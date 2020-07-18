Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he loved fox hunting in a semi-sexual way and encouraged illegal hunts to ignore ban



Mr Johnsons article describes a day spent hunting. He says: It is like skiing, in that you are personally tracing, at speed, the contour of the landscape, and then there is the added interest of the weird semi-sexual relation with the horse, in which you have the illusion of understanding and control. There is the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one, the emulative fun of a pseudo-campaign.

Johnson is correct: it is weird. As for Johnson's extremely dubious claim about "the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one" - he would have about as much clue regarding that as me or most other people, the weird, fantasist prick.