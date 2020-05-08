To absolutely nobody's surprise but their own, yet another Tory voter/grassroots member is left feeling betrayed by a government they put into power acting exactly like anyone paying attention to politics expected them to, and then whinging or crying about it."Boris has lied about helping us in the north. Its time for him to go. Hes not a Conservative. Hes got no backbone or genuine deals. Hes incompetent. He has now lost all the seats we worked so hard in Greater Manchester to win.The third-year politics student at the University of Manchester said on Wednesday he had given up his life to campaign for the party in the region ahead of the December 2019 election, in which the Conservative party won large gains in north-west England.Its just a kick in the balls really, its going to damage all the work I did, he said."If you're reading, people thinking about becoming a 20 year old chairman of a "Young Conservative Association", they're using you. You're their useful idiots lining up like lemmings to vote your own future down the toilet. And the worst part is that there's always more of you crawling out of the woodwork like political masochists.