature, teachers have personal relationships with punks, often for many years and having close ties to their families.

They cannot be an  impartial observer and make impartial decisions. Of course they want the best for kids.

And who does worst out of no exams? Disadvantaged kids.  Generally teacher assessments will grade them more harshly than advantaged kids.

Im very surprised you, as a teacher, believe you cannot ...make impartial decisions. In other words, suspend your feelings about particular pupils in order to ensure grades you are responsible for are fair.

As for the bolder bit, Im confused. Disadvantaged in what regard? Kids from homes where schooling isnt considered as important as those from homes where it is? Kids with low attainment because of learning difficulties? And why does advantaged seem to mean less likely to make good that advantage in an exam-based assessment, when compared with disadvantaged?

On the face of it, you seem to be on Goves side, arguing that more exams make grading fairer. If I havent misconstrued your post, I most definitely disagree. Pupils from homes that value schooling highly, and are supportive of the school, in my experience always do better than those without that home support - whether in school based assessment, or via public exams.

Trust in teachers is at the very core of a successful state education system. Moreover, one of the biggest bugbears for people who decide teaching is their vocation is the inevitable changes to the system brought about by professional (and inevitably super-ambitious) politicians passing through DES on their way up the greasy pole. To make their mark, they need to implement change - and its usually change for changes sake.

TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 06:00:58 pm
Quote from: Robinred on February 26, 2021, 03:18:07 pm
Im very surprised you, as a teacher, believe you cannot ...make impartial decisions. In other words, suspend your feelings about particular pupils in order to ensure grades you are responsible for are fair.

As for the bolder bit, Im confused. Disadvantaged in what regard? Kids from homes where schooling isnt considered as important as those from homes where it is? Kids with low attainment because of learning difficulties? And why does advantaged seem to mean less likely to make good that advantage in an exam-based assessment, when compared with disadvantaged?

On the face of it, you seem to be on Goves side, arguing that more exams make grading fairer. If I havent misconstrued your post, I most definitely disagree. Pupils from homes that value schooling highly, and are supportive of the school, in my experience always do better than those without that home support - whether in school based assessment, or via public exams.

Trust in teachers is at the very core of a successful state education system. Moreover, one of the biggest bugbears for people who decide teaching is their vocation is the inevitable changes to the system brought about by professional (and inevitably super-ambitious) politicians passing through DES on their way up the greasy pole. To make their mark, they need to implement change - and its usually change for changes sake.


Yes, the problem here is that your experience is simply wrong. Anecdote is not the same as evidence.  You can disagree, but it doesnt stop you being wrong.

The evidence is that disadvantaged students do best in exams compared to any other form of assessment.

By disadvantaged, in education we refer to IDACI funding, ie the financial deprivation of an area kids come from.  We also look at those who have free schools meals.

Now, deprived kids do indeed do worse in exams that advantaged kids.  But that gap is closer than in continuous assessment, non examined assessments or course work.  Disadvantaged kids dont get the support form home to help them in these non examined tasks. They are also more likely to have the soft skills to help (a reason why we ought to get rid of university interviews. Disadvantaged kids are also more likely to be harshly by teachers  graded than their middle class peers.  Boys are also more likely to be graded more harshly than girls.

Teachers are inherently biased in their grading, trust us? Hell yes, but we are human, and these subconscious biases.
Trust us to teach and assess usefully? Absolutely.
Trust us to pluck a grade out of our arses and be free of bias?  Absolutely not. 
And even without bias, what makes a kid a grade 9?  There is no descriptor that says x, y and z is a 9.  We can say who our best kid is, our worst kid, and rank them in order, and we can do this pretty well and would be very similar to another colleague in another school.  But in terms of plucking a grade out of the air?  Well its no more than a guess, and one teachers guess will be very different to another teachers guess in a different school.
And we shouldnt be plucking a grade out of the air, because we shouldnt be asking teachers to guess.
Robinred

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 06:52:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 26, 2021, 06:00:58 pm
Yes, the problem here is that your experience is simply wrong. Anecdote is not the same as evidence.  You can disagree, but it doesnt stop you being wrong.

The evidence is that disadvantaged students do best in exams compared to any other form of assessment.

By disadvantaged, in education we refer to IDACI funding, ie the financial deprivation of an area kids come from.  We also look at those who have free schools meals.

Now, deprived kids do indeed do worse in exams that advantaged kids.  But that gap is closer than in continuous assessment, non examined assessments or course work.  Disadvantaged kids dont get the support form home to help them in these non examined tasks. They are also more likely to have the soft skills to help (a reason why we ought to get rid of university interviews. Disadvantaged kids are also more likely to be harshly by teachers  graded than their middle class peers.  Boys are also more likely to be graded more harshly than girls.

Teachers are inherently biased in their grading, trust us? Hell yes, but we are human, and these subconscious biases.
Trust us to teach and assess usefully? Absolutely.
Trust us to pluck a grade out of our arses and be free of bias?  Absolutely not. 
And even without bias, what makes a kid a grade 9?  There is no descriptor that says x, y and z is a 9.  We can say who our best kid is, our worst kid, and rank them in order, and we can do this pretty well and would be very similar to another colleague in another school.  But in terms of plucking a grade out of the air?  Well its no more than a guess, and one teachers guess will be very different to another teachers guess in a different school.
And we shouldnt be plucking a grade out of the air, because we shouldnt be asking teachers to guess.

Tepid, Im well aware of the pitfalls involved in framing an argument around anecdote, not evidence. The evidence you refer to is something Id like to research further, and will do so.

I dont think anything I said indicated that I thought plucking grades out of the air (or anywhere else) was acceptable. I am interested to discover that current teaching practices use the research you cite, and disadvantage is best served, educationally, by relying on public exams, not teacher assessment.

I spent 32 years in 11-18 education - all in so-called sink schools, where there was a higher than average number of pupils on free school meals, and where on parents evenings we often outnumbered parents. I spent 5 years as a head of year, and 22 years as head of department and faculty. But I retired in 2003, so clearly am at a disadvantage when having a dialogue about current practice and what informs it.

Even so, I have to say I remain surprised at the evidence you refer to - its counter intuitive to say the least. It also seems to support something troubling in your posts, the idea of deep seated, if unconscious, bias by teachers against disadvantaged pupils. Have schools become such exam factories that the focus is almost solely how they fare in league tables? How depressing, and how anti-educational if true.
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
February 26, 2021, 07:03:21 pm
Quote from: Robinred on February 26, 2021, 06:52:48 pm
Tepid, Im well aware of the pitfalls involved in framing an argument around anecdote, not evidence. The evidence you refer to is something Id like to research further, and will do so.

I dont think anything I said indicated that I thought plucking grades out of the air (or anywhere else) was acceptable. I am interested to discover that current teaching practices use the research you cite, and disadvantage is best served, educationally, by relying on public exams, not teacher assessment.

I spent 32 years in 11-18 education - all in so-called sink schools, where there was a higher than average number of pupils on free school meals, and where on parents evenings we often outnumbered parents. I spent 5 years as a head of year, and 22 years as head of department and faculty. But I retired in 2003, so clearly am at a disadvantage when having a dialogue about current practice and what informs it.

Even so, I have to say I remain surprised at the evidence you refer to - its counter intuitive to say the least. It also seems to support something troubling in your posts, the idea of deep seated, if unconscious, bias by teachers against disadvantaged pupils. Have schools become such exam factories that the focus is almost solely how they fare in league tables? How depressing, and how anti-educational if true.
Schools have not become exam factories. But there is an I inconvenient  truth ....,

Middle class kids can afford to have less focus on exams, they can afford to have the nicer stuff, the frills and the stuff that doesnt get you good grades.


Deprived kids cant. They dont have their background of supportive parents (awful generalisation forgive me, but I am talking demographics here).

So if they dont get pushed to get good exam grades, they are less likely to have something to fall back on and are more likely to fail to succeed further on.

I agree, of course there is more to life than exams. But fir deprived kids the way out of deprivation is good exam grades, its going to university, its educational advantage.

And exams are the best way of giving them that educational advantage. They are the least bad way of grading them.

And whats worse, teacher assessments also discriminate against SEN kids, Girls on maths, boys in English and against black and Asian kids (depending on subject).

For example
http://www.bristol.ac.uk/media-library/sites/cmpo/migrated/documents/wp221.pdf

https://cls.ucl.ac.uk/able-pupils-from-poorer-homes-less-likely-to-be-judged-above-average-new-research-suggests/

So, if exams are anti educational, how anti educational is it to discriminate against poor kids, black kids, SEN kids?l

Something to think bout.
Wullie160975

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 26, 2021, 02:21:23 pm
Its not manipulation or cheating.

Its human nature, teachers have personal relationships with punks, often for many years and having close ties to their families.

They cannot be an  impartial observer and make impartial decisions. Of course they want the best for kids.

And who does worst out of no exams? Disadvantaged kids.  Generally teacher assessments will grade them more harshly than advantaged kids.

Can't believe no-one else picked up on this (deliberate in some cases) auto-correct
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 07:46:35 pm
Can't believe no-one else picked up on this (deliberate in some cases) auto-correct
;D ooops
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
;D ooops

And here's me thinking you were referring to delinquent students in washed out Levi's, leather jacket, greased back duck's arse hairstyle, ciggie tucked behind the ear and a concealed flick knife.
Bcnsean

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 08:46:33 pm


Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm


Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now



How did they sit on their hands exactly? I watched pretty much every PMQs during the first wave and Starmer attacked the Tories over every calamitous mistake they made. How else were Labour supposed to capitalise on the errors?
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
This fella isnt winning a raffle.

Quote
Westminster voting intention:

CON: 43% (+1)
LAB: 36% (-1)
LDEM: 7% (+1)
GRN: 4% (-1)

via @OpiniumResearch, 24 - 26 Feb
Chgs. w/ 12 Feb

https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/1365755544686977025?s=21

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 09:12:45 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
This fella isnt winning a raffle.

https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/1365755544686977025?s=21

Johnson benefitting from the NHS vaccination bonus explains a lot.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm
The tories are going to have a hell of a summer.

Between them actually doing very well over the vaccination, pushing Britain's involvement in developing it, rolling it out incredibly more efficiently than the EU, getting back to business and normality quicker than those same EU nations because of that, talk of England as the sole nation hosting Euro 2021 as well as the general boom of good feeling from the general public as we're able to get back to living our lives there's going to be a HUGE wave of nationalism and Johnson et al will be like pigs in shit.

Brexit and its negative effects will be able to be buried in the pandemic recovery, the lines will be so blurred there'll be no traction for any critical examination of how this Tory Brexit is negatively affecting us.

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

2021 is a write off in terms of anything damaging heading in the Tories direction, despite their awful handling of the pandemic they're going to end up doing very fucking well out of it.


I must be some kind of dickhead, but I think the nations health and binning off this fucking thing is more important than politics at the moment.
Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 03:18:57 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
This fella isnt winning a raffle.

https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/1365755544686977025?s=21

If the election was held tomorrow, he'd still hope to knock around 40/50 seats out of the Tory majority even polling like that going into it. 'Just' closing the gap by 4% or so from the 2019 result pulls things back to hung parliament/tiny Tory majority kind of territory. This is all Labour Together report though so meh. We're two or three years out from an election, see then whether this was the Tory peak or not. Labour will still lose though - chances of sweeping either Scotland or the rural English shires are slim to none. Improvement's the reasonable ask.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 08:20:15 am
Winning without winning

Someone photoshop Starmer's face on to that mural of Moyes
TSC

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 08:49:49 am
Back to the subject of the thread as per title.  Sunak on Sophie Ridge on sky news, in response to a query about whether furlough will be extended responds; I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to support business.
a treeless whopper

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 09:40:02 am
Annalise Dodds is so shit and the Tories have snookered Labour big time on this tax issue.
TepidT2O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 09:45:37 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:40:02 am
Annalise Dodds is so shit and the Tories have snookered Labour big time on this tax issue.
Shes just so timid.  Nice lady.  Hugely intelligent .... not one for a big public role
