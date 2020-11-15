How comes Greg Clarke was (rightfully) forced to resign for his comments the other day but our PM can say the below but hes still running the country.



Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has defended his notorious comments about tank-topped bum boys and Muslim women looking like letterboxes, saying: I defend my right to speak out.



Mr Johnson has been dogged by the articles he wrote as a journalist, including the recent revelation that he wrote that seeing a bunch of black kids scared him.



So hes offended gays, muslims and the black community but his reasoning is that he has a right to speak out and his words have been taken out of context.



"If you go through all my articles with a fine toothcomb and pick out individual phrases, theres no doubt that you can take out things that can be made to seem offensive, he told the BBC Question Time audience.



Just a random question for you fellow Rawkites. This is a strange old world we live in, sigh.

