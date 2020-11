Also, you'd think that given Cummings did so much to bring about Brexit that he'd hang around to see the fruits of it emerge? Classic Dom, I guess.



The irony of all these Brexit supporting Tory MPs complaining about Cummings and his malign influence. Without him we probably wouldn't be leaving the EU.



I expect he'll write a blog post about how it's all turned to shit because he left his role a week before Brexit. If only they'd kept him on they would have seen the ace card he had up his sleeve.The problem is we all just didn't believe in Cummings enough.I'm sure privately a lot of the Brexit supporting Tory MPs actually know it's a terrible idea. They are scared to take on "the will of the people".