How comes Greg Clarke was (rightfully) forced to resign for his comments the other day but our PM can say the below but hes still running the country.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has defended his notorious comments about tank-topped bum boys and Muslim women looking like letterboxes, saying: I defend my right to speak out.
Mr Johnson has been dogged by the articles he wrote as a journalist, including the recent revelation that he wrote that seeing a bunch of black kids scared him.
So hes offended gays, muslims and the black community but his reasoning is that he has a right to speak out and his words have been taken out of context.
"If you go through all my articles with a fine toothcomb and pick out individual phrases, theres no doubt that you can take out things that can be made to seem offensive, he told the BBC Question Time audience.
Just a random question for you fellow Rawkites. This is a strange old world we live in, sigh.