Author Topic: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...  (Read 346875 times)

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13440 on: July 8, 2020, 07:47:27 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on July  8, 2020, 04:25:45 PM
I don't see how that changes anything. do the private companies own the land. do they keep all the money they've charged people to park.


The Govt instructs NHS Trusts to sell the rights to operate the car parks & the purchaser retains all the money raised through charges. The money raised goes to the NHS Trust, but the Govt invariably then cuts funding to that Trust by the same amount.

Most of the purchases are made by 'investment vehicles', a lot whose ultimate beneficial ownership is based offshore in a tax haven (mainly British Overseas Territory or Crown Dependency)

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13441 on: July 8, 2020, 08:04:08 PM »
NHS parking charges have been abolished in Scotland... except in 3 hospitals where the car parks were built under Labour PFI deals and are under contract for something like another 20 years.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13442 on: July 8, 2020, 10:08:28 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July  8, 2020, 08:04:08 PM
NHS parking charges have been abolished in Scotland... except in 3 hospitals where the car parks were built under Labour PFI deals and are under contract for something like another 20 years.


 :no :no :no
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 12:25:12 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  8, 2020, 03:41:35 PM
Wouldn't it be cheaper to lay off employees, rather than pay their wages all the way until January in return for just a £1000 bonus?

£1,000 bonus 'may not be enough to protect jobs'

Quote
The chancellor's incentive scheme to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October may not be enough to stem job losses.

The furlough scheme will be replaced with a one-off £1,000 reward for each worker retained for three months, Rishi Sunak said in his summer statement.

But employers' groups are warning more support may be needed to protect jobs.

Trade Union leader Frances O'Grady described the scheme as a "little tinkering around the edges".

The chancellor was widely praised for taking decisive action in March when he introduced the furlough scheme to protect jobs, which has supported nine million employees over the last three months.

But there were concerns that firms would lay off workers as soon as government financial support was withdrawn, creating a "cliff edge" for jobs.

In announcing the new £1,000 Job Retention Bonus, the chancellor said creating and protecting jobs was the "most urgent challenge" the government faced but said keeping workers on furlough would provide some employees with "false hope".

How does it work?
  • Employers can receive a one-off payment of £1,000 for each furloughed employee who remains employed until the end of January 2021
  • The employee must earn above £520 per month on average over that period
  • Payments will be made from February 2021
  • Further details will be announced by the end of July

However, several organisations have expressed doubts that the scheme will be sufficient to protect the millions of jobs that hang in the balance.

"The chancellor is absolutely right to prioritise jobs," said Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry.

She also welcomed the additional measures to create new jobs for young people, traineeships and apprenticeships.

"But prevention is better than cure. Many viable firms are facing maximum jeopardy right now," she added. "With nearly 70% of firms running low on cash, and three in four reporting lack of demand, more immediate direct support for firms, from grants to further business rates relief, is still urgently needed."

Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chairman, also welcomed the "jobs first approach" but questioned whether the retention scheme would work smoothly enough.

"The job retention bonus must be easy to access. We can't have paperwork holding up this vital support.

Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress said the retention scheme might not provide a sufficient bridge for many firms coming off the furlough scheme.

"A little tweaking around the edges is not going to provide the plan we need for those industries that are critical for this country's future," she said.

Quote
Analysis
By Simon Jack
Business editor

The government is offering a carrot if they hang on to workers.

The government says it could cost up to £9bn - a pretty blunt calculation of 9 million furloughed workers multiplied by £1,000.

Of course it won't be that simple. The calculation facing business owners is more complicated. Do they want to start paying 5% of employee wage costs next month, then 14% in September and then over 20% in October - followed by three months of full wages to land a prize of £1,000 during the worst downturn in living memory.

A lot of that will be contingent on demand, which the chancellor has tried to stimulate in the worst affected industries by cutting VAT and offering half price early bird food but it is surely wildly optimistic to think that employers will hang on for that long.

We also learned two other important things today. First that any idea of extending the furlough scheme - as many have called for in some form - appears dead. Second, the government and business are realising just how much they need each other.

So he is dangling his £1,000 carrot. The question is: is it big enough to save those jobs.

Quote
Employers were aware that the furlough scheme was being wound down. Firms were told they would have to pay employees pension and National Insurance contributions in August and contribute some money towards staff pay in September and October as part of a flexible furlough scheme.

Critics say at this stage many firms will already have decided to cut jobs rather than take on that extra burden.

The think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the £1,000 was unlikely to be enough to persuade firms to keep on staff given the difficult economic environment.

"While the aim of the Summer Statement is laudable, the new measures look to be badly timed and could precipitate a rapid increase in unemployment," said Garry Young, NIESR Deputy Director.

"The incentives offered to employers look too small to be effective. Many employers have been topping up the pay of furloughed workers and are expected to bear more of the cost of the scheme from next month. They will be reluctant to do this now they know that the scheme won't be extended."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53340367
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 12:49:45 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on July  8, 2020, 06:27:31 PM
Am surprised by what you say. so why did these hospitals charge in the first place.  I doubt if it's expensive to maintain a hospital car park.

If you are in a city centre, preventing commuters parking is very time consuming and thus expensive.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 AM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 12:49:45 AM
If you are in a city centre, preventing commuters parking is very time consuming and thus expensive.
So it's a deterrent to stop commuters parking in hospital car parks?  I can see the logic but not every hospital has that excuse. none of the hospitals ive visited have car park charges. never had a problem parking anytime so I assume it must be the same in other hospitals away from the city centre.

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 09:34:11 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:16:18 AM
So it's a deterrent to stop commuters parking in hospital car parks?  I can see the logic but not every hospital has that excuse. none of the hospitals ive visited have car park charges. never had a problem parking anytime so I assume it must be the same in other hospitals away from the city centre.



Its amazing in these times of technology and cameras etc that a system cant be set up that allows those that enter the hospital for genuine reasons (staff/visitors/patients) can use the car park for free and those that don't have to pay.

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 AM »
Quote from: TSC on July  8, 2020, 03:53:10 PM
Maybe speaks to why this report into potential Russian involvement in the Brexit leave campaign is still to be published.  Be surprised if that report ever gets released.

Mogg just announced that membership for the committee will be announced* next Monday. See whether government stack it with nodding dogs.

* technically 'put before Parliament for approval' but if government can't get what they want on this with their majority than they're in even deeper trouble than anyone suspected.

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 12:49:24 PM »
Coronavirus: Taxes will rise to pay for virus, IFS think tank warns

Quote
Taxpayers face a day of reckoning when the government's massive coronavirus support measures have to be paid off, experts warn.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies think tank says the economy will remain in a "support and recovery" phase for some time, but higher taxes are inevitable.

On Wednesday, the chancellor unveiled another £30bn of support, bringing the total cost to £190bn.

But it was revealed the UK's tax authority queried its value for money.

The most senior civil servant at HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak about the value of two measures in his summer statement - the Job Retention Bonus and the eating out support.

Wednesday's additional spending announced by Mr Sunak is worth nearly £3,000 for every person in the UK - and more than the entire planned health budget for 2020-21.

It also means that the cost of the crisis so far has risen by more than 40% since last month, when the government's spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, estimated it at £133bn.

On Thursday, in its analysis of the latest measures, the IFS predicted that government borrowing would surge to about £350bn this year. In March, the government forecast a deficit of about £50bn to £60bn this year.

The IFS said it expected further spending support in the autumn Budget, perhaps through targeted tax cuts.

However, IFS director Paul Johnson said: "Let's hold in the back of our minds that a reckoning, in the form of higher taxes, will come eventually.

"This is no normal recession. It's the deepest in history," Mr Johnson said. The IFS said annual borrowing as a share of the economy was on course to be its highest outside wartime in more than 300 years.
.
Quote
Of the policy measures announced in Wednesday's summer statement, the biggest was the plan to pay employers £1,000 for every furloughed worker they retain past January. The total bill could rise as high as £9.4bn, but only if every furloughed worker keeps their job.

But Mr Johnson said there was a "value for money issue" about the scheme.

"A lot, probably a majority, of the job retention bonus money will go in respect of jobs that would have been, indeed already have been, returned from furlough anyway," he said. And he said much of the planned cuts in VAT and stamp duty "will be deadweight".

It has also emerged that the UK tax authority had some doubts. Jim O'Hara, HMRC's permanent secretary, wrote to the chancellor earlier this week about the Job Retention Bonus and Eat Out To Help Out policies.

On both, he said, advice received by HMRC and the Treasury "highlights uncertainty around the value for money" of the proposals.

However, the correspondence showed the chancellor said the plans should go ahead because there was a "compelling case".

Businessman Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers, also questioned if the job retention bonus was money well spent, as he thought some firms would only retain staff until they get the cash.

"Firms will either want their staff back, or they won't. I just feel some employers will take advantage of this scheme," he told the BBC.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-53347853
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 01:15:01 PM »
TV licences: BBC to go ahead with over-75s licence fee changes

The BBC is to go ahead with a plan to end free TV licences for most over-75s, after a two-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means more than three million households will be asked to start paying the £157.50 fee from 1 August.

Only households where someone receives the Pension Credit benefit will still be eligible for a free licence.

The BBC said the new scheme is "the fairest decision", but the government said it was "deeply frustrating".

The controversial change was originally due to be made on 1 June, and the BBC said the delay had cost £35m a month.

The cost of continuing to provide free licences to all over-75s could have reached £1bn a year over time with an ageing population, according to the corporation.

BBC Chairman Sir David Clementi said the decision had "not been easy", but the broadcaster is under "under severe financial pressure" and a further delay would have had an impact on programmes.

The BBC has previously warned that making no changes would lead to "unprecedented closures" of services.

There was an outcry in 2019 when the broadcaster announced it would end the scheme for all but those receiving Pension Credit.

More than 630,000 people signed a petition set up by the charity Age UK, which called on the prime minister to take action.

Free TV licences for the over-75s have been provided by the government since 2000, but responsibility for the provision was passed to the BBC as part of its last licence fee settlement.

Responding to Thursday's announcement, Culture Minister Matt Warman wrote: "The Corporation's settlement - to which they agreed - is generous and sufficient."

Labour's shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: "The refusal of the government to fund this vital service after promising to do so is nothing short of betrayal.

"Many over-75s have spent months at home with TV providing an invaluable source of company during the pandemic. For the government to blame the BBC who are having to contend with huge cuts is simply passing the buck."

In March, the corporation put the changes on hold because the pandemic had created "exceptional circumstances" and "now is not the right time".

It has also previously said it must make an extra £125m savings this year as a result of the pandemic, including the cost of delaying the over-75s changes.

The BBC has now said there will be a "Covid-safe" payment system, meaning people can apply online, and there will be a dedicated phone line and support staff.

"No-one needs to take any immediate action, or leave their home, to claim for a free TV licence or pay for one," a statement said.

TV Licensing will write to all licence holders aged over 75 with clear guidance about how to pay, it said.

Almost 1.6 million people claim Pension Credit, according to the latest government figures. Of those, 450,000 have already applied for a free licence.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-53347021
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 01:20:31 PM »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 09:34:11 AM
Its amazing in these times of technology and cameras etc that a system cant be set up that allows those that enter the hospital for genuine reasons (staff/visitors/patients) can use the car park for free and those that don't have to pay.

There could be - but it costs money that the hospitals do not have, By outsourcing parking, hospitals do not spend money on it and can use the funds for clinical care.

Unfortunately the companies that work on those terms are utter parasites.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 01:55:42 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:35:29 AM
Mogg just announced that membership for the committee will be announced* next Monday. See whether government stack it with nodding dogs.

* technically 'put before Parliament for approval' but if government can't get what they want on this with their majority than they're in even deeper trouble than anyone suspected.

edit: My mistake on when names will be known, should be tonight according to Brigid Fowler (Hansard Society). Formal vote on it on Monday.

If it is ever released expect it to be a challenge to pick out the text between redacted details.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13452 on: Yesterday at 02:22:43 PM »
'UK faces mobile blackouts if Huawei 5G ban imposed by 2023'

Quote
BT and Vodafone have said their UK customers would face mobile phone signal blackouts if they are given three years or less to strip Huawei's equipment out of their 5G networks.

Executives from the network providers told MPs that they wanted at least five years, and ideally seven, if such an order is made.

The government is expected to announce new curbs on the use of the Chinese firm's kit within the next two weeks.

Huawei has urged it to take more time.

"There isn't a burning bridge," said Huawei's UK vice president Jeremy Thompson, adding that it was too soon to determine what impact new US sanctions would have.

The company also denied claims it would ever act against its clients' interests, even if told to do so by the Chinese government.

The Science and Technology Committee hearing represents a last chance for companies to make their cases before government ahead of a decision being taken.

In January, the government put a cap on Huawei's 5G market share, but decided that suggested security risks raised by allowing the Chinese firm to supply the country's telecoms providers could be managed.

Since then, however, Washington has announced fresh sanctions designed to prevent the company from having its own chips manufactured.

As a consequence, Huawei faces having to source other companies' chips for use in its equipment.

GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre is believed to have told the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport that this means it can no longer assure the security of Huawei's products.

While it now seems likely the government will opt for a ban of some sort, the question is when it will come into effect.

Some Tory backbenchers are urging a deadline to be set before the 2024 general election - and there has been speculation that it could be as soon as 2023.

But Vodafone and BT - which both use Huawei's products in their networks - said this would be hugely disruptive.

"To get to zero in a three-year period would literally mean blackouts for customers on 4G and 2G, as well as 5G, throughout the country," said Howard Watson, BT's chief technology and information officer.

He explained the logistics involved in bringing in cranes and shutting off streets to replace masts, base stations and other Huawei equipment meant that the only way to meet the timespan would be to switch over multiple sites in an area at the same time.

3G signals would not be affected as the EE network uses Nokia kit to provide that service.

Vodafone made a similar case - it uses Huawei's kit in its 2G, 3G. 4G and 5G networks.

"[Customers] would lose their signal, sometimes for a couple of days, depending on how big or how intrusive the work to be carried out is," said Andrea Dona, Vodafone UK's head of networks.

"I would say a five-year transition time would be the minimum,"

Mr Watson added: "A minimum of five years, ideally seven."

Earlier in the hearing, Huawei made the case that it was too soon to decide on any new restrictions.

Executives said that the US had yet to confirm the details of the sanctions, adding they would subsequently need time to see if they could mitigate the impact.

The company has built up stockpiles of its chips, and believes it could keep providing equipment based on them for some time to come.

"We can supply our customers with their orders and support the existing network with spares," said Mr Thompson.

"And in terms of who the alternative [chip] suppliers are, they're not just Chinese. There are European companies who are also in this space.

"We will be able to share those [details] with you, but that will take a few more weeks."

A spokeswoman for DCMS said she could not reveal whether the department had already handed over its recommendations to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is expected to convene a meeting of the National Security Council within the coming days to discuss the possibility of a ban, which could also extend to the country's broadband infrastructure.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53349021
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13453 on: Yesterday at 07:09:49 PM »
UK, Australia launch joint investigation of facial recognition firm

Regulators in the United Kingdom and Australia announced a joint investigation Thursday of Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition company that has scraped billions of photos from the internet.

The Information Commissioner offices of both countries said in a statement that their investigation will focus on how the company scrapes data and maintains it.

The probe will evaluate whether Clearview violated the UK Data Protection Act or the Australian Privacy Act.

The Hill has reached out to Clearview for comment on the investigation.

The firm has been under intense scrutiny since reports found it to have amassed a database of more than 3 billion photos collected by scraping social media.

BuzzFeed News reported in February that police in the U.K. and Australia have conducted hundreds of searches using Clearview's tech.

"The investigation highlights the importance of enforcement cooperation in protecting the personal information of Australian and UK citizens in a globalised data environment," regulators said in Thursday's statement.

The investigation comes amid new backlash to facial recognition technology driven by the protests against police brutality organized after the killing of George Floyd.

Lawmakers last month introduced legislation that would prohibit federal use of facial recognition, a ban that could only be lifted by an act of Congress. It would also withhold federal funding from law enforcement if they fail to ban the tech themselves.

Tech giants like Amazon, IBM and Microsoft have scaled back their sales of the software to law enforcement recently. Clearview, however, marketed even more aggressively.

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/506605-uk-australia-launch-joint-investigation-of-facial-recognition-firm
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13454 on: Today at 12:41:25 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:55:42 PM
If it is ever released expect it to be a challenge to pick out the text between redacted details.

Wonder what it says about the Brexit campaign. Tories have rigged the committee (8 MPs rather than usual, in recent past, 7 so they can claim 5 places and have the majority) by putting Grayling in with four true believers.




Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13455 on: Today at 02:26:29 AM »
It would've been easier to rig it with 7 members, they'd have only needed 4 MPs.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13456 on: Today at 03:01:40 AM »
Committee has to be 9 members by law. Usually it's 7 MPs and 2 Lords but that split isn't actually specified in the legislation.
