The reactions on Twitter from outsiders are very stupid
Toryport gets what they deserve etc...
And then they're baffled come election night. Great solidarity and empathy that.
The core that vote Tory won't be affected by a decision like that because they're already retired... It's not like it's a Tory stronghold, or a place that went Labour to Tory. Labour got a decent % of the vote.
Agreed
I lived in Southport from 1986 to 2006 and found it was a weird place, very much anti Merseyside/Sefton/Liverpool, still hankered for the days of Southport Borough and ties with Lancashire, the place just lived in the past and resisted any change. It was always a town that voted in a Liberal MP, Ronnie Fearn and then John Pugh, Labour always trailed in 3rd. It seemed to think it was a rich town when in reality it isn't.
Its nice to see that Labour is finally getting the backing there, as the older generation gets replaced by a younger one that sees the town for what it really is and hopefully they remember what this bastard did and vote him out next time.