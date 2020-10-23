« previous next »
Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 415712 times)

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14360 on: Yesterday at 05:17:05 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:53:33 PM
To be honest, the improvement in the Labour vote is what allowed the tory to get in there, the constituency has never returned a Labour mp in the past, but had been reliably a Libdem seat until the last couple of elections when Labour had worked hard to get up to second place and ensured the non-tory vote is split and a remain-voting area has been stuck with an utter brexstard tory.



The blame for that falls squarely on the Lib Dems, its their shite performances that has meant they've lost votes to Labour, but sadly not yet enough to get the seat for Labour. They have historically pulled around 40% of the vote, that fell to 13% by the last GE. In the 20 years that I lived there, the only MP that was a Tory was the thief Matthew Banks (cautioned for stealing from a kids charity), Fearn was MP and then John Pugh. Voting was horrible as you knew the Labour candidate, both in local and General elections, had no chance.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14361 on: Yesterday at 05:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 04:46:55 PM
The Tories got a vote share that nearly always wins the constituency. They were close to 50%, so don't see how that makes a difference. Don't see how you can blame Labour for that (other than having a shit leader that hampered their efforts to win seats like that). You have to earn the right to be elected, as Labour saw in their many losses.

Also seems daft to blame Labour for targeting a seat that was part of a Tory government (pre 2015)
I don't think he's blaming Labour he's explaining the reasons why the Tory got in. The Libs are responsible for their own downfall...I'd blame Clegg.     
Offline Skeeve

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14362 on: Yesterday at 06:42:04 PM »
My point was that, even with tactical voting, this labour result was about as high as they could get in Southport, they still weren't going to win there since Corbyn was simply too toxic for many to consider a labour vote, whereas despite them coming in third, the libdems would have had a better chance solidifying the anti-tory vote and regaining the seat.

Not sure if their polling was telling them something different or if it was simply arrogance on their part after having lost less badly than expected in the previous one, but it did seem like in places where tactical voting could have helped matters, their response seemed to be to expect everyone else to drop out in favour of the labour candidate, rather than a bit more give and take.

It is particularly annoying since you have that tory twat talking about people in southport wanting to get brexit done when the area voted remain in the actual ref.
Offline Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14363 on: Yesterday at 06:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:42:04 PM
My point was that, even with tactical voting, this labour result was about as high as they could get in Southport, they still weren't going to win there since Corbyn was simply too toxic for many to consider a labour vote, whereas despite them coming in third, the libdems would have had a better chance solidifying the anti-tory vote and regaining the seat.

Similar story across many seats in the south. Labour's choice of leader can shape whether some voters choose Lib Dems or Tories. One of the things Blair and Ashdown twigged and so avoided attacking each other at national level. Think we'll see same from Davey and Starmer, or at least from what Davey's been telling Lib Dems. Can work another way too, especially if it's over a prolonged period at local level, like in Liverpool in the 60s where Tories were caught in pincer between Labour and Lib Dems and went from having the majority of MPs to having none and the Lib Dems being the only viable opposition.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14364 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 PM »
Even Farage believed they should have voted to the extension of the free school meals vote.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14365 on: Yesterday at 08:17:30 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:42:04 PM
My point was that, even with tactical voting, this labour result was about as high as they could get in Southport, they still weren't going to win there since Corbyn was simply too toxic for many to consider a labour vote, whereas despite them coming in third, the libdems would have had a better chance solidifying the anti-tory vote and regaining the seat.

Not sure if their polling was telling them something different or if it was simply arrogance on their part after having lost less badly than expected in the previous one, but it did seem like in places where tactical voting could have helped matters, their response seemed to be to expect everyone else to drop out in favour of the labour candidate, rather than a bit more give and take.

It is particularly annoying since you have that tory twat talking about people in southport wanting to get brexit done when the area voted remain in the actual ref.

There was no chance that tactical voting was going to be done in Southport sadly. Labour polled 15,627 in 2017, Lib Dems 12,661 and the kippers 1127. As it turned out, Lib Dems lost just under 6,000 votes, which went roughly 50/50 to the Tories and Labour and the kippers likely went back to the Tories.

If Starmer can appeal to the 6500 people who voted Lib Dem, they can hopefully get rid of the Tory c*nt.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14366 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM »
What I find quite incredible, is that during the second half of lockdown, the rationale for reopening schools was that disadvantaged kids would suffer most and fall behind most.

Yet these same children wont be given money for food in the holidays .....

Theres quite the juxtaposition there isnt there?


And £400m on eat out to help out. Yet a fraction to stop kids being hungry
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14367 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM
What I find quite incredible, is that during the second half of lockdown, the rationale for reopening schools was that disadvantaged kids would suffer most and fall behind most.

Yet these same children wont be given money for food in the holidays .....

Theres quite the juxtaposition there isnt there?


And £400m on eat out to help out. Yet a fraction to stop kids being hungry



Offline west_london_red

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14368 on: Yesterday at 10:47:11 PM »
Interesting piece on the BBC London News, when Johnson finished as Mayor of London TfL had £1.5 billion deficit, by April 2020 Khan had got it down to £0.4 billion.

But apparently its Khan whose bankrupted the organisation....
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14369 on: Today at 01:45:37 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:11 PM
Interesting piece on the BBC London News, when Johnson finished as Mayor of London TfL had £1.5 billion deficit, by April 2020 Khan had got it down to £0.4 billion.

But apparently its Khan whose bankrupted the organisation....
Falsehood flies and the truth comes limping after it.
Offline 12C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14370 on: Today at 07:31:07 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:30:20 PM
What I find quite incredible, is that during the second half of lockdown, the rationale for reopening schools was that disadvantaged kids would suffer most and fall behind most.

Yet these same children wont be given money for food in the holidays .....

Theres quite the juxtaposition there isnt there?


And £400m on eat out to help out. Yet a fraction to stop kids being hungry
Surprised Pret or Serco have not been given the chance to run it. For a wedge of course.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14371 on: Today at 08:46:05 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:07 AM
Surprised Pret or Serco have not been given the chance to run it. For a wedge of course.

At least you can get a decent cup of coffee served by a pleasant Italian girl at Pret.

SERCO on the other hand, a bag of shite.
Offline Zeb

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14372 on: Today at 12:19:29 PM »
This is a bit of a wonkish dive into some of the root issues with the government and state right now but it's not too wonkish. Glen O'Hara is a historian of politics, he tends to write about how 'the system' works or doesn't.

https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/politics/article/british-government-mess

Quote
Britains government is tired. Not tired in some loose, false analogy sort of a way: but actually physically played out, struggling with a dearth of experienced middle management, denuded by years of redundancy and retirement and unable to think on its feet.

Election after election and referendum after referendum  six of them in the eight years between 2011 and 2019  have frazzled the governing classes ability to see beyond the next set of headlines and tactics.

The Vote Leave clique at the heart of government also think that running on empty is fun, exhilarating and productive. They are wrong: it is much more likely to lead to bad decisions, to replace strategy with headlines, and clear lines of responsibility with evasive ducking and diving.

Quote
Flying blind, with no steering wheel to hand and zig-zagging all over the place, Whitehall and Westminster resemble nothing so much as an over-caffeinated witch on an out-of-control broomstick.

It has been a decade spent neglecting the public sphere; indulging the psychodrama of constant partisan upheaval and Brexit; lazily kicking the local state about while letting capacity for thought at the centre atrophy; and shirking responsibility when things go wrong. All of this has added up to even less than the sum of its parts. Its got us to where we are today.

In the press of events, its easy to direct blame towards individuals, specific policies, the passing political weather: but really the British state has been riding for a fall for years, and now its got one. Theres nothing that can be done about that, for now, because putting Humpty Dumpty back together again will take years: only when Covid has receded will we even get the chance.

And obviously more on the link briefly going through causes for some of the problems we've seen the past few months.
Online oldfordie

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14373 on: Today at 07:43:49 PM »
 :butt :butt :butt  Tory party politicians 2020.

Headteachers left speechless by ministerial letter amid school meals campaign

Headteachers have been left angry by a letter from ministers reminding them to provide pupils with nutritious food in school just days after MPs rejected a campaign to extend free meals to children during the holidays.

A letter  from children's minister Vicky Ford and junior health minister Jo Churchill  was sent to school leaders on Friday morning to encourage them to offer a healthy and nutritious hot meal to their pupils during term-time.
Heads received the letter two days after a Labour motion to offer free school meals to poorer children during holidays  which was prompted by a campaign by Marcus Rashford  was defeated by 322 votes to 261.

School leaders on social media said the letter was "unbelievable", adding that they were "fuming" and were "speechless".

Headteacher Andy Byers, who shared the correspondence
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/2020/10/23/headteachers-left-a-speechlessa-by-ministerial-letter-amid-sc/
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14374 on: Today at 08:43:23 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:43:49 PM
:butt :butt :butt  Tory party politicians 2020.

Headteachers left speechless by ministerial letter amid school meals campaign

Headteachers have been left angry by a letter from ministers reminding them to provide pupils with nutritious food in school just days after MPs rejected a campaign to extend free meals to children during the holidays.

A letter  from children's minister Vicky Ford and junior health minister Jo Churchill  was sent to school leaders on Friday morning to encourage them to offer a healthy and nutritious hot meal to their pupils during term-time.
Heads received the letter two days after a Labour motion to offer free school meals to poorer children during holidays  which was prompted by a campaign by Marcus Rashford  was defeated by 322 votes to 261.

School leaders on social media said the letter was "unbelievable", adding that they were "fuming" and were "speechless".

Headteacher Andy Byers, who shared the correspondence
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/2020/10/23/headteachers-left-a-speechlessa-by-ministerial-letter-amid-sc/
I mean, it made me laugh when it came....

But on the other hand, they refuse to feed hungry children.

Odd eh?
Online oldfordie

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14375 on: Today at 09:03:53 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:43:23 PM
I mean, it made me laugh when it came....

But on the other hand, they refuse to feed hungry children.

Odd eh?
Thought it was a bit sick myself, playing politics, they might as well of sent a letter saying, For future reference, this letter covers our arse when people try to claim we don't care about hungry kids.
