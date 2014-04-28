Will they though? Look at the way Johnson has behaved throughout his career. he still got voted in by a landslide. Possibly because Corbyn was even more unpalatable but for some reason and against their own interests, much of the country love this oaf. I despair, I really do.



Sadly a large portion of this country is thick. As long as Celebrity Baking on Ice in the Jungle, is on TV, they are happy.Seriously, there are a large number of people who believe that Coronation Street and East Enders is real. They live in a fantasy world where celebrity and clicks decides who is good or bad. Johnson wouldnt have been employed by a rat catcher 30 years ago, because he wouldnt have gotten the references. Now, his lies and his racism, his scandals are all accepted by society and promoted as laddish behaviour because he writes headlines for the clickbait media.Look at Trump. His whole world revolves around his ratings. Biggest ratings mean he is successful. CNN platformed him in 2015 because his antics made for good clicks.Johnson can do what the fuck he likes because Laura and Bob get to do pieces to camera on the back of his antics.The other night Kuenssberg did a piece to camera draped over a five barred gate like some MGM starlet auditioning for Mr Meyer. Her profile has leapt since her access to No10 sources have smeared her across the screen. Peston is worse, as he presents himself as a serious analyst.These people are doing their best to keep him in power because they are parasites on his personality.As I type the radio has just reported Patel breached the ministerial code, followed by some Tory explaining why she shouldnt be forced to resign.Balance? Nah. Patel is writing their headlines.