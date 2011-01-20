His dismissal of BLM movement as a moment and the refusal to call out the far right protestors/rioters as racist have put him under sever scrutiny for me. Im not black, but Im not ignoring shit like this anymore just because it affects other people. I want to see zero tolerance across the board on all racism and bigotry. Im hoping he clarifies his position this week.



Youre not alone from speaking to BAME friends and social media mutuals. Theres a feeling hes pandering to certain racists to win votes.



I think "defunding the police" is a terrible phrase. We've already seen in this thread how Joe Public hears "defunding" and immediately assumes it must mean the complete abolition of anything resembling a police force. Anyone who has followed BLM or anything that's happened over the last few weeks knows that isn't what it means. But I understand why it was a bad word to choose. Howeverrrrrrrrrrr.....I do feel that Starmer fucked up on this one. He knows full well that "defunding" is not to be taken literally.I don't expect him to back calls to defund the police - calls which are not particularly loud in the UK. In fact, I would have expected him to say "I don't think it's a good idea to defund the police. As DPP I saw first hand some of the great work the police can do. But what I think these calls speak to is...".He could have talked about how investment in social services/early intervention/rehabilitation (all gutted by the Tories) can be more effective than policing at reducing crime.But he didn't.He could have referred to his own Justice Secretary's report into treatment of BAME people in the British justice system.But he didn't.What he did do was minimise BLM to a "moment", and then go on to define organised collective calls to address racial injustice in a country he wants to govern (as leader of an allegedly left-wing, allegedly anti-racist party) as a protest about the death of one man 4000 miles away.What he did do was signal that he has no intention of taking seriously the concerns that people have taken to the streets to express about the racial inequalities in this country.What he did do was try to outflank the fucking Tories on the "Culture Wars".Apropos of something, or nothing, I'm not sure because I'm white and middle-class - two of my black mates that I'm in Whatsapp groups with, neither of whom are particularly vocal or online in their politics, announced in disgust that they will be leaving the Labour party - I want to challenge them on that, but I'm struggling to find a solid argument for them to stay.