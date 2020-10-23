My point was that, even with tactical voting, this labour result was about as high as they could get in Southport, they still weren't going to win there since Corbyn was simply too toxic for many to consider a labour vote, whereas despite them coming in third, the libdems would have had a better chance solidifying the anti-tory vote and regaining the seat.



Not sure if their polling was telling them something different or if it was simply arrogance on their part after having lost less badly than expected in the previous one, but it did seem like in places where tactical voting could have helped matters, their response seemed to be to expect everyone else to drop out in favour of the labour candidate, rather than a bit more give and take.



It is particularly annoying since you have that tory twat talking about people in southport wanting to get brexit done when the area voted remain in the actual ref.