Ill give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you didnt read Real Rastas post properly, rather than take this as a deliberate twisting of words. They didnt claim that Starmer supports right wing racists, they expressed disappointment in the weakness of his response to right wing racists. Even our PM - an actual racist - managed to call them what they were.



Starmers comments are linked below, and start with a nice bit of both-sidesery about the police. Weak as piss, if you ask me.



https://www.indy100.com/article/keir-starmer-london-protest-far-right-racist-racism-9565111











No one was trying to twist his words (or that wasnt my impression anyway), they just didnt know what incident he was referring to.As it was a single tweet, and contained the words sowing hatred I think it would be a push to say there was anything wrong with that. If it was a speech and didnt mention it Id be much more worried though. And that may be the case, but I havent seen it.The rise of far right extremism is a huge issue though, you're right. The targeting of BAME groups seems to be far more prevalent of late (although maybe social media just makes it more obvious, its difficult to know). Tackling it will take determination and policies that marginalise people with those views rather than policies that breed resentment and push people to those extremes.Looking at the US, weve seen how overly confrontational and populist politics can actually push more people to the right, avoiding this in the UK is paramount. It will be interesting to see how Starmer tackles these issues as his leadership builds. To stop BAME people being discriminated against is something that needs to not be a moment but needs to be a philosophy. Actions will speak loudest here. Right now Id trust him to take action far more than Johnson, but we need to watch out for subconscious bias in our leaders, weve seen under Corbyn how discrimination can flourish if dealt with weakly.