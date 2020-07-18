« previous next »
Author Topic: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...  (Read 359283 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13680 on: July 18, 2020, 05:40:38 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 18, 2020, 05:14:37 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he loved fox hunting in a semi-sexual way and encouraged illegal hunts to ignore ban

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-fox-hunting-sexual-illegal-ban-a9624846.html
Quote
Mr Johnsons article describes a day spent hunting. He says: It is like skiing, in that you are personally tracing, at speed, the contour of the landscape, and then there is the added interest of the weird semi-sexual relation with the horse, in which you have the illusion of understanding and control. There is the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one, the emulative fun of a pseudo-campaign.
Johnson is correct: it is weird. As for Johnson's extremely dubious claim about "the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one" - he would have about as much clue regarding that as me or most other people, the weird, fantasist prick.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13681 on: July 18, 2020, 05:43:17 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 18, 2020, 05:14:37 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he loved fox hunting in a semi-sexual way and encouraged illegal hunts to ignore ban

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-fox-hunting-sexual-illegal-ban-a9624846.html

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is Effes.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13682 on: July 18, 2020, 05:45:43 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 18, 2020, 05:40:38 PM
Johnson is correct: it is weird. As for Johnson's extremely dubious claim about "the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one" - he would have about as much clue regarding that as me or most other people, the weird, fantasist prick.

Can he ride a horse? Or does he do what we did when we were kids playing Zorro? - run along slapping his hip to simulate riding a horse?

The weird, fantasist hopefully imagines he's leading the charge of the Light Brigade.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13683 on: July 18, 2020, 06:08:50 PM »
Any argument that fox hunting is about keeping the number of foxes down is utter bollocks.

They do it because they enjoy it.  No more, no less.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13684 on: July 18, 2020, 07:19:35 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July 18, 2020, 06:08:50 PM
Any argument that fox hunting is about keeping the number of foxes down is utter bollocks.

They do it because they enjoy it.  No more, no less.

Enjoy it in a semi sexual way.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13685 on: July 18, 2020, 07:22:50 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2020, 07:19:35 PM
Enjoy it in a semi sexual way.
Its partly social, they get fed and pissed up.

Its also the thrill of the chase. 

Nothing to do with riding the country of foxes.
Offline 12C

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13686 on: July 19, 2020, 10:13:08 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 18, 2020, 03:19:35 PM
No one complained when Hague gave a peerage to his 'wrestling' partner Seb Coe.

I do recall some disquiet when Camerons hair dresser got an award though
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13687 on: July 19, 2020, 11:39:34 AM »
I imagine there would be considerable disquiet if Johnson's hairdresser got a gong.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13688 on: July 19, 2020, 04:32:54 PM »
I'm already fed-up with being piggy in the middle with the US and the Chinese and we haven't even left the transition period yet.

TikTok's UK headquarters in doubt amid US pressure

Quote
TikTok's plan to base its international HQ in the UK has been thrown into doubt following pressure by Washington over the Chinese firm's future in the US.

ByteDance, owner of the video sharing app, has had talks with the government about basing its HQ in London.

But the US is considering banning TikTok and may only allow it to keep operating if it splits from China and becomes an American company.

"We remain fully committed to investing in London," said a ByteDance spokesman.

A spokeswoman for the Department for International Trade said: "ByteDance's decision on the location of their global HQ is a commercial decision for the company."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53462918
Offline TSC

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13689 on: July 19, 2020, 09:02:25 PM »
Was wondering why we've yet to see any Chinese retribution over Huawei.  Despite some sabre rattling rhetoric today from Dominic Raab, the following article may suggest why China to date remains quiet.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jul/18/pressure-from-trump-led-to-5g-ban-britain-tells-huawei

And some comment on Trump's behaviour in the context of the UK

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/19/bullying-xi-predatory-trump-where-does-britain-turn-in-a-divided-world
Offline McrRed

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13690 on: July 19, 2020, 09:03:01 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 18, 2020, 03:33:00 PM
This is also about the government we have in power for the next 4.5 years.
A bunch of incompetent charlatans led by a dictator advised by a fanatic. he understands exactly how people tick. he knows people don't follow politics closely. he knows people have short memories. we have seen the result of this in a few previous posts.
He is a dictator who will kick any Tory MP out of the party who dares oppose him, he wants to take away the power of the Supreme court to challenge government decisions. he has a 80 seat majority and he has total power for 4.5 years in one of the most turbulent economic crisis we have ever faced.
I opposed Brexit passionately because I know we will not be able to bring back all the major companies who will fold/leave in the next few years. don't mistake this for a slump, we've always had downturns in the economy but nothing to loose hope about as we did have a lot to offer the world to attract big foreign investment. there will not be large scale investment after next year, people of Sunderland seem to think something will replace Nissan when it goes as something always comes along. the Japanese warned them" We came to the UK as we saw it as the gateway to Europe, without the EU you are the gateway to nowhere"  this is how we will viewed in Boardrooms all over the world now. why should we invest in the UK,what have they got to offer.
We will rejoin the EU in years to come but we will not be the same country as we were before 2015.
https://www.ft.com/content/60f97382-1b4e-11ea-97df-cc63de1d73f4
Nice post
Offline TSC

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13691 on: July 19, 2020, 09:05:45 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on July 18, 2020, 03:33:00 PM
This is also about the government we have in power for the next 4.5 years.
A bunch of incompetent charlatans led by a dictator advised by a fanatic. he understands exactly how people tick. he knows people don't follow politics closely. he knows people have short memories. we have seen the result of this in a few previous posts.
He is a dictator who will kick any Tory MP out of the party who dares oppose him, he wants to take away the power of the Supreme court to challenge government decisions. he has a 80 seat majority and he has total power for 4.5 years in one of the most turbulent economic crisis we have ever faced.
I opposed Brexit passionately because I know we will not be able to bring back all the major companies who will fold/leave in the next few years. don't mistake this for a slump, we've always had downturns in the economy but nothing to loose hope about as we did have a lot to offer the world to attract big foreign investment. there will not be large scale investment after next year, people of Sunderland seem to think something will replace Nissan when it goes as something always comes along. the Japanese warned them" We came to the UK as we saw it as the gateway to Europe, without the EU you are the gateway to nowhere"  this is how we will viewed in Boardrooms all over the world now. why should we invest in the UK,what have they got to offer.
We will rejoin the EU in years to come but we will not be the same country as we were before 2015.
https://www.ft.com/content/60f97382-1b4e-11ea-97df-cc63de1d73f4

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/18/if-you-dont-profess-undying-love-to-boris-johnson-he-will-destroy-you
Offline Crimson

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13692 on: Yesterday at 08:15:13 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 18, 2020, 05:43:17 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is Effes.

 :lmao
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13693 on: Yesterday at 04:19:17 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 19, 2020, 11:39:34 AM
I imagine there would be considerable disquiet if Johnson's hairdresser got a gong.
Starting to look like his horse might be in with a shout ...The neighs have it.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13694 on: Yesterday at 04:24:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July 18, 2020, 07:22:50 PM
Its partly social, they get fed and pissed up.

Its also the thrill of the chase. 

Nothing to do with riding the country of foxes.

I wouldn't mind hunting this government down to be honest. The PM would be one of the easiest catches the fat c*nt.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13695 on: Yesterday at 04:40:59 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:19:17 PM
Starting to look like his horse might be in with a shout ...The neighs have it.

Well Caligula did appoint his horse, Incitatus, as a Consul so there is a Classical precedent.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13696 on: Yesterday at 04:56:41 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:40:59 PM
Well Caligula did appoint his horse, Incitatus, as a Consul so there is a Classical precedent.
Crazy times when even Caligula questions the appointment of TTHHW as POTUS.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13697 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 PM »
Hmm...

Quote
The Department for Education also confirmed that £650m catch-up funding, which could pay for subsidised personal tutoring, would be shared according to the numbers in each school.

It means a secondary school with 1,000 pupils will have £80,000 for the year and a 200-pupil primary will have £16,000 across the year.

Nick Brook of the National Association of Head Teachers said that allocating funding on the size of schools was unlikely to provide enough targeted support for those in the most deprived areas.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53476248
Offline Circa1892

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13698 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:18:40 PM
Hmm...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53476248

So a big state school in a posh area (filled with kids whose parents bought/rented houses to get them in there rather than pay private fees they could afford) gets more extra funding than a smaller inner city school in a deprived area. Seems legit...
Online Jwils21

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 01:58:32 AM »
MPs have voted against New Clause 17, with 340 votes to 251.

The New Clause intended to protect the NHS and publicly funded health and care services in other parts of the UK from any form of control from outside the UK

Not great at all, that.
