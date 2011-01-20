« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 330327 times)

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 12:54:33 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:51:33 PM
They could start with the Shadow Cabinet!

I think it's a quarter of the shadow cabinet would consider themselves to be black or part of a minority ethnic group? Not including junior positions on the front bench.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:00:34 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 12:58:43 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 12:51:33 PM
They could start with the Shadow Cabinet!

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/labour-shadow-cabinet

The parliament elected in 2019 is the most diverse in history and the new shadow cabinet is also more ethnically diverse than its predecessor. There are seven Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) MPs in the shadow cabinet, or 22% of the total, up from 12% in the outgoing cabinet. This compares with 15% BAME representation in the cabinet.

Over 50% of the Labour shadow cabinet is female, compared with 45% of the last Labour shadow cabinet and just 27% of the current cabinet. Dodds is also the first woman ever to serve as either chancellor or shadow chancellor.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,421
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 01:08:38 PM »
Theresa May absolutely seething in parliament. Her journey from loyal, obliging former-PM backbencher to angry former cabinet minister who hates her successors and isn't about to be quiet about it has been nothing but rapid. Problem being she's not exactly a figure who inspires much loyalty, so doesn't have the clout someone with her political background would usually have to make life difficult for Johnson, Gove etc...
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 01:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 12:32:34 PM
Lots of talk about Starmer and his appeal to the red wall in England, winning back those votes, but what is his appeal and plan for Scotland and Wales exactly?

Why would Scottish voters go for Starmer's Labour and not the SNP if anti brexi, or the tories if pro Brexit?

Will be an increasingly similar story in Wales once they catch up with the Scots independence wise, covid helping that along nicely.

Wales is a fair bit behind Scotland on independence. There's also a difference in which way the voters lean. Labour leaning voters in Wales have more in common with traditional socially conservative Labour voters. Scotland is much more towards the socially liberal side of things. But Scotland is a bit of a black hole for Labour at the moment. From what's come out so far, it looks like trying to consolidate a 'unionist' vote and build incrementally from there. Realistically, it's hard to see how a second referendum doesn't happen at some point and, right now, how it doesn't take Scotland out of the union. So may be more useful, for the long term, to be thinking how to overturn Rees Mogg's majority unless a really compelling case for the union can be made.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM
See what meaningful changes Labour (as a party, and institutionally) is willing to put its name to. 'Defund the police' (and 'moment') are going to hit sour notes but there's other ways to get to same place. And there's stuff beyond that which is clearly still not quite right. Did you catch Evans' letter to members on Monday? Ensuring diversity in hiring is going to help so far as permanent staff at the party are concerned. Hopefully see support to allow people from different backgrounds to take up such posts.

So, in theory, it should stop people at the top of the Party employing each other's offspring ;D
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 01:27:22 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 01:08:38 PM
Theresa May absolutely seething in parliament. Her journey from loyal, obliging former-PM backbencher to angry former cabinet minister who hates her successors and isn't about to be quiet about it has been nothing but rapid. Problem being she's not exactly a figure who inspires much loyalty, so doesn't have the clout someone with her political background would usually have to make life difficult for Johnson, Gove etc...

I think her utter hatred of Gove & Johnson will make her stay in the Commons rather than go to the Lords.  It's too difficult to fling a knife at their backs from a different chamber.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 01:28:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:58:43 PM
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/labour-shadow-cabinet

The parliament elected in 2019 is the most diverse in history and the new shadow cabinet is also more ethnically diverse than its predecessor. There are seven Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) MPs in the shadow cabinet, or 22% of the total, up from 12% in the outgoing cabinet. This compares with 15% BAME representation in the cabinet.

Over 50% of the Labour shadow cabinet is female, compared with 45% of the last Labour shadow cabinet and just 27% of the current cabinet. Dodds is also the first woman ever to serve as either chancellor or shadow chancellor.

Away with you and your pesky facts.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:27:22 PM
I think her utter hatred of Gove & Johnson will make her stay in the Commons rather than go to the Lords.  It's too difficult to fling a knife at their backs from a different chamber.

Geoffrey Howe levels of spite springs to mind.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 01:49:05 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:09:16 PM
By 2024 I severely doubt Brexit is going to be a leading issue unless Labour choose to make it one.

My guess on Starmer is that he will run a long way from "diet Tory" on the economy/public services etc., he will just try to stay clear of "culture war" issues that the Tories seem keen to talk about, you can address those issues in power anyway, don't let yourself be defined by them when you are out of step with majority public opinion on most of them.

Brexit will be absolutely in the discourse. Anything less than absolute disaster (which is possible) will be presented as a roaring success by the Tories, and continue to be swallowed by the 51% as a successful liberation of some sort. It's not going to go away.

Economic policy is a weird one, because this government does not seem to want any more austerity. It seems to genuinely want to spend on infrastructure and public services; Sunak's budget alluded to this even before the onset of COVID, and the stimulus package announced today is another step in that direction. So not sure that will be as effective an attack angle over the next few years.



Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13049 on: Yesterday at 01:59:02 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:49:05 PM
Brexit will be absolutely in the discourse. Anything less than absolute disaster (which is possible) will be presented as a roaring success by the Tories, and continue to be swallowed by the 51% as a successful liberation of some sort. It's not going to go away.

Economic policy is a weird one, because this government does not seem to want any more austerity. It seems to genuinely want to spend on infrastructure and public services; Sunak's budget alluded to this even before the onset of COVID, and the stimulus package announced today is another step in that direction. So not sure that will be as effective an attack angle over the next few years.

The thing with spending on infrastructure is that you need the skills to build new hospitals, schools, railways etc. Do we have sufficient trained staff to do the work? I can't see an unemployed tatto artist quickly acquiring engineering skills for instance.

Obviously the easy alternative ( and to ensure that the tax money flows into the Tories backers coffers) will be to import that workforce from Europe. So back to square one.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13050 on: Yesterday at 02:14:37 PM »
I hope a poll is done asking people not whether they like what Johnson is promising with his "New Deal"/"Project Speed"/*insert shit slogan created by a SPAD graduate who's never had a proper job*, but whether they actually believe he'll deliver on it.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13051 on: Yesterday at 02:16:14 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:49:05 PM
Brexit will be absolutely in the discourse. Anything less than absolute disaster (which is possible) will be presented as a roaring success by the Tories, and continue to be swallowed by the 51% as a successful liberation of some sort. It's not going to go away.

Economic policy is a weird one, because this government does not seem to want any more austerity. It seems to genuinely want to spend on infrastructure and public services; Sunak's budget alluded to this even before the onset of COVID, and the stimulus package announced today is another step in that direction. So not sure that will be as effective an attack angle over the next few years.





In true Johnson style they will hype up what they are doing a hell of a lot more than actually delivering a great deal.

Today is a another example of talking about stuff they have already announced as some ambitious new initiative.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13052 on: Yesterday at 02:19:06 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:14:37 PM
I hope a poll is done asking people not whether they like what Johnson is promising with his "New Deal"/"Project Speed"/*insert shit slogan created by a SPAD graduate who's never had a proper job*, but whether they actually believe he'll deliver on it.

Just look at how effective the spending as a result of Windrush has been as evidence of their ability/ desire to pay out on their promises.

Unfortunately I'd suggest an analytical examination of Johnson's financial promises will pale into insignificance next to Boris's promise to let you go the pub and gave a fortnight pissing in the streets if Torremolinos.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13053 on: Yesterday at 02:23:09 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:19:06 PM
Just look at how effective the spending as a result of Windrush has been as evidence of their ability/ desire to pay out on their promises.

Unfortunately I'd suggest an analytical examination of Johnson's financial promises will pale into insignificance next to Boris's promise to let you go the pub and gave a fortnight pissing in the streets if Torremolinos.

It's pitiful that the same people who think they're being "anti-establishment" by voting for Johnson's Brexit Tories are the ones who will be buying into big, shiny spending promises, a classic move of "establishment" politicians since the dawn of time.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13054 on: Yesterday at 03:24:01 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 01:31:15 PM
Geoffrey Howe levels of spite springs to mind.
More I think...

Ive never seen her so passionate...

She has a clear and obvious hatred for the man...  who knew?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13055 on: Yesterday at 03:26:47 PM »
If she compromised on Brexit (whether that be going for a proper soft Brexit, or agreeing to a 2nd referendum in exchange for the Commons passing her deal), he wouldn't be PM right now.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13056 on: Yesterday at 03:48:14 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 03:24:01 PM
More I think...

Ive never seen her so passionate...

She has a clear and obvious hatred for the man...  who knew?

Must be tearing her up knowing that she and her government enabled the lunatics to take control.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13057 on: Yesterday at 04:07:19 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:48:14 PM
Must be tearing her up knowing that she and her government enabled the lunatics to take control.
Mind you she should be grateful that someone even shitter than herself came along  to represent the absolute  nadir of British politics. Mind you Cameron has got to be in there somewhere.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13058 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:02:51 PM
Cant see how Labour can win back voters who have their Brexit messiah in charge. A government that is more right wing than anything weve seen in decades, which seems to resonate with large swathes of the country. All whilst having pretty free economic policy - which takes away that angle to a large extent.

If Starmer pursues the path of diet Tory, what alternative is he offering that this country will jump for, that Johnson is already not providing? Lets not begin talking about Scotland.
Oh, that cannot happen now. But, when 2021 comes round, and the Brexit properly hits the fan, that's a different matter.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13059 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 PM »
Reports that Seamus Milne has finally left the Labour Party employment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13060 on: Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:24:18 AM
The strategy seems to that alienating BAME/young voters is an acceptable risk to take, on the assumption that theyll vote Labour no matter what. Because I think people need to realise just how much hes alienating people right now, although Im aware Corbyn also put people off for different reasons. Whether hes going to win back enough Labour voters to offset the people who may just not bother voting at all, Im not sure.

It seems clear that Starmer is trying to court favour with Times/Telegraph readers. My fear is that hell alienate Labour voters and the people hes trying to court favour with will continue to vote Tory, as they always do.

Id say so.
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,421
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13061 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:08:30 PM
Reports that Seamus Milne has finally left the Labour Party employment

I thought hed left after the Election. Wonder what value members have got for the £55k or so hes earned in the interim.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13062 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.

What was the Britains first thing? I hadnt heard that..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,532
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13063 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:58:43 PM
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/explainers/labour-shadow-cabinet

The parliament elected in 2019 is the most diverse in history and the new shadow cabinet is also more ethnically diverse than its predecessor. There are seven Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) MPs in the shadow cabinet, or 22% of the total, up from 12% in the outgoing cabinet. This compares with 15% BAME representation in the cabinet.

Over 50% of the Labour shadow cabinet is female, compared with 45% of the last Labour shadow cabinet and just 27% of the current cabinet. Dodds is also the first woman ever to serve as either chancellor or shadow chancellor.
no offence to you but it would be great if there was no need for any stats on gender or ethnicity needing to be part of the debate,  then society will be truly integrated and open for all to achieve on ability alone:
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,090
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 12:08:05 AM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.

Good post mate, and I couldnt agree more with your second paragraph.

And in general, as I mentioned on here a little while back, theres been a steady flow of people I know leaving the party over the last few weeks and people who were campaigning for Labour a few months ago (and in elections previous to that) now feel completely pushed out and disenfranchised for a myriad of reasons.

Appreciate that my circle - and Liverpool in general as a place to live - doesnt represent this country as a whole but theres a lot of disillusionment about at the moment, and thats never a good thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:57 AM by Ｓｎａｉｌ »
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13065 on: Today at 12:18:55 AM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.
I must of missed that. what happened?
Logged
World Champions, European Champions, Premier League Champions.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13066 on: Today at 12:39:58 AM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.

Tory leaders, literally for decades, have managed the impossible task of riding two horses, and now have finally strapped themselves to the one horse and somehow remained in power - I personally think that they have shed all their big hitters and the soul of their party, and that they will soon be fucked up completely by Brexit (their one and only guiding principle and centre of gravity). For decades I have felt that their days were numbered and I still do - I have remained consistently delusional on this since the days of John Major.

But they are survivors, and have never had the baggage of ideology to weigh them down, until now - there I go again.

Labour are consistently self-destructive, carry all kinds of baggage and we have discovered since the Brexit referendum that our Leader now needs to ride three horses, Corbynites, Blairites, and Faragistes. Starmer needs to negotiate not so much a tightrope, as a minefield. There will be mistakes along the way. For me there haven't been any so far, but for others there will have been. The BLM path is nuanced but not that difficult to understand. We have to, as Milliband said, 'Learn, not so much to bury our differences, but to stop burying our similarities.' That's a good one-liner, but it's easier said than done. And how do you find any common ground with our beloved working class Faragistes?! I think the only way is education, and that will start on January the first.

It seems pretty impossible to me, but we all need to be less emotional and try to rationalise our way through this - which seems to me to be roughly what old refreshingly boring Mr. Starmer is trying to do.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13067 on: Today at 12:46:06 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:39:58 AM
Tory leaders, literally for decades, have managed the impossible task of riding two horses, and now have finally strapped themselves to the one horse and somehow remained in power - I personally think that they have shed all their big hitters and the soul of their party, and that they will soon be fucked up completely by Brexit (their one and only guiding principle and centre of gravity). For decades I have felt that their days were numbered and I still do - I have remained consistently delusional on this since the days of John Major.

But they are survivors, and have never had the baggage of ideology to weigh them down, until now - there I go again.

Labour are consistently self-destructive, carry all kinds of baggage and we have discovered since the Brexit referendum that our Leader now needs to ride three horses, Corbynites, Blairites, and Faragistes. Starmer needs to negotiate not so much a tightrope, as a minefield. There will be mistakes along the way. For me there haven't been any so far, but for others there will have been. The BLM path is nuanced but not that difficult to understand. We have to, as Milliband said, 'Learn, not so much to bury our differences, but to stop burying our similarities.' That's a good one-liner, but it's easier said than done. And how do you find any common ground with our beloved working class Faragistes?! I think the only way is education, and that will start on January the first.

It seems pretty impossible to me, but we all need to be less emotional and try to rationalise our way through this - which seems to me to be roughly what old refreshingly boring Mr. Starmer is trying to do.

The problem for Labour is that the socio-cultural left has assumed the identity of the left and made itself the primary marker of the left, making the party unsympathetic to those who subscribe to the economic left but who are decidedly not socio-cultural left. In the past Labour had made the economic left its label. As Johnson's repeated announcements show, the economic left is still popular enough to vie for. The socio-cultural left is electorally an irrelevance.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13068 on: Today at 12:55:19 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:46:06 AM
The problem for Labour is that the socio-cultural left has assumed the identity of the left and made itself the primary marker of the left, making the party unsympathetic to those who subscribe to the economic left but who are decidedly not socio-cultural left. In the past Labour had made the economic left its label. As Johnson's repeated announcements show, the economic left is still popular enough to vie for. The socio-cultural left is electorally an irrelevance.
The old definitions seem irrelevant nowadays. It's not even like they are blurred around the edges, it's more like all the cards have been thrown up in the air. We live in very fluid and even volatile times, and when you are living right in the middle of one of these moments, I have to say that I can't read the future, not a word of it. I just don't know how the cards are going to fall.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13069 on: Today at 01:32:56 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:39:58 AM
Tory leaders, literally for decades, have managed the impossible task of riding two horses, and now have finally strapped themselves to the one horse and somehow remained in power - I personally think that they have shed all their big hitters and the soul of their party, and that they will soon be fucked up completely by Brexit (their one and only guiding principle and centre of gravity). For decades I have felt that their days were numbered and I still do - I have remained consistently delusional on this since the days of John Major.

But they are survivors, and have never had the baggage of ideology to weigh them down, until now - there I go again.

Labour are consistently self-destructive, carry all kinds of baggage and we have discovered since the Brexit referendum that our Leader now needs to ride three horses, Corbynites, Blairites, and Faragistes. Starmer needs to negotiate not so much a tightrope, as a minefield. There will be mistakes along the way. For me there haven't been any so far, but for others there will have been. The BLM path is nuanced but not that difficult to understand. We have to, as Milliband said, 'Learn, not so much to bury our differences, but to stop burying our similarities.' That's a good one-liner, but it's easier said than done. And how do you find any common ground with our beloved working class Faragistes?! I think the only way is education, and that will start on January the first.

It seems pretty impossible to me, but we all need to be less emotional and try to rationalise our way through this - which seems to me to be roughly what old refreshingly boring Mr. Starmer is trying to do.
I get where your coming from but I don't think it's about Starmer needing to ride 3 horses to appeal to as many voters as possible, he needs to influence public opinion with good arguments to win those voters over.
Problem we've had for the last few years is weak leadership who have allowed the far right to dictate public opinion, the far right have run riot over the left the last 5 yrs.  we need leadership capable of challenging bulls,, with good arguments the public will nod along with,  people believed the right wing propaganda before they supported right wing policies. Labour need a leader with the intellignce to challenge the propaganda with good arguments.
BLM is a issue that's only arisen under Starmer. I think he's handled it very well.
I support BLM aims, especially in the USA but Starmer was 100% right to say the calls to defund the police are nonsense, the 2 issues are different, funding to improve black lives is 1 issue am sure Starmers willing to talk about, defunding the police is a separate issue. it's a ridicules suggestion.
Logged
World Champions, European Champions, Premier League Champions.

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13070 on: Today at 01:42:49 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:08:05 AM
Good post mate, and I couldnt agree more with your second paragraph.

And in general, as I mentioned on here a little while back, theres been a steady flow of people I know leaving the party over the last few weeks and people who were campaigning for Labour a few months ago (and in elections previous to that) now feel completely pushed out and disenfranchised for a myriad of reasons.

Appreciate that my circle - and Liverpool in general as a place to live - doesnt represent this country as a whole but theres a lot of disillusionment about at the moment, and thats never a good thing.

I think given the scale and the trauma of the defeat in December and the electoral mountain that now faces Labour I don't think it is surprising that many are giving up on individual engagement in parliamentary politics and are redirecting their energies elsewhere.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,454
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13071 on: Today at 02:34:12 AM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.

His dismissal of BLM movement as a moment and the refusal to call out the far right protestors/rioters as racist have put him under sever scrutiny for me. Im not black, but Im not ignoring shit like this anymore just because it affects other people. I want to see zero tolerance across the board on all racism and bigotry. Im hoping he clarifies his position this week.

Youre not alone from speaking to BAME friends and social media mutuals. Theres a feeling hes pandering to certain racists to win votes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13072 on: Today at 04:40:44 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:34:12 AM
His dismissal of BLM movement as a moment and the refusal to call out the far right protestors/rioters as racist have put him under sever scrutiny for me. Im not black, but Im not ignoring shit like this anymore just because it affects other people. I want to see zero tolerance across the board on all racism and bigotry. Im hoping he clarifies his position this week.

Youre not alone from speaking to BAME friends and social media mutuals. Theres a feeling hes pandering to certain racists to win votes.

I think "defunding the police" is a terrible phrase. We've already seen in this thread how Joe Public hears "defunding" and immediately assumes it must mean the complete abolition of anything resembling a police force. Anyone who has followed BLM or anything that's happened over the last few weeks knows that isn't what it means. But I understand why it was a bad word to choose. Howeverrrrrrrrrrr.....

I do feel that Starmer fucked up on this one. He knows full well that "defunding" is not to be taken literally.

I don't expect him to back calls to defund the police - calls which are not particularly loud in the UK. In fact, I would have expected him to say "I don't think it's a good idea to defund the police. As DPP I saw first hand some of the great work the police can do. But what I think these calls speak to is...".

He could have talked about how investment in social services/early intervention/rehabilitation (all gutted by the Tories) can be more effective than policing at reducing crime.
But he didn't.
He could have referred to his own Justice Secretary's report into treatment of BAME people in the British justice system.
But he didn't.

What he did do was minimise BLM to a "moment", and then go on to define organised collective calls to address racial injustice in a country he wants to govern (as leader of an allegedly left-wing, allegedly anti-racist party) as a protest about the death of one man 4000 miles away.

What he did do was signal that he has no intention of taking seriously the concerns that people have taken to the streets to express about the racial inequalities in this country. 

What he did do was try to outflank the fucking Tories on the "Culture Wars".

Apropos of something, or nothing, I'm not sure because I'm white and middle-class - two of my black mates that I'm in Whatsapp groups with, neither of whom are particularly vocal or online in their politics, announced in disgust that they will be leaving the Labour party - I want to challenge them on that, but I'm struggling to find a solid argument for them to stay.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13073 on: Today at 04:53:57 AM »
I can understand the desire to want to avoid using 'movement' in that interview, given the various groups calling themselves BLM and announcing political aims - including the one which does want to 'defund the police' as a step towards 'abolish[ing] the police'. Can also understand why some would read into that a sense away from wanting to view it as a historic moment.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13074 on: Today at 06:42:58 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:05:24 PM
So Cummings has decided to tear up Planning Rules and made his lackey (the PM) announce it to the nation?

Saves him applying for retrospective permissions for his bolt hole.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,707
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13075 on: Today at 07:35:51 AM »
So, is Starmer racist? Or does he not give a shit about black people?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 322 323 324 325 326 [327]   Go Up
« previous next »
 