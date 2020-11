So the latest re the Patel issue has Johnson posting an Instagram message telling his cabal “form a square around the Prittster”. Also in this mornings papers reporting that the report into Patel’s bullying had sat on the PMs desk for weeks. Johnson also attempted to have the content of the report ‘watered down’ (to protect Patel).



PM considers Patel did not breach the ministerial code, even though the report explicitly states Patel did breach the ministerial code.



Bit pointless having an independent adviser on standards where findings are ignored by the PM.