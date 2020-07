Laura Pidcock: Former MP to repay £3k over misused stationery



For her many other faults, she didn't mess about debating this and apologised and said she'd pay it back. I do have questions about her sending 5300 letters in reply to, erm, 37 constituents asking. When did the internal polling show she was at risk? These letters date to 4th September when an early election was looking possible. Malpractice and everything else to what went on, at which point does a 10k majority looking unsafe make you check your sense of the people you think you represent? Sauce , pdf)