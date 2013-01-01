« previous next »
The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13520 on: Today at 12:32:09 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:24:37 PM


Absolutely, although that doesn't prevent a pool of typists retyping it very quickly to remove such evidence or even scanning and text reading a copy of it which tends to obliterate such subtle embedded things.

A simple but remarkably effective way is to put in a different false reference within each copy's appendix that links it to each of the recipients.

Very few people tend to go methodically through each reference within chapters or an appendix, and even  if one turns out to be broken, they don't tend to think it's anything sinister.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13521 on: Today at 12:42:20 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:32:43 PM
Huawei: BT says 'impossible' to remove all firm's kit in under 10 years

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53388805

Foreign policy is yet another area that is a mess under this government.

Whilst some concerns regarding Huawei might be valid, make no mistake this is a pissing contest between Trump and China for 5G supremacy, leaving us poor ol little England caught in between and having no alternative but to side with the US. Make no mistake, this is going to be very difficult for companies and infrastructure to sort out and comply
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13522 on: Today at 12:47:37 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:42:20 PM
Whilst some concerns regarding Huawei might be valid, make no mistake this is a pissing contest between Trump and China for 5G supremacy, leaving us poor ol little England caught in between and having no alternative but to side with the US. Make no mistake, this is going to be very difficult for companies and infrastructure to sort out and comply

Well, the government has pissed on BT's chips. They only have 7 years to get rid of Huawei equipment.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53403793
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13523 on: Today at 01:24:39 PM
Coronavirus: UK 'faces tax rises or spending cuts'

Quote
The UK must raise taxes or cut spending to steer the country away from an "explosive" debt path, the government's spending watchdog has warned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy was on course to shrink by 12.4% in 2020, with borrowing set to rise to a peacetime high.

This would mark the biggest economic decline in 300 years.

Official data showed the economy grew by 1.8% in May, a month after suffering the biggest contraction on record.

The OBR said the coronavirus pandemic had "materially altered" the outlook for the public finances.

It said the government would need to re-impose austerity measures to fix some of the permanent damage caused by the crisis, as well as pay for the costs of an ageing population.

The OBR said the government was on course to borrow £372bn this year to pay for the shortfall between tax revenues and public spending.

This includes extra borrowing to pay for the chancellor's £30bn package unveiled last week to protect jobs and boost the economy, and will push the UK's total debt pile to 104.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Without more tax rises or spending cuts, UK debt would start to dwarf the size of the economy, growing to more than 400% of GDP in 50 years' time.

Its Fiscal Sustainability Report said: "In almost any conceivable world there would be a need at some point to raise tax revenues and/or reduce spending (as a share of national income) to put the public finances on a sustainable path."

Robert Chote, the OBR's outgoing chairman, said calls for more spending on the National Health Service (NHS), or a bigger benefits bill if unemployment remains, could create "several additional sources of pressure on public spending".

He also said taking away a temporary £20-a-week boost received by seven million families on universal and working tax credits would be difficult.

The fiscal watchdog warned that economy would not get back to its pre-crisis size until the end of 2022, while unemployment was likely to rise to a record 12% by the end of this year, falling back to 10.1% in 2021.

The OBR's central projection assumes a slower recovery than the watchdog outlined in April, with a coronavirus vaccine found in about a year.

The watchdog said an "early vaccine or effective treatment would allow most activities to resume much as they were before the virus", allowing the economy to recover more quickly, with no "enduring economic scarring".

However, the OBR's most pessimistic scenario, where no vaccine is found and social distancing measures continue "indefinitely", would lead to a "significant" loss of business investment.

In this worst case scenario, unemployment would rise to four million, up from 1.3 million in 2019, while the UK's high streets would be left permanently scarred as shoppers stay away.

"The virus is likely to have significant effects on people's expectations and behaviour", the OBR said.

It added that a "substantial rise in business indebtedness" would "weigh on investment and innovation and to result in more business insolvencies".

Quote
With the UK's debt pile set to grow substantially, Mr Chote said policymakers faced tough choices.

"In practice, no government could allow net debt to persist for long on these explosive paths, as it would find it hard to finance its mounting deficits," he said.

He said getting the UK's debt share back down to around 75% of GDP would require tax rises or spending cuts of about £60bn in today's money every decade for the next 50 years.

This equates to around half the austerity imposed on the UK after the financial crisis.

Andy King, an official at the OBR, noted that this would mean either reducing the quality of UK healthcare or raising taxes significantly.

He said that while the question of how realistic decades of austerity was "not one for us", he added: "Saying that it would be difficult is certainly true".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53402176
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13524 on: Today at 01:35:47 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:42:20 PM
Whilst some concerns regarding Huawei might be valid, make no mistake this is a pissing contest between Trump and China for 5G supremacy, leaving us poor ol little England caught in between and having no alternative but to side with the US. Make no mistake, this is going to be very difficult for companies and infrastructure to sort out and comply

Was initially surprised Government had confirmed Huawei involvement in 5g back in January.  But would appear the latest u-turn is a result of pressure from Trump.  Hed warned UK government so the u-turn was always incoming.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13525 on: Today at 03:07:48 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:35:47 PM
Was initially surprised Government had confirmed Huawei involvement in 5g back in January.  But would appear the latest u-turn is a result of pressure from Trump.  Hed warned UK government so the u-turn was always incoming.

It's not pressure from Trump exactly, but the sanctions imposed by the US on Huawei means that it's much harder for Huawei to make secure and reliable kit.  That in turn means that the NCSC recommend not buying Huawei for new stuff i.e. 5G.

It's not really a u-turn either.  The decision in January was made before the sanctions, this decision has been made in light of them.

Big winners in all this are probably Nokia.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13526 on: Today at 03:19:01 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:07:48 PM
It's not pressure from Trump exactly, but the sanctions imposed by the US on Huawei means that it's much harder for Huawei to make secure and reliable kit.  That in turn means that the NCSC recommend not buying Huawei for new stuff i.e. 5G.

It's not really a u-turn either.  The decision in January was made before the sanctions, this decision has been made in light of them.

Big winners in all this are probably Nokia.

Reported on the news earlier that Trump had threatened to limit intelligence sharing with UK if it didnt quash Huawei involvement in 5g.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Reply #13527 on: Today at 03:23:44 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:19:01 PM
Reported on the news earlier that Trump had threatened to limit intelligence sharing with UK if it didnt quash Huawei involvement in 5g.

I'm sure he said all sorts of stuff.  I think Trump has already done some pretty serious damage to the relationships between the UK and US.

But it's the sanctions that have made the difference here, not the idle threats.  NCSC guidance isn't going to change based on politics.
