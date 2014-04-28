« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

SP

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14600 on: Today at 12:45:57 AM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:31:16 AM
No money for schools, hospitals and starving kids but lots of money to put in the pockets of arms dealers it seems.

They cant use Covid to throw cash at their mates now the vaccine is looking likely, so they need plan B.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14601 on: Today at 07:41:10 AM
Matt Hancock being his usual smirking little gobshite self on BBC now.
Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14602 on: Today at 07:51:12 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:30:37 PM
It will be leaked in time...

Hope so. The fact it exists and the fact it is damning points to it being exceptionally serious. Although we kind of knew that from some of the prior reporting leading to tribunal cases. Yet again this government doesn't particularly care to admit fault and will double down on it rather than sort out the issue directly and make an example from among those in the 'in group'.



TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14603 on: Today at 08:13:06 AM
So public sector pay freeze (exc NHS) appears to be the order of the day.  But no austerity measures.......

Timing as ever is everything with this Government, just after an independent body recommends a salary increase for MPs.
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14604 on: Today at 09:23:00 AM
Amazing that people seem to have forgotten that they are still spending £106Bn on HS2.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14605 on: Today at 09:27:43 AM
And there it is. The people who have manned the councils and the schools are going to pay for Dido Harding and all the other Tory linked COVID profiteers bills. Marry a Tory and earn millions for failing but work in a school and here's the food bank.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14606 on: Today at 09:28:30 AM
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:45:57 AM
They cant use Covid to throw cash at their mates now the vaccine is looking likely, so they need plan B.

More money for the Queen. She loves a bit of arms dealing.
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14607 on: Today at 09:38:51 AM
Just waiting now for Tepid to arrive in here, moaning about it.
Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14608 on: Today at 10:27:54 AM
Difference between now and 2010 is that the only argument to do this, from the government itself, is 'it's not fair on private sector' and I don't think that stands up given the role of those who've had to keep on going at personal risk during the pandemic in the public sector. The government can be forced to change its mind on this. Even right of centre economists think it's batshit crazy not to be letting people have more to spend where that's possible. And the politics of clapping for the NHS and telling nurses and doctors to fuck off for a pay rise isn't what an ambitious Chancellor wants to be taking into a leadership bid and then an election.
Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14609 on: Today at 11:05:16 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:38:51 AM
Just waiting now for Tepid to arrive in here, moaning about it.
moi?

It will only be 10 years out of 13 where weve had zero pay rise or a below inflation pay rise.

Why would that bother me?
Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14610 on: Today at 11:38:58 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:05:16 AM
moi?

It will only be 10 years out of 13 where weve had zero pay rise or a below inflation pay rise.

Why would that bother me?

Would a weekly clapping and banging of pots and pans at our doors be sufficient alternative compensation?
Zeb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14611 on: Today at 11:44:05 AM
Government publish a form of the report, which in its initial form found Patel did break the ministerial code of conduct, and Johnson finds Patel didn't breach ministerial code.
Patel issues an ifpology.
"Sir Alex Allan - PM's advisor on standards [who wrote the report which got amended] - resigns."
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14612 on: Today at 11:45:37 AM
Johnson making a monumental blunder again. This is going to run and run. And for what - Patel.
gamble

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14613 on: Today at 11:48:32 AM
fucking hell, how corrupt are the bastards
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14614 on: Today at 11:48:33 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:13:06 AM
So public sector pay freeze (exc NHS) appears to be the order of the day.  But no austerity measures.......

Timing as ever is everything with this Government, just after an independent body recommends a salary increase for MPs.

Yep. They are still thinking whether the NHS wil be exempt. Good thing they can't go on strike anyway, as they're too busy keeping people alive.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14615 on: Today at 11:56:02 AM
Thing is with the Patel bullying - it's almost pointless. There's no way Johnson is sacking her.

Let's put things into context. This is a woman who Theresa May sacked for fucking treason basically. If she can walk into the Home Secretary job after that, I think her being a nasty, spiteful, bullying little twat will be ok...
Felch Aid

  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14616 on: Today at 12:05:44 PM
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14617 on: Today at 12:22:43 PM
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:48:32 AM
fucking hell, how corrupt are the bastards

How long is a piece of string?
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14618 on: Today at 12:23:16 PM
"Sorry if you were upset by..." if you're not actually sorry don't apologise you mess.

Also - the message sent out by the PM at the end of ANTI-BULLYING WEEK, is that there are no consequences for bullies - and that actually it's the people being bullied who make it bullying.

Also - the shit about her not having received this feedback. Do people not know that for unelected people it's basically impossible for criticise, constructively or otherwise, your elected overlords...
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14619 on: Today at 12:25:41 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:56:02 AM
Thing is with the Patel bullying - it's almost pointless. There's no way Johnson is sacking her.

Let's put things into context. This is a woman who Theresa May sacked for fucking treason basically. If she can walk into the Home Secretary job after that, I think her being a nasty, spiteful, bullying little twat will be ok...

The rumour I saw reported in yesterdays press was that there will be a January reshuffle, and shell pay by being given the Party chairmanship.
John C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14620 on: Today at 12:36:24 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:13:06 AM
So public sector pay freeze (exc NHS) appears to be the order of the day.  But no austerity measures.......

Timing as ever is everything with this Government, just after an independent body recommends a salary increase for MPs.
Their disdain for the public sector has no boundaries does it.
The annoying travesty is that it's the entire public sector body that has took the brunt of Covid on behalf of this Tory Govt, everyone of them. Local government workers reconfiguring services and inventing new services to meet demand, and in Liverpool fronting the mass-testing scheme. Teachers working extra hours to organise online lessons and mark work, Police dealing with the denial pricks who think their right to protest is more important than your health, the list is endless.
Without public sector workers the country would literally grind to a halt.
oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14621 on: Today at 12:45:47 PM
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:48:32 AM
fucking hell, how corrupt are the bastards
Johnson is no different from Trump, they both think the public are fools. Johnson believes these scandals will blow over and people will forget but they don't forget sackings or resignations, they become facts people remember, I think he has slipped up badly here, the public will remember this just as they remember Barnard castle.
CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14622 on: Today at 12:51:34 PM
Patel is admirable as Ted Bundy was handsome.
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14623 on: Today at 12:59:20 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:25:41 PM
The rumour I saw reported in yesterdays press was that there will be a January reshuffle, and shell pay by being given the Party chairmanship.
The N. Ireland office could soon re-establish itself as the punishment post du jour.
irc65

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14624 on: Today at 02:02:12 PM
I'd quite rightly be sacked from my job as a Civil Servant if I'd behaved in the same way as the Home Secretary. Johnson's basically saying bullying is ok if it's not intended. This is going to run as the ex Perm Sec at the Home Office is continuing with his unfair dismissal case, in which Johnson and Patel may be called as witnesses. Long term, he's not doing himself any favours by backing her.
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14625 on: Today at 02:08:10 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:45:47 PM
Johnson is no different from Trump, they both think the public are fools. Johnson believes these scandals will blow over and people will forget but they don't forget sackings or resignations, they become facts people remember, I think he has slipped up badly here, the public will remember this just as they remember Barnard castle.

Will they though? Look at the way Johnson has behaved throughout his career.  he still got voted in by a landslide. Possibly because Corbyn was even more unpalatable but for some reason and against their own interests, much of the country love this oaf. I despair, I really do.
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14626 on: Today at 02:26:39 PM
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:48:32 AM
fucking hell, how corrupt are the bastards

The most corrupt in recent history!
stewil007

  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14627 on: Today at 02:40:51 PM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:08:10 PM
Will they though? Look at the way Johnson has behaved throughout his career.  he still got voted in by a landslide. Possibly because Corbyn was even more unpalatable but for some reason and against their own interests, much of the country love this oaf. I despair, I really do.

hopefully, once Biden is in place, we will start to see what grown up politics looks like and that will translate some what over here - it definitely wont stop the nutters and the cranks, but if enough of those on the 'edge' fall back into place, we might get a semblance of real power at the top. 
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14628 on: Today at 02:48:47 PM
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:48:32 AM
fucking hell, how corrupt are the bastards
totally.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14629 on: Today at 02:50:57 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:56:02 AM
Thing is with the Patel bullying - it's almost pointless. There's no way Johnson is sacking her.

Let's put things into context. This is a woman who Theresa May sacked for fucking treason basically. If she can walk into the Home Secretary job after that, I think her being a nasty, spiteful, bullying little twat will be ok...
I see the disgraced former minster and collector of air miles, Liam Fox, has come out in support of Patel.
Another corrupt little pustule who should have been banned from public office for sleaze.  :no
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14630 on: Today at 02:52:46 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:36:24 PM
Their disdain for the public sector has no boundaries does it.
The annoying travesty is that it's the entire public sector body that has took the brunt of Covid on behalf of this Tory Govt, everyone of them. Local government workers reconfiguring services and inventing new services to meet demand, and in Liverpool fronting the mass-testing scheme. Teachers working extra hours to organise online lessons and mark work, Police dealing with the denial pricks who think their right to protest is more important than your health, the list is endless.
Without public sector workers the country would literally grind to a halt.

And their reasoning, that it makes it fair on the private sector who wont see rises, is fucking shocking too.

The whole reason they got semi-decent rises in recent years is because they got fuck all for the years before that.

Expect the public sector workers to work through shite conditions during covid, yet fuck them and make them pay for it too. Utter c*nts.
12C

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14631 on: Today at 03:03:23 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:08:10 PM
Will they though? Look at the way Johnson has behaved throughout his career.  he still got voted in by a landslide. Possibly because Corbyn was even more unpalatable but for some reason and against their own interests, much of the country love this oaf. I despair, I really do.
Sadly a large portion of this country is thick. As long as Celebrity Baking on Ice in the Jungle, is on TV, they are happy.
Seriously, there are a large number of people who believe that Coronation Street and East Enders is real. They live in a fantasy world where celebrity and clicks decides who is good or bad. Johnson wouldnt have been employed by a rat catcher 30 years ago, because he wouldnt have gotten the references. Now, his lies and his racism, his scandals are all accepted by society and promoted as laddish behaviour because he writes headlines for the clickbait media.
Look at Trump. His whole world revolves around his ratings. Biggest ratings mean he is successful. CNN platformed him in 2015 because his antics made for good clicks.
Johnson can do what the fuck he likes because Laura and Bob get to do pieces to camera on the back of his antics.
The other night Kuenssberg did a piece to camera draped over a five barred gate like some MGM starlet auditioning for Mr Meyer. Her profile has leapt since her access to No10 sources have smeared her across the screen. Peston is worse, as he presents himself as a serious analyst.
These people are doing their best to keep him in power because they are parasites on his personality.
As I type the radio has just reported Patel breached the ministerial code, followed by some Tory explaining why she shouldnt be forced to resign.
Balance? Nah. Patel is writing their headlines.
Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14632 on: Today at 03:24:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:52:46 PM
And their reasoning, that it makes it fair on the private sector who wont see rises, is fucking shocking too.

The whole reason they got semi-decent rises in recent years is because they got fuck all for the years before that.

Expect the public sector workers to work through shite conditions during covid, yet fuck them and make them pay for it too. Utter c*nts.

The idea of 'parity with the private sector' only ever works one way too. The excuse of 'public purse' is constantly used as a reason not to pay public sector workers for things that are common in the private sector.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,214
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14633 on: Today at 03:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:59:20 PM
The N. Ireland office could soon re-establish itself as the punishment post du jour.

Christ, the thoughts of that c*nt meddling in Irish affairs.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,082
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14634 on: Today at 03:52:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:52:46 PM
And their reasoning, that it makes it fair on the private sector who wont see rises, is fucking shocking too.

The whole reason they got semi-decent rises in recent years is because they got fuck all for the years before that.

Expect the public sector workers to work through shite conditions during covid, yet fuck them and make them pay for it too. Utter c*nts.

In my industry, I'd rather the private sector increase their salaries to the equivalent of public sector roles, as opposed to capping public sector wages, in the hope that the private sector will reach parity in a few years time.

