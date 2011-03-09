« previous next »
The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13240 on: Today at 03:06:35 PM
Quote
Westminster voting intention:

CON: 42% (-2)
LAB: 38% (-)
LDEM: 8% (+1)
GRN: 5% (+1)

via @RedfieldWIlton, 01 Jul
Chgs. w/ 25 Jun
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13241 on: Today at 02:47:15 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:15 AM
...Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?...

What the fuck?...
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13242 on: Today at 03:10:42 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:50:13 AM
Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.

Let's be clear - a Corbyn-led Labour Party stood no realistic chance of forming a Labour Government so it's a moot point.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13243 on: Today at 03:14:07 PM
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.

Quote
NEW: Sir Keir_Starmer has told @BBCNews he regrets his use of language in calling the Black Lives Matter movement a moment and has apologised for his words. Clarifying his position, he said he meant this was a defining moment and a turning point in race relations.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13244 on: Today at 03:17:35 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:14:07 PM
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.

Good....

Makes sense too.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13245 on: Today at 03:23:23 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:18 PM
Cheers Zeb. It's hard to know what to say really. I hate to be unnecessarily inflammatory, but then again I would have to say people went to some extraordinary lengths to criticise Corbyn - just wish we could bin all this shit, there are far richer Tory seams to be mined.

Fair. Will try harder myself to ignore the background music as Labour tries to recalibrate itself towards a more flexible approach on values issues. Would say though that the party would probably benefit by having a more nuanced and broader view of even its own history on some issues. So it doesn't run Eleanor Marx - Cable Street - WW2 - Hooray and forgets Hardie and Tillett and Webb and... . Or pick out the genuinely good things done with the Race Relations Act while ignoring, say, the Commonwealth Immigrants Bill. Personally think having that sense of things being all kinds of messy, but that we can learn from good and bad, might be a useful tonic to the performative outrage which seems to get confused with principle.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13246 on: Today at 03:23:32 PM
I think everyone can agree that was the right move
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13247 on: Today at 03:27:35 PM
Parliament is sticking with 2 metres. One rule for us....
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13248 on: Today at 03:30:25 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:14:07 PM
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.


Isnt that what was implied? Loads have called it a moment in that same context.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13249 on: Today at 03:37:25 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:30:25 PM
Isnt that what was implied? Loads have called it a moment in that same context.

Probably but it still hasn't stopped people from claiming that Labour is now institutionally racist. The good thing about this is the change in the press reaction towards the Labour leader as it's barely been mentioned but probably would have been negative headline news if it was Corbyn, which is good I suppose.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13250 on: Today at 03:46:40 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:10:42 PM
Let's be clear - a Corbyn-led Labour Party stood no realistic chance of forming a Labour Government so it's a moot point.

Whats a moot point?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13251 on: Today at 03:54:34 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:46:40 PM
Whats a moot point?

Its a cows opinion.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13252 on: Today at 03:57:13 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:54:34 PM
Its a cows opinion.

That joke was udderly terrible.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13253 on: Today at 03:57:16 PM
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13254 on: Today at 04:48:51 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:57:13 PM
That joke was udderly terrible.

What's your beef?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13255 on: Today at 04:59:08 PM
Quote
Labour leader Keir Starmer has appealed to Black voters not to leave the party, following backlash over an interview in which he dismissed the Black Lives Matter goal of defunding the police as nonsense.

﻿HuffPost UK revealed in June that scores of Black people were leaving or considering leaving the party over concerns that anti-Black racism was not being adequately addressed by the leadership.

It was sparked by a leaked report into anti-Semitism in the party, drafted in March and leaked in April, which also appeared to uncover examples of Afriphobia  prompting Starmer to appoint a four-person panel to investigate.

Still, Black voters have expressed disappointment with silence on the matter from leadership while this is underway.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Starmer said: Nobody should be saying anything about defunding the police.

I was director of public prosecutions for five years. Ive worked with police forces across England and Wales bringing thousands of people to court, so my support for the police is very strong.

Now, amid growing backlash from people who described his interview as disappointing and cited it as grounds to part ways with Labour, Starmer is appealing to Black people to stay.

I dont want anybody to leave the Labour Party, Starmer told HuffPost UK on Thursday.

The Labour Party is a broad church. It is a place that I hope and am determined that Black people feel that they are welcome, that they want to be; we definitely need as much Black representation in the Labour Party as we can possibility get.

The Labour leader described the party as anti-racist and suggested that disciplinary procedures have already taken place internally.

Amongst the reasons we took the actions that we did [to order an independent inquiry] was to try to show as quickly as we could to people that they could have confidence in [deputy leader] Angela Rayner and myself to root out racism and to take swift action in order to do so without inhibitions. [...]

We take it really seriously. Angela Rayner and I are determined to root out any racism in the party  whether thats staff or members. We are a proudly anti-racist party. They are our core values and principles.

Without hours of getting the leaked report we had ordered an independent inquiry. We didnt delay, we didnt just leave it to the internal process, and we have not inhibited that inquiry in any way whatsoever.

Its been in place in a matter of a few weeks and people will judge us, I think, when those reports come in. Im determined itll be independent and Im determined well act upon it when we see the results of that report.

Meanwhile the internal processes are going on and that has led to action already  albeit, frustratingly, for a number of weeks I wasnt able to point to that when people were criticising me because of the confidentiality of the process.

He added: I asked the team, headed up by Martin Forde QC, to go wherever he needs to go on this, and theyll report to us. Theres no no go areas. He has not been given any instructions not to look at anything  he has got complete freedom to go where he needs to go, such is the determination to root out any racism in our party and deal with it  and be seen to deal with it  effectively.

PA Wire/PA Images
Dawn Butler and Diane Abbott at Labour's Women's Conference in the Telford International Centre.
Black voters are still reeling from the aftermath of the leaked report and many have told us that they now feel politically homeless.

The lengthy document revealed that Labour officials used a string of insults in private WhatsApp groups to describe senior Black MPs and officials including Diane Abbott, Dawn Butler and Clive Lewis.

Among those disappointed by the contents of the report were London Mahmoud Junju, who told HuffPost UK it was damning and said he found the silence of the upper echelons of the party worrying. He cancelled his membership after almost a decade.

The findings exposed anti-Blackness in the party  especially towards Black Labour MPs like Auntie Abbott. Shes one MP who has faced the most abuse in recent British history and we cant ignore the fact that its mainly because shes a Black woman, he said.

Starmers recent BBC interview won the praise of far-right leader Nigel Farage. When asked by HuffPost UK about his view on that, the Labour leader replied  twice  I have nothing in common with Nigel Farage.

From Huffington Post.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13256 on: Today at 05:06:02 PM
If I bothered to become a Labour party member then I would be in trouble because I would also insult Clive Lewis, Diane Abbott and Dawn Butler.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13257 on: Today at 05:10:28 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:59:08 PM
From Huffington Post.

What evidence are people putting forward that the criticism of Abbott, Lewis and Butler is motivated by the colour of their skin?

Also:

Quote
The findings exposed anti-Blackness in the party  especially towards Black Labour MPs like Auntie Abbott. Shes one MP who has faced the most abuse in recent British history and we cant ignore the fact that its mainly because shes a Black woman, he said.

A bit weird.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13258 on: Today at 05:14:26 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:10:28 PM
What evidence are people putting forward that the criticism of Abbott, Lewis and Butler is motivated by the colour of their skin?

Also:

A bit weird.

Could have been weirder. Could have called her Mummy Abbott. I imagine that's more a Tory thing though.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13259 on: Today at 05:19:52 PM
Brexit: Serious differences over trade deal, say UK and EU

Quote
The UK and EU have said serious differences remain over a post-Brexit trade deal, following the latest negotiations in Brussels.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc's position needed to be "better understood and respected" by the UK if an agreement is to be found.

His UK counterpart David Frost said "significant" disagreement remained on "a number of important issues".

The UK has ruled out extending the December deadline to reach a deal.

The latest round of talks, the first to be held in person since the Covid-19 crisis struck, came after both sides agreed to "intensify" negotiations last month.

Negotiations have continued throughout the pandemic via video link. An additional five weeks of in-person talks are planned for July and early August.

BBC Europe reporter Gavin Lee said the latest round of talks had broken up a day early, with a discussion between the two chief negotiators tomorrow cancelled.

Mr Frost said the face-to-face talks had given "extra depth and flexibility" to discussions on a "full range of issues" over trade and a future partnership.

"But they have also underlined the significant differences that still remain between us on a number of important issues," he added.

"We remain committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement."

Equally, Mr Barnier said "serious divergences remain" after the four days of talks, although the EU believed an agreement was still possible.

"The EU engaged constructively, as we had already done during the fourth round of negotiations in June," he added.

"The EU expects, in turn, its positions to be better understood and respected in order to reach an agreement.

"We need an equivalent engagement by the United Kingdom."

Quote
Mr Barnier underlined that the EU expects "parallel progress" in all areas of the negotiations.

This is a point of difference with the UK - which wants to negotiate separate agreements in areas such as fisheries, alongside a basic free trade deal.

Mr Barnier also reiterated the EU would not agree to a deal without "robust" guarantees on the so-called "level playing field" for competition between business.

He added this would include the area of state support for companies.

Just like when it was an EU member, the UK remains tied to the bloc's "state aid" rules during the 11-month transition period due to end in December 2020.

The UK has not yet unveiled plans for its post-Brexit state aid regime, but PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has previously said he wants to make it easier for the UK government to provide assistance to struggling firms.

The two sides also remain deadlocked over the issue of fishing rights - an area where they had previously pledged to find agreement by last month.

The EU wants to uphold its existing access to British waters for vessels from member states, to avoid economic disruption for their fishermen.

But the UK wants to hold annual talks with the bloc over access to its waters, as it currently does with nations such as Norway.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53266902
