Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said he loved fox hunting in a semi-sexual way and encouraged illegal hunts to ignore banhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-fox-hunting-sexual-illegal-ban-a9624846.html
Mr Johnsons article describes a day spent hunting. He says: It is like skiing, in that you are personally tracing, at speed, the contour of the landscape, and then there is the added interest of the weird semi-sexual relation with the horse, in which you have the illusion of understanding and control. There is the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one, the emulative fun of a pseudo-campaign.
Johnson is correct: it is weird. As for Johnson's extremely dubious claim about "the military-style pleasure of wheeling and charging as one" - he would have about as much clue regarding that as me or most other people, the weird, fantasist prick.
Any argument that fox hunting is about keeping the number of foxes down is utter bollocks.They do it because they enjoy it. No more, no less.
Enjoy it in a semi sexual way.
No one complained when Hague gave a peerage to his 'wrestling' partner Seb Coe.
TikTok's plan to base its international HQ in the UK has been thrown into doubt following pressure by Washington over the Chinese firm's future in the US.ByteDance, owner of the video sharing app, has had talks with the government about basing its HQ in London.But the US is considering banning TikTok and may only allow it to keep operating if it splits from China and becomes an American company."We remain fully committed to investing in London," said a ByteDance spokesman.A spokeswoman for the Department for International Trade said: "ByteDance's decision on the location of their global HQ is a commercial decision for the company."
This is also about the government we have in power for the next 4.5 years.A bunch of incompetent charlatans led by a dictator advised by a fanatic. he understands exactly how people tick. he knows people don't follow politics closely. he knows people have short memories. we have seen the result of this in a few previous posts. He is a dictator who will kick any Tory MP out of the party who dares oppose him, he wants to take away the power of the Supreme court to challenge government decisions. he has a 80 seat majority and he has total power for 4.5 years in one of the most turbulent economic crisis we have ever faced.I opposed Brexit passionately because I know we will not be able to bring back all the major companies who will fold/leave in the next few years. don't mistake this for a slump, we've always had downturns in the economy but nothing to loose hope about as we did have a lot to offer the world to attract big foreign investment. there will not be large scale investment after next year, people of Sunderland seem to think something will replace Nissan when it goes as something always comes along. the Japanese warned them" We came to the UK as we saw it as the gateway to Europe, without the EU you are the gateway to nowhere" this is how we will viewed in Boardrooms all over the world now. why should we invest in the UK,what have they got to offer.We will rejoin the EU in years to come but we will not be the same country as we were before 2015.https://www.ft.com/content/60f97382-1b4e-11ea-97df-cc63de1d73f4
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is Effes.
I have no idea what Im taking about
I imagine there would be considerable disquiet if Johnson's hairdresser got a gong.
Its partly social, they get fed and pissed up.Its also the thrill of the chase. Nothing to do with riding the country of foxes.
Starting to look like his horse might be in with a shout ...The neighs have it.
Well Caligula did appoint his horse, Incitatus, as a Consul so there is a Classical precedent.
The Department for Education also confirmed that £650m catch-up funding, which could pay for subsidised personal tutoring, would be shared according to the numbers in each school.It means a secondary school with 1,000 pupils will have £80,000 for the year and a 200-pupil primary will have £16,000 across the year.Nick Brook of the National Association of Head Teachers said that allocating funding on the size of schools was unlikely to provide enough targeted support for those in the most deprived areas.
Hmm...https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-53476248
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 4.86]