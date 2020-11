Difference between now and 2010 is that the only argument to do this, from the government itself, is 'it's not fair on private sector' and I don't think that stands up given the role of those who've had to keep on going at personal risk during the pandemic in the public sector. The government can be forced to change its mind on this. Even right of centre economists think it's batshit crazy not to be letting people have more to spend where that's possible. And the politics of clapping for the NHS and telling nurses and doctors to fuck off for a pay rise isn't what an ambitious Chancellor wants to be taking into a leadership bid and then an election.