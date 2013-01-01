

My 'argument' is - as I've already stated - that there is a fairly substantial (I reckon somewhere between 1-2m) number of voters who are left-of-centre to varying degrees, who, if Labour position themselves too far to the right, will either move their vote to another party that they consider offers a more leftist manifesto, or not bother voting at all.



And that in order to secure a majority (or, given the position in Scotland, be able to form a coalition), they must ensure that they retain as many of these voters as possible - along with retaining votes from the centre-left/soft-left.



Labour in 1997 were able to capture both centrist/disillusioned soft-Tories and retain the support of most leftists (because they were desperate to see the back of Tory government, and thought once elected Labour would be more leftist than they turned out to be). I believe that a sizeable proportion of the 2.8m voters who didn't then vote for Labour in 2001 were leftists who, in that 4 years, became disillusioned with the policies of that government.



There is an attitude I've seen expressed by people on here and generally, that Labour need to focus on more centrist policies and ape New Labour to attract centre-right/soft-Tory voters, because they 'don't need the left'. I think that is as narrow-minded as leftists believing that they can win a GE by only appealing to leftists.



Depends what you mean by 'the left'. If you mean those who'll vote TUSC etc. then it's tiny and people will rightly say it's irrelevant. If you mean 'left of centre' generally then that's the vast majority of the electorate so that would be mad. Problem Labour has, as said, isn't left/right. It's heading off away from what was the 'right' of the Labour party in those cultural/social ways. Trying to hammer this into differences over how much of GDP should be spent by the state doesn't work. Issue is running on different lines - why immigration was a problem for Labour when that was a voter concern, all the fuss over flags etc. I expect Starmer to be thoroughly Fabian and soft left in the vast majority of policies but he's got to figure out how not to be seen as weirdo lefty who hates the country and would let all the criminals go free etc. And trying to position that is hard with a party which will naturally incline to totally opposite opinions. Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime is the classic response from the right of the party as an example solution on how to message.Soft Tories? Lib Dems voters by another name? There wasn't hugely greater amounts of switching between the two big parties in 1997 to other elections after but I do need to recheck I'm remembering an axis correctly. I think something like 10% of all voters of the two voted for the other in '92. And 7.5% is kind of the norm.I couldn't find flows for 1997 to 2001, big analysis I do have access to is reliant on pre-election polling in a low turnout..., but did end up reading a few essays on related subjects. If you want to make a case that New Labour by its policies repulsed a portion of its voters then the case for it is post-Iraq and the evidence is in the (relative) collapse in people willing to identify with the party in surveys like the British Election Study. But. It's still relative, and it's taking place in a context of that happening anyway across the board (which feeds into greater voter volatility over the past decade). And Labour still won in 2005.