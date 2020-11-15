« previous next »
Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Wabaloolah

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14560 on: November 15, 2020, 11:00:39 PM
Silly c*nt having breakfast meetings with his MPs, what did he think would happen if one of them tested positive.

Was a twat, still a twat, always will be a twat
Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14561 on: November 16, 2020, 08:02:58 AM
Mogg still top of the stakes for utter c*ntishness. Tracey Crouch, Tory MP currently having chemo for breast cancer, refused permission to speak on a debate on breast cancer because she'd have needed to do it over the videophone system. Johnson needs to isolate for coronavirus and fancies doing PMQs in his jimjams, Mogg can't be there quick enough to suddenly think Crouch should be able to participate in future. Utter utter shit of a man. Main reason why he's not been arsed letting MPs participate from home is rumoured to be that the government whips have been hoovering up proxy votes and so can bloc vote a couple of hundred at a time for whatever they please.

Harriet Harman being very pissed off about excluding poorly MPs from Parliament: https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/excluding-an-mp-whos-having-chemo-from-a-debate-on-cancer-is-disgraceful
TSC

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14562 on: November 16, 2020, 08:06:50 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 15, 2020, 11:00:39 PM
Silly c*nt having breakfast meetings with his MPs, what did he think would happen if one of them tested positive.

Was a twat, still a twat, always will be a twat

Seen his rambling vid on Kay Burley earlier.  Talking usual bollix and referring to boxing gloves when speaking of fighting Covid.

Hancock then comes on Burley and confirms there is no requirement to wear masks within 10 Downing Street.
KillieRed

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14563 on: November 16, 2020, 09:12:43 AM

Still pushing their herd immunity bullshit simply because in their world: MONEY > PEOPLE.
thaddeus

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14564 on: November 16, 2020, 08:00:07 PM
Quote from: Zeb on November 16, 2020, 08:02:58 AM
Mogg still top of the stakes for utter c*ntishness. Tracey Crouch, Tory MP currently having chemo for breast cancer, refused permission to speak on a debate on breast cancer because she'd have needed to do it over the videophone system. Johnson needs to isolate for coronavirus and fancies doing PMQs in his jimjams, Mogg can't be there quick enough to suddenly think Crouch should be able to participate in future. Utter utter shit of a man. Main reason why he's not been arsed letting MPs participate from home is rumoured to be that the government whips have been hoovering up proxy votes and so can bloc vote a couple of hundred at a time for whatever they please.

Harriet Harman being very pissed off about excluding poorly MPs from Parliament: https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/excluding-an-mp-whos-having-chemo-from-a-debate-on-cancer-is-disgraceful
It may just have been coincidence: https://twitter.com/tracey_crouch/status/1328090426331508742

I'm trying not to get too tinfoil hat about it but struggling to rationalise Mogg u-turning like that when there's nothing in it for him to do so.  His actions can always be traced back to a selfish reason.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14565 on: November 17, 2020, 01:45:31 PM
Yet more evidence of Govermnent incompetence encouraging spiv behaviour. And we only find out when the thieves fall out.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54974373
Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14566 on: November 17, 2020, 02:04:53 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on November 16, 2020, 08:00:07 PM
It may just have been coincidence: https://twitter.com/tracey_crouch/status/1328090426331508742

I'm trying not to get too tinfoil hat about it but struggling to rationalise Mogg u-turning like that when there's nothing in it for him to do so.  His actions can always be traced back to a selfish reason.

Ta for picking up on that. That puts a better picture on it in terms of not being directly related to Johnson's inconvenience. Still bewildering how he's refused all pleas to this point for MPs to be able to participate without having to travel during a lockdown. Well, maybe not bewildering given incentives for whips to hold the proxy votes. Even this is purely for debate and not voting.
TSC

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14567 on: November 17, 2020, 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 17, 2020, 01:45:31 PM
Yet more evidence of Govermnent incompetence encouraging spiv behaviour. And we only find out when the thieves fall out.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54974373

Yep theft if not fraud by someone (recipient and/or government).  Tip of the iceberg too. 
TSC

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 01:30:59 PM
Interesting response by Johnson to Starmer today in PMQs re dishing out high value contracts to all sorts.  Johnson referring to the need to overcome procurement blocks.

Said blocks of course require government to go through competitive tendering process.  Completely missing the core point.  While in times of national emergencies it may be necessary to secure supplies without going through normal due process, the issue is the award of contracts to providers with links to government ministers or friends of friends, including the award of contracts to companies incapable of providing products/services.
Welshred

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 01:35:04 PM
Hes still pushing the Sadiq Khan bankrupted TfL line as well after its been proven wrong many, many times!
Red-Soldier

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 04:22:06 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:35:04 PM
Hes still pushing the Sadiq Khan bankrupted TfL line as well after its been proven wrong many, many times!

We live in the post-truth world.
irc65

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 06:53:33 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:35:04 PM
Hes still pushing the Sadiq Khan bankrupted TfL line as well after its been proven wrong many, many times!
It's basically the same approach as the Tories insisting that the Labour government collapsed the economy following the 2008 banking crisis. Doesn't matter whether it's true or not as long as it perpetuates the long standing and generally accepted narrative that Labour can't be trusted with public finances.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 07:54:26 PM
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 06:53:33 PM
It's basically the same approach as the Tories insisting that the Labour government collapsed the economy following the 2008 banking crisis. Doesn't matter whether it's true or not as long as it perpetuates the long standing and generally accepted narrative that Labour can't be trusted with public finances.

Even after the current revelations, things will carry on as before.
Felch Aid

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 PM
Biggest Defence budget for 30 years to "Defend the realm". Where to begin on this one.
rawcusk8

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM
How comes Greg Clarke was (rightfully) forced to resign for his comments the other day but our PM can say the below but hes still running the country.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has defended his notorious comments about tank-topped bum boys and Muslim women looking like letterboxes, saying: I defend my right to speak out.

Mr Johnson has been dogged by the articles he wrote as a journalist, including the recent revelation that he wrote that seeing a bunch of black kids scared him.

So hes offended gays, muslims and the black community but his reasoning is that he has a right to speak out and his words have been taken out of context.

"If you go through all my articles with a fine toothcomb and pick out individual phrases, theres no doubt that you can take out things that can be made to seem offensive, he told the BBC Question Time audience.

Just a random question for you fellow Rawkites. This is a strange old world we live in, sigh.
Brissyred

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14575 on: Yesterday at 11:21:14 PM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:51:24 PM
Biggest Defence budget for 30 years to "Defend the realm". Where to begin on this one.

Can't afford free school meals for kids tho'...
thejbs

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14576 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 PM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:51:24 PM
Biggest Defence budget for 30 years to "Defend the realm". Where to begin on this one.

Army will be roped into border control early next year.
