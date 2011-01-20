« previous next »
The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 06:16:40 PM
A hint of how bad MPs are fearing it will be, today Desmond Swayne, and several other Tory backbenchers, agreed that benefits need to be increased and Iain Duncan Smith concurred that Universal Credit needed to be better done to prevent people falling into destitution. Meanwhile the DWP changed the regulations so that coronavirus associated reasons no longer prevent sanctions from kicking in. (Although advisor discretion can still be applied.)
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 06:18:00 PM
https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1278296731197857792

"No quotas on numbers"

The day after the new points-based immigration system passed Third Reading to own the libs.

Joke of a country.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 06:34:42 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:16:40 PM
Iain Duncan Smith concurred that Universal Credit needed to be better done to prevent people falling into destitution

As you say, it must be bad if that bastard is saying that.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 06:55:49 PM
I do hope you will all be out on your doorstep tomorrow evening, dutifully following Boris Trump's lead and clapping for all our bankers, stockbrokers and financiers as they bravely profiteer from the Brexit and COVID19 fallout which will leave so many destitute.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 08:00:19 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:02:52 PM
Also, will we be giving sanctuary to another group being persecuted by the Chinese, the Uighurs?

*checks note*

Ah, they're Muslim, so that'll be a no.
Of course we will, if theyre refugees and can get here.  Not sure exactly what youre opposing here.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 PM
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 08:00:19 PM
Of course we will, if theyre refugees and can get here.  Not sure exactly what youre opposing here.

I don't oppose the offer made to the people of Hong Kong. I do oppose what I believe are the double standards of the government and its supporters in making that offer.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 08:03:33 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:18:00 PM
https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1278296731197857792

"No quotas on numbers"

The day after the new points-based immigration system passed Third Reading to own the libs.

Joke of a country.

Why? HK was an exception. It was an obligation UK owed to the people of HK. You don't like people from HK?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:03:33 PM
Why? HK was an exception. It was an obligation UK owed to the people of HK. You don't like people from HK?

Even if they are an exception, if many people from HK decide to take up the offer, the same arguments put forward by those opposed to immigration more generally still apply with regards to the impact on public services, the job market etc unless those considerations are conveniently dropped with regards to the right type of immigrant.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 08:13:42 PM
Even if they are an exception, if many people from HK decide to take up the offer, the same arguments put forward by those opposed to immigration more generally still apply with regards to the impact on public services, the job market etc unless those considerations are conveniently dropped with regards to the right type of immigrant.

I think they have calculated the Hong Kong folk are more likely to have lots of cash to bring with them. Its a very rich place, most will stay and put up with Chinese rule.

In addition Hong Kong citizens already had visa free access to the UK, this is just an upgrade on that.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 09:07:56 PM
There would be a lot of interest about moving to the UK but I think the actual take-up rate would be very low.

One look at our NHS and they would run back to their island.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:07:56 PM
There would be a lot of interest about moving to the UK but I think the actual take-up rate would be very low.

One look at our NHS and they would run back to their island.

Ever experienced HK's health service?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM
Ever experienced HK's health service?

Yup. Wonderful. They inherited free healthcare system from the British but improved it. And they won't even need contributing to NI.

They do have private hospitals too but their public healthcare was good enough.

A&E would see you in 2 hours. GPa are private using same day walk-in costing 20-40pounds including medication.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Yup. Wonderful. They inherited free healthcare system from the British but improved it. And they won't even need contributing to NI.

They do have private hospitals too but their public healthcare was good enough.

A&E would see you in 2 hours. GPa are private using same day walk-in costing 20-40pounds including medication.

Is hospital treatment after a GP visit free as well?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Yup. Wonderful. They inherited free healthcare system from the British but improved it. And they won't even need contributing to NI.

They do have private hospitals too but their public healthcare was good enough.

A&E would see you in 2 hours. GPa are private using same day walk-in costing 20-40pounds including medication.

Probably spend about 8 hours to see someone in A&E here whilst giving you a good 5 minutes of time and sending you on your way here.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:52:03 PM
Probably spend about 8 hours to see someone in A&E here whilst giving you a good 5 minutes of time and sending you on your way here.

The difference is that our A&E spends a disproportionate amount of time dealing with drunks and the drugged.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13175 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:21:11 PM
The difference is that our A&E spends a disproportionate amount of time dealing with drunks and the drugged.

Yep. So not only is the infrastructure shite but we also have a lot of vulnerable people and also a fair number of c*nts.

So I very much doubt the highly skilled people of HK would want to come to this place.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13176 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:23:46 PM
So I very much doubt the highly skilled people of HK would want to come to this place.

Imagine not only the self-hatred but the pure privilege to come out with such a statement.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13177 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:52:03 PM
Probably spend about 8 hours to see someone in A&E here whilst giving you a good 5 minutes of time and sending you on your way here.

Bastards kept me waiting for 8 hours with a broken ankle and drunks, one after the other got taken in before me as they were deemed to be a higher priority.

They've now closed 3 a&es during the evening and weekends and expect those services to be absorbed by a hospital in another town.

Wont be too long before people are forced to pay for private hospitals, only a matter of time.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13178 on: Yesterday at 10:58:35 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:46:40 PM
Yup. Wonderful. They inherited free healthcare system from the British but improved it. And they won't even need contributing to NI.

They do have private hospitals too but their public healthcare was good enough.

A&E would see you in 2 hours. GPa are private using same day walk-in costing 20-40pounds including medication.

I wasn't impressed with the hospital stay, which certainly wasn't free.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13179 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 PM
Starmer not interested in discussing Rachel Reeves praise of Nancy Astor. No further comment on BLM either.

He gets less likeable by the week. I guess thats what happens when you begin to drink the Kool aid.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13180 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:01:52 PM
Starmer not interested in discussing Rachel Reeves praise of Nancy Astor. No further comment on BLM either.

He gets less likeable by the week. I guess thats what happens when you begin to drink the Kool aid.

I just found out that she wasn't even the first female to be elected to the House of Commons.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13181 on: Yesterday at 11:18:42 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:09:31 PM
I just found out that she wasn't even the first female to be elected to the House of Commons.

Some of her finest selection:

Only a Jew like you would dare to be rude to me

Nazism is a solution to Jews and Communism

Im sure the anti-Semitism gang are foaming at the mouth. Sounds worthy of a statue pull down to me.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13182 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:18:42 PM
Some of her finest selection:

Only a Jew like you would dare to be rude to me

Nazism is a solution to Jews and Communism

Im sure the anti-Semitism gang are foaming at the mouth. Sounds worthy of a statue pull down to me.

Yeah, was a few raised eyebrows about the Labour leadership supporting it at the time. Anti-semitism among the elites of the 30s, and the left, was not uncommon. Focus was on her being the first female MP to take her seat and facing years of mysogyny as others tried to force her out, which is true in terms of 'firsts'. Difficult histories.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13183 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:30:36 PM
Yeah, was a few raised eyebrows about the Labour leadership supporting it at the time. Anti-semitism among the elites of the 30s, and the left, was not uncommon. Focus was on her being the first female MP to take her seat and facing years of mysogyny as others tried to force her out, which is true in terms of 'firsts'. Difficult histories.

So, you know, in light of all that... Rachel Reeves?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13184 on: Today at 12:03:09 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:53:01 PM
So, you know, in light of all that... Rachel Reeves?

I know that and don't try to score factional points from it, yeah. If both Corbyn and Reeves can agree on something like that then my issue is on how history is presented not whether to kick them out of the party for wanting just to remember the fluffy bits.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13185 on: Today at 12:15:13 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:03:09 AM
I know that and don't try to score factional points from it, yeah. If both Corbyn and Reeves can agree on something like that then my issue is on how history is presented not whether to kick them out of the party for wanting just to remember the fluffy bits.

Corbyn is no longer part of the equation so lets forget about him. Reeves is Shadow Chancellor, should anything be done?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13186 on: Today at 12:28:33 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:03:09 AM
I know that and don't try to score factional points from it, yeah. If both Corbyn and Reeves can agree on something like that then my issue is on how history is presented not whether to kick them out of the party for wanting just to remember the fluffy bits.

The slave trader bloke whose statue was pulled down. He was an integral part of the Bristolian economy. As was the slave trade in general. Lots of lads were at it back then.

See how this works?

The crystal clear lack of consistency and application is what sticks in the throat.

As for BLM - at a time when it seems especially important to condemn all forms of racism, his reaction has been not out of step with what one would expect from a MP on the other side of the house.

I couldnt give two fucks about factions - Ive not mentioned any. Its just disappointing to have the leader of the Labour Party expressing views that are endorsed by far right clowns like Farage. Then failing (refusing) to remediate them when given the opportunity.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13187 on: Today at 12:33:36 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:15:13 AM
Corbyn is no longer part of the equation so lets forget about him. Reeves is Shadow Chancellor, should anything be done?

Corbyn's a member of the PLP, it's the same equation, just someone on the NEC has a short memory.

@bored - my views are exactly the same as on the statue thread. Soz to disappoint with consistency on these things.
